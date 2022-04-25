Mary Martinch (1935-2022)

Facebook

Mary Francis (Sis) Martinch, age 86 of Montpelier, Ohio passed away Saturday morning, April 23 at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Ft. Wayne, Indiana after a brief illness.

Mary was a stay-at-home wife and mother of two daughters and a son.

Once her children were grown, she went to work for Robinair Manufacturing in 1974 and stayed with them until their closing in 2001.

She loved doing word search puzzles, bowling, dancing, reading and collecting Boyd’s Bears.

She loved watching all sports on TV, especially Aaron Rodgers and her Green Bay Packers.

But most of all, she loved spending time with her family, and her family loved her dearly for the amazing, caring, strong woman that she was.

Mary was born on May 7, 1935 in Bartley, West Virginia, the daughter of Herbert and Amanda (Christian) Bellamy.

She graduated from Big Creek School in 1953 where she played volleyball, basketball, softball and ran track. She met Eugene Victor (Vic) Martinich and they were married on March 4, 1955 and he survives.

They moved from the coal mining towns in West Virginia to Ohio so Vic could work construction on the Ohio Turnpike.

In addition to her husband, Mary is survived by her three children Debra Marie Fortney and Vicki Lynn Martnich (Steve Minton) all of Bryan, Ohio and Steven Vic Martinich of Montpelier, Ohio; three grandchildren Dustin (Nikki) Martinich and Travis (Rachael) Martinich all of Montpelier, Ohio, and Mackenzie Martinich of Lakewood, Colorado; three great grandchildren Baylee, Ava and Emma Martinich; a brother Estle (Midge) Bellamy of Niantic, Connecticut and several nieces and nephews.

Along with her parents, Mary was preceded in death by two brothers Billy Bellamy and Tommy Bellamy and Tom’s wife WillaMae, and sisters-in-law Sofie Carson and Anastacia McFarlin.

Visitation for Mary will be on Thursday, April 28th from 2-6 at Thompson Funeral Home at 204 E. Main St. in Montpelier, Ohio. She will be laid to rest at Riverside Cemetery on Friday morning in a private family service.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Montpelier Public Library, 216 E. Main St., Montpelier, Ohio 43543 or to the Williams County Humane Society, 9464 CR 13, Bryan, Ohio 43506.

