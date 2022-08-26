Patrol Car Struck On Interstate 475 Near Toledo; State Patrol Seeking Assistance In Locating Driver

SYLVANIA – The Toledo Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is seeking assistance from the public to locate the driver of a pick-up truck who struck a patrol car and failed to stop.

At the time of the crash, the patrol car had its emergency lights activated on the ramp from U.S. Route 23 southbound to eastbound Interstate 475.

The crash occurred today at approximately 1:33 a.m., while troopers were on scene of a previous crash on the left side of the roadway. Trooper Nicholas J. Konrad, Toledo Post, was standing near the previously crashed vehicle when a black or dark-colored pick-up truck sideswiped the right side of his patrol car.

The pick-up truck failed to stop following the crash and continued eastbound on I-475, fleeing the scene. Trooper Konrad jumped over the guardrail as the crash occurred and suffered minor

injuries to his hands and arms.

The pick-up truck is believed to have damage on the left side of the vehicle. Anyone with information related to the identity of the driver or the location of the hit-skip vehicle is asked to call the Toledo Post at (419) 865-5544.

Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution anytime they see flashing lights ahead.

A clip from the dash cam can be found at https://vimeo.com/743416288/f8bbefbcd5