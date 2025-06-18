Patrol Investigating Commercial Vehicle Crash On I-280 In Wood County

PRESS RELEASE – The Bowling Green Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving two commercial vehicles that occurred on Interstate 280 southbound at milepost 5 in Lake Township. The crash happened at approximately 10:00 A.M.

Eddie Spencer, 56 of Petoskey, Michigan, was traveling southbound in the left lane on Interstate 280 in a 2025 Freightliner. William Greenwood, 55 of Parson, Kansas was traveling southbound on Interstate 280 in the right lane in a 2023 Freightliner.

The left front steer tire of Mr. Greenwood’s vehicle blew out, causing him to move into the left lane, pushing Mr. Spencer’s vehicle into the wall. There were no injuries in the crash, and both drivers were wearing their seatbelt. The crash closed the left lane of Interstate 280 for approximately 2 ½ hours while the scene was cleared.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to use caution while approaching or passing crash scenes. Walbridge Police, Wood County ODOT, and Wright Tire and Auto assisted at the scene.