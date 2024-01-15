Patrol Investigating Injury Crash Involving Snowplow In Williams County

(PRESS RELEASE) Northwest Township – The Defiance Post of the Ohio State Highway patrol is investigating an injury crash that occurred on January 14, 2024 at approximately 1:29 PM.

The crash occurred on County Road O.50 at County Road 1.50 in Williams County and involved a snowplow and all-terrain vehicle.

Mason Douglas, age 55, was operating a red 2009 Sterling snowplow westbound on County Road O.50 and was actively clearing snow from the roadway.

Chase Prince, age 23, was operating a silver 2021 CAN-AM Defender southbound on County Road 1.50. Douglas failed to yield the right of way from a posted stop sign and struck Prince’s vehicle.

Prince was transported to Parkview Montpelier with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger, Jamie Prince, age 48, was transported to Parkview Bryan with non-life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted on scene by Northwest Township Fire Department and Williams County Emergency Medical Services.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol reminds motorists to always wear safety belts and to never drive impaired or distracted.