Personnel Decisions Among Items Approved By Four County Board Of Education

The August Meeting of the Four County Career Center Board of Education was held on Thursday, August 18, 2022, at 6:30 p.m.

As part of the Treasurer’s Report, the Board approved:

•July Meeting Minutes.

•Financial statements and investments for the month of July as presented.

•Appropriation Modifications as presented.

•Then and Now Certification.

•Ratification of the 2022-2023 Cyber Insurance Coverage.

As part of the Superintendent’s Report, the board accepted and/or approved the following items:

•Resignation of Josh Golden, Maintenance, effective August 12, 2022.

•Internal, Certified and Classified Substitutes for the 2022-23 school year.

•Independent Study Instructors as presented.

•Kyle Bostater as Mentor/RESA Coordinator.

•Angela Zetter and Kristen Boyer as Mentors.

•Teresa Eitzman and Suzanne Bauer as long-term substitutes for 2022-23 school year.

•Co-Club Advisors as presented.

•Lab-Lab Instructors as presented.

•Adult Education Public Safety Instructors as presented.

•Adult Education Aspire Instructor as presented.

•Move Eric Eisel to the BA 150 pay column.

•Unpaid Medical Leave for Jill Westhoven August 15 – September 6.

•Wendy Waisner as full time Medic/EMT Instructor for the Adult Education Program.

•A contract with Great Lakes Biomedical to provide services to the Drug Free Club.

•A three-year contract with Ace Digital Academy for online credit recovery services.

•CRA Agreement between the City of Defiance and Tessenderlo Kerley, Inc. as presented as well as the School Donation Agreement.

The next scheduled meeting involving members of the Four County Career Center Board of Education will be the regular September Board of Education Meeting at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 15, 2022, in the Board Room at Four County Career Center.