Opal Taylor (1932-2022)

Opal M. Taylor, age 90, of Wauseon, passed away Tuesday morning, August 23, 2022 at Ayden Healthcare of Wauseon. Prior to retirement she had worked at Fulton Manufacturing and the former Holly’s Restaurant.

Opal was born in Palmyra, Michigan on January 13, 1932, the daughter of Archie and Grace (Adams) Hintz. She married Sidney “Bill” Taylor, and he preceded her in death in 2021.

She was a member of the First Christian Church in Wauseon. She was a seamstress, loved crocheting and tatting. She was a regular at the Senior Center in Wauseon.

Surviving Opal are her children, Steve (Cheryl) Taylor, Meleah (Rob) Stevens, Sherry Hotelling, Dave (Sally Overkamp) Force, and Darrel (Julie) Force. She is also survived by grandchildren, Corey (Kelly) Taylor, Amanda (John) Bebeau, Melissa (Jimmie) Willard, Kyle (Stacey) Hotelling, Katee (Price Winston) Roberts, Nikki (Dan) Stahl, Megan Pence, Raymond Stevens, Grace Stevens, Luke Drake, Melody Stevens, Kayla Keaton, 16 great- grandchildren; and brother, Leslie (Pam) Hintz of Traverse City, MI.

Opal was preceded in death by her parents; children, Joey Taylor, Cheryl Taylor, Dennis Force, and Danny Force; and siblings, Claudean Lockwood, Roy Hintz, and Caroline Patterson.

Visitation for Opal will be held from 1:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the First Christian Church in Wauseon. Funeral services will immediately follow at 2:00 P.M., also in the church, with Pastor Michael Doerr, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon Senior Center or First Christian Church in Wauseon.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be given to the Wauseon Senior Center or First Christian Church in Wauseon.