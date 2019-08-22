Peters Family Eyecare Celebrates New Location In Bryan

LOOK WHO’S NEW … Peters Family Eyecare celebrated their new location with a ribbon cutting ceremony on Monday, August 12th. Front row: Dan Yahraus (BACC executive director), Drew Peters (son), Taylor Peters (daughter), Randy Peters (owner), Nelly (owner’s dog), Stephanie Perry (licensed optician), Shawna Heller (optometric assistant), Alexandria Parnham (optometric assistant), Erin Armitase (billing coordinator), Rob Vogelsong (Waterford Bank), Carrie Schlade (Bryan Mayor). Back row: Rick Thormeier (Chamber President), Matt Davis (executive director at WEDCO), Diane Peters (wife), Carrie Girrell (front desk), Andrea Granger (front desk), Trish Bacon (manager), Heather Cox (optometric assistant). (PHOTO BY TABBY DUNBAR)

