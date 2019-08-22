Gorham-Fayette Fire Department Announces New Chief

The Gorham Township Trustees are proud to announce Anthony Bernal as the new Gorham – Fayette Fire Chief.

Bernal is a graduate of Northwood High School in Northwood, Ohio, and a graduate of Columbia Southern University in Orange Beach, Ala., with a Bachelor’s Degree in Fire Science.He retired from the United States Army in 2014 with more than 20 years of service and is a veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom and Operation Iraqi Freedom.

He and his wife of 17 years, Jennifer, have two daughters who attend Delta-Pike-York Local Schools. They reside in Swancreek Township where Bernal is a member of the Swancreek Zoning Board.

He served as a volunteer firefighter for Apple Creek Volunteer Fire Department for approximately four years and then moved to Northwest Ohio where he was hired as a part-time employee and then a full-time lieutenant of Swanton Fire Department.

Bernal currently hold certification in Emergency Medical Technician – Basic, Firefighter Two, Fire Inspector and Fire Instructor through the Ohio Department of Emergency Medical Technician – Paramedic certification in April 2020. Chief Bernal looks forward to serving the community and local residents.

