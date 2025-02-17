PETTISVILLE BOARD OF EDUCATION: Superintendent Shares Unity Project Goals With School Board

(PHOTO BY AMY WENDT / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)



The Pettisville Board of Education met on February 10 with members Brent Hoylman, Scott Rupp, Barry Hoylman, Justin Rufenacht, and Pam Skates in attendance, along with Treasurer Chris Lee, Superintendent Josh Clark, Elementary Principal Jason Waldvogel, and Junior High/High School Principal Adam Wagner.

Superintendent Clark shared a presentation with the board about the Pettisville Unity Project, a community initiative supported by the Pettisville Music Boosters, Pettisville School Foundation, FFA Alumni, Pettisville Athletic Boosters, and Pettisville School. Many members of the Project were also in attendance at the meeting.

The Pettisville Unity Project aims to improve the school library, establish a multi-use STEAM Pavilion and Fieldhouse, and enhance outdoor event facilities.

The goals of the improvements would be to provide students with enriched educational resources while also creating safer, more accessible spaces for outdoor activities.

The initiative also seeks to add to greater community involvement, creating opportunities for parents, grandparents, alumni, and local residents to support and engage with the school.

In the elementary report, Principal Jason Waldvogel shared a note of gratitude to the elementary counselor, Mrs. Saffell, in honor of School Counselor Appreciation Week.

Also, in elementary news, kindergarten registration is currently underway for students who will turn five by August 1, 2025. Instructions for registering can be found at www.pettisvilleschools.org/page/kindergarten-registration.

Waldvogel also noted that free Early Childhood Developmental Screenings for children ages 0-5 will be available on March 3 at Crossroads Evangelical Church in Wauseon and April 14 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

Taking some time to celebrate, the PES kindergarten and first-grade classes recently marked the 100th day of school with a dinosaur-themed event.

Keeping the fun going, the second graders celebrated the 101st day of school with activities, including the movie “101 Dalmatians.”

Fourth-grade student Evritt Bird, fifth grader Jadyn Wyse, and Alaina Bishop of the sixth grade class will compete at the annual Fulton County Spelling Bee on Tuesday, February 11, at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center in Archbold.

Waldvogel also recognized Alec Genter, Lucas Maldonado, Nolan Bieber, Wyatt Mack, and Trey Wagner for logging the most minutes read during the fifth and sixth-grade Reading Bowl.

The sixth grade class received this year’s trophy, and Waldvogel shared that students “absolutely CRUSHED” the total number of minutes read compared to last year.

In the junior high/high school report, Principal Adam Wagner congratulated Pettisville’s Franklin B. Walter Award recipient, Caden Bishop.

This honor is presented to seniors in recognition of their academic excellence, personal accomplishments, and commitment to community service.

Along with receiving the award, Bishop had the opportunity to choose an educator to honor, and he selected Donna Meller.

“This is her second consecutive year that she’s been selected by our Franklin B. Walter winner. So, hats off to her to continue to do what she does on an annual basis,” added Wagner.

Pettisville Intervention Specialist AD Mendoza was the chosen recipient of the Fulton County Special Educator of the Year Award. Bishop, Meller, and Mendoza will be presented with their awards on March 12 at the Northwest Ohio Educational Service Center.

Wagner also shared that the Blackbird Academic Success Center, a new after-school program, has had nine students participate so far.

He indicated that they hope to see those numbers grow, and the staff is communicating with parents to get more students involved.

Junior Job Shadow Day and the Real Money, Real World program are scheduled for Thursday, the 13th. If school is canceled due to inclement weather, both events will be rescheduled for the following Thursday.

Junior high students in the Amazing Shake Program are preparing persuasive speeches on whether cell phones should be allowed in schools. On February 25, they will present their arguments to a business partner as part of ACT Day activities.

On ACT Day, all juniors will take the ACT exam while seventh and eighth graders attend sessions led by the Fulton County Health Center and participate in Amazing Shake practice. The freshmen class will complete practice state exams, while sophomores take the practice ACT.

Also, on ACT day, seniors will take part in Peace Officer training by SRO Schlosser, work on the senior mural with Art Teacher Mr. Delphia, and attend a suicide prevention presentation by the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Pettisville will host band programs from all Fulton County schools on Friday, February 14. Rehearsals will take place on Friday and Saturday, culminating in an All-County Band performance on Sunday in the Pettisville Schools theatre.

On February 17, FFA Week will be celebrated. This year’s theme is “Kiss A Sheep.” In his report, Treasurer Chris Lee noted that a property tax advance was received from the county auditor in the approximate amount of $207,000, and he hopes to see the final real estate tax settlement at the end of the month.

Also received was a quarterly income tax payment of $141,976, which, according to Lee, is $3,400 over the same quarter last year. A casino tax payment brought the district $15,584.

The board approved the resolution to accept the amounts and rates as determined by the budget commission authorizing the necessary tax levies and certifying them to the county auditor. Lee added that the amounts are the same as last year.

In routine matters, the board approved minutes from its January meeting and the treasurer’s financial reports before authorizing bills for payment. Due to spring break, the March regular board meeting was rescheduled to Monday, March 31, 2025, at 7:00 p.m.

Students were also approved for an overnight trip to attend the FFA State Convention from May 1 through May 2.

In personnel matters, Rachel Horning and Sarah Hastings were appointed as Student Council Advisors; Adam Wagner, Jason Rodriguez, and John King were approved as spring JH baseball coaches; and Delaney Nofziger and AD Mendoza shall serve as spring JH softball coaches.

Superintendent Clark provided some background information about the last resolution of the evening before the board for approval.

“With the (ODE) Ohio Department of Education transitioning to the Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (ODEW), one of the new requirements is that school districts across the State of Ohio have to adopt the model policies set forth by the ODEW. This is standard for each district in the State of Ohio.”

The board adopted the model policies and procedures. The next Pettisville Board of Education meeting has been rescheduled to March 31 at 7:00 p.m. due to spring break and will be held in the school’s conference room.