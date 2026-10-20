Never Let Go Ministries Shares Story At Napoleon Renewal Center

NEVER LET GO MINISTRIES … Pictured from left to right, Victor & Mary Juarez, founders of NLG, along with Jordan Baldwin, case manager at the Renewal Center. PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

PRESS RELEASE – On Friday, October 16, Victor & Mary Juarez of Never Let Go Ministries (NLG) traveled to Napoleon to Ohio Guidestone’s Renewal Center to share their story with the men in rehabilitation for alcohol and substance abuse. The men were very welcoming, as was the staff, and at the end of the presentation, Mary said that she felt as if the men took some encouragement and hope from the talk. Door prizes of NLG t-shirts were given out, as well as everyone could take a “Serenity” devotional if they wanted one. NLG pens, bracelets, and many other inspiring prayer cards, and literature pertaining to recovery was available for the men to take.

Mary said that standing in front of these men and sharing her son’s story, reignites her passion to help those in recovery. Since losing her son to an overdose in 2010, her husband and her, along with others, have continued the fight in the war against alcohol and substance abuse, along with bringing awareness to the youth of the dangers of experimenting. Victor shared insights with stats, and also a personal testimony of what it was like to be the stepfather watching the journey of Marjoe’s struggles. They also shared a memorial section, along with a recovery section.

NLG is now preparing for presentations during Red Ribbon Week, which is a national campaign bringing awareness to the youth about the dangers of alcohol and drugs. It takes place the last week in October.