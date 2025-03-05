Pettisville FFA Holds Degree Ceremonies

(PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

CHAPTER FFA DEGREE MEMBERS … Front – Genevieve Galvin, Paige Powell, and Casin Nofziger. Back – Sophie Wilke, Kaleb Wyse, Collin Nichols, and Ben Nagel.

DISCOVERY FFA DEGREE MEMBERS … Isaac Wiemken, Joe VanDenBerghe, Elaina Lugbill, Kole Klopfenstein, Grace Hockenberry, and Logan Dominique.

GREENHAND FFA DEGREE MEMBERS … Front – Caite Wixom, Baylee Tietje, and Alyssa Ledyard. Back – Katie Moore, Alex Galvin, Hannah Fox, Phoebe Cavanagh, and Carter Beck.

By: Olivia Beck

FFA REPORTER

On Tuesday, February 4th, Pettisville FFA held its annual Degree Ceremonies. Junior high members were awarded their Discovery FFA degrees and continuing Discovery FFA degrees.

Freshman and first year high school members were awarded their Greenhand FFA degrees. Sophomores and second year high school members received their Chapter FFA degrees.

Six junior high members received their Discovery FFA degrees. In order to receive this award, junior high members are required to pay their FFA dues and participate in one FFA activity outside of school.

Eight first-year high school FFA members were awarded their Greenhand Degree. In order to receive this degree, members need to have completed plans for their supervised agricultural experience, among other requirements.

Seven second- year high school FFA members received their Chapter FFA degree. There are many requirements but a few include, led a group discussion effectively for 15 minutes, participated in at least three FFA events, demonstrated five parliamentary procedure skills, and completed ten hours of community service.

Additionally, Pettisville FFA was fortunate to welcome Ohio FFA State Officer Josie Jennings. Josie currently serves as one of Ohio FFA’s state vice presidents at large. She spoke during the degree ceremony and spent the next day leading workshops for students.