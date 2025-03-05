State Patrol Investigating Fatal Crash On US 24 In Paulding County

PRESS RELEASE – The Van Wert Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a two-vehicle fatal traffic crash that occurred on March 4, 2025 at 12:41 p.m. The crash occurred on US 24 near Mile Post 18 in Emerald Township, Paulding County.

The preliminary investigation revealed that a 2011 Chevrolet Malibu, operated by Michael K. Zelek, 62, of Canton, Michigan, was traveling westbound on US 24 when his vehicle crossed through the grass median and entered the eastbound lanes of US 24.

The Chevrolet Malibu was struck by an eastbound 2024 GMC Sierra operated by David L. Stevens, 44, of Mooresville, Indiana. The GMC Sierra continued off the right side of the roadway and overturned.

Mr. Zelek was pronounced deceased at the scene. Mr. Stevens and a passenger, Hunter J. Walters, 24, of Greenfield, Indiana were transported from the scene by Defiance Fire & Rescue to ProMedica Defiance Regional Hospital for injuries sustained in the crash.