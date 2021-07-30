Pettisville FFA Members Volunteer Their Time For Several Summer Events

SHOWING THE WAY … During the Pedal Pull, Clara Damman helped lead the kids to their destination.

By: Emma Salmi, Pettisville FFA Reporter

On June 24th through the 27th, the community of Pettisville and the surrounding townships came together for its annual weekend of fun-filled activities called Pettisville Friendship Days. Before the days started four FFA members helped make 16 trivets to protect the plastic table from the roasters.

During the activities which included bouncy houses, 5K races, archery practice, and more, several of the FFA members helped keep the park clean by maintaining the trash cans, picking up trash and recycling.

On Saturday, FFA members and FFA alumni members helped with the Pedal Pull tournament. This activity was co-sponsored by these two organizations and had ME Miller Tire Inc. as a major sponsor for the PARC.

Winners were 5 and under: Bristyl Rychener and Joshua Mickelson; 6-7 year olds: Addie Nogosek and Finnlee Bolton; 8-9 year olds: Kirstyn Rychener and Ames Genter; 10-11 year olds: Elana Lugbill and Gradyn Rychener. There were 56 pullers in the Pedal Pull contest.

The FFA also sponsored and ran the Corn Hole tournament. Eight adult and four youth teams were involved. The adult winners won half the entry money and t-shirts while the youth won t-shirts.

Todd Rychener and Darren Clifton were the adult winners and Josh Basselman and Dane Waidelich won the youth division.

It was announced that Friendship Days will be held every other year, but Pettisville will hold an annual 5K race.

July 2nd, Das Essen Haus hosted a fundraiser for Ellie Wixom, a 2021 Pettisville graduate, who recently got in a car accident. Four FFA members helped clean tables and sell tickets for the Chinese Raffle. The FFA also donated BBQ sauce for the raffle. Happily, there was a good turnout.

On July 15th, nine FFA officers met at Rufenacht Chalet to work on teamwork, being a prepared officer, conducting meetings and bonding. This annual event helps the new officers set goals and work on committees.

ADULT CORNHOLE CHAMPIONS … Darren Clifton and Todd Rychener.