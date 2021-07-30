Ruth Adams (1932-2021)

Ruth Adams, 89, of Corsicana, Texas, passed away on Tuesday, June 29, 2021. She was born March 25, 1932, in Spencer, Ohio, to the late Iler and Edith (Archer) Hathaway. As a young girl, her family moved to Bradner, where she grew up and married Dale Adams in 1949, and he passed away in 2017.

Ruth was a 1950 graduate of Bradner High School. She loved to cook, and opened a restaurant beside the Adams Marathon gas station for awhile. After the children were in school, she attended Bowling Green State University with enough credits to substitute teach in elementary school.

Throughout the years, the family lived in four different towns, Bradner, Antwerp, St. Paris, and Delta, Ohio, for her husband’s work as a school administrator before he retired. In 2003, she and Dale became snowbirds between Ohio and Florida until 2015, when they became full-time residents in Florida.

She moved to Brookdale Assisted Living in March 2018 when her daughter moved to Corsicana. Ruth moved to Heritage Oaks Assisted Living, in March 2021.

Surviving are a son, David Adams of Willis, Texas; daughter, Deborah Williams of Corsicana, Texas; daughter-in-law, Victoria Adams, of Bowling Green, Ohio; three grandsons and one great-grandson live in Texas, and two granddaughters, two great-grandsons, and a great-granddaughter live in Ohio.

She was also preceded in death by two sons, Dale Richard and Daniel.

Internment will be at 11 a.m., Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Bradner Cemetery. Barndt Funeral Home and Cremation in Wayne, Ohio is entrusted with arrangements.

Memorials can be made to the Alzheimer’s Association or to St James Lutheran Church, Bradner, OH.

Online condolences can be sent to Ruth’s family at www.barndtfuneralhome.org.