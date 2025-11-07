Pettisville FFA Takes On 98th Annual National FFA Convention & Expo

PHOTO PROVIDED / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

CONVENTION TIME … Pettisville FFA members toured the National FFA Center in Indianapolis, Indiana. Back row (left to right): Bailey Booth, Hannah Fox, Katie Moore, Ava Genter, Ali Genter, Kaleb Wyse, Carter Beck. Front row (left to right): Olivia Beck, Grace Paxson, Paige Powell, Sophie Wilke, Genevieve Galvin.

By: Ava Genter

PETTISVILLE FFA PRESIDENT

On October 29th to November 1st, twelve Pettisville FFA Members traveled to Indianapolis, Indiana for the 98th National FFA Convention and Expo.

FFA advisors Megan Leatherman and Whitney Short accompanied them throughout this event as students learned to grow leadership and personal development skills that will last a lifetime.

While attending convention sessions, students were able to watch as national award winners were crowned, motivational speakers shared their advice through passion and storytelling, and students showcased their talents through the endless opportunities presented to them through the FFA.

The chapter had many incredible highlights featured within these sessions from an American degree recipient, Lily Wiemken, to receiving a three-star national chapter award. These sessions took place in Lucas Oil Stadium and held over 70,000 eager FFA members in attendance.

Alongside convention sessions, students toured the career show, expo, career development event finals, and attended leadership workshops throughout each day.

Within the career show and expo, students had the opportunity to learn about various careers and secondary education available, focusing on agriculture fields across the country.

In addition to the convention and expo, Pettisville FFA members went on several tours to enhance their knowledge of industries that make up day to day life, while supporting our nation’s economy. Starting off these tours was a visit to DeBrand Chocolates in Fort Wayne, Indiana.

Here students were able to learn more about the artisan chocolate company and the steps it takes to get from bean to bar.

After enjoying many extraordinary chocolate products students then traveled to take a tour of Ozark Fisheries in Martinsville, Indiana.

Ozark Fisheries isn’t just your typical fish hatchery, here they specialize in goldfish, koi, and species ready to stock your pond. Students toured a unique aquaculture experience as they learned about their operation.

Lastly, on Friday morning members toured the National FFA Center established in the heart of Indianapolis. While touring the FFA center students learned career success techniques, agricultural outlooks, the history of the FFA, and the difference they can make in agriculture.

Katie Moore, a senior, said, “The National FFA Center was cool because we were able to see all of the past national officer teams, while seeing how they have evolved over time.”

Members attended many sessions, learning how to better themselves and others from motivational speakers. Hannah Fox, a sophomore, said, “My favorite keynote speaker was A’ric Jackson.

He spoke a lot of truths that related to me within my own life. It was incredible to hear a message that many others can correlate to and take away highlights from in a time they needed it the most.”