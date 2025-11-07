Pettisville FFA Earns 3 Star National Chapter Award

PRESS RELEASE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

NATIONAL AWARD … Ava Genter, Pettisville FFA President, and Olivia Beck, Pettisville FFA Vice President, received the National FFA 3-Star Chapter award at the 98th National FFA Convention in Indianapolis, Indiana.

The Pettisville FFA chapter has been recognized in 2025 National Chapter Award Program from the National FFA Organization.

They were given a THREE-star ranking. Truly a mark of their exceptionalism, less than 10% of chapters nationwide are given a ranking from the National FFA Organization.

The program recognizes outstanding FFA chapters from throughout the country that actively implement the mission and strategies of the organization.

These chapters improve chapter operations using the National Quality FFA Chapter Standards and a Program of Activities that emphasizes growing leaders, building communities and strengthening agriculture. Chapters are rewarded for providing educational experiences for the entire membership.

Chapters that received star ratings during judging this summer and will be recognized at the 98th National FFA Convention & Expo, Oct 29-Nov 1.

All star-rated FFA chapters receive honors made possible by corporate sponsors Bayer, Cargill Protein, Case IH, John Deere, Syngenta, and Rabobank.

The National FFA Organization is a school-based national youth leadership development organization of more than 1,042,245 student members as part of 9,407 local FFA chapters in all 50 states, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.