Pettisville @ Hilltop Girls Varsity Basketball

Hilltop 39 Pettisville 38

WEST UNITY – In a nip-and-tuck BBC opener, Hilltop (5-3, 1-0 BBC) outscored Pettisville 23-18 in the second half to erase a four-point halftime deficit to pull out a 39-38 victory.

Libbie Baker had 13 for Hilltop and Mia Hancock chipped in with 10.

Hollyn Klopfenstein and Amanda Grimm registered eight points each for the Blackbirds (4-5, 0-1 BBC).

PETTISVILLE (38) – Grieser 2; Klopfenstein 8; Grimm 8; Miller 2; King 5; Beck 6; Crawford 7; Totals: 15-1-3 – 38

HILLTOP (39) – Brown 0; Dickinson 8; Routt 0; Baker 13; Van Arsdalen 0; Bailey 6; Hancock 10; JoHangten 2; Totals: 10-4-7 – 39

Pettisville 11 9 8 10 – 38

Hilltop 8 8 11 12 – 39

Junior Varsity: Pettisville, 25-13

