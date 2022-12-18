North Central @ Stryker Girls Varsity Basketball

Stryker 48 North Central 27

STRYKER – Stryker’s Sage Woolace reached 1,000 points in her career with nine in the opening quarter and had 22 in the game as Stryker (7-1, 1-0 BBC) rolled to a 48-27 win.

Emma Fulk joined Woolace in double figures with 12 and Cailyn Meyers had eight to lead the Eagles (1-8, 0-1 BBC).

NORTH CENTRAL (27) — Meyers 8; Burnett 5; Cruz 0; Zimmerman 7; Turner 2; Dominguez 0; King 4; Wright 1; Walker 0; Frame 0; Totals: 10-1-4 – 27

STRYKER (48) — Froelich 2; Woolace 22; Leupp 0; Fulk 12; Ramon 2; Creighton 0; Wickerham 4; Myers 0; Rethmel 4; Oberlin 2; Totals: 19-2-4 – 48

North Central 4 9 8 11 – 27

Stryker 17 17 8 6 – 48

Junior Varsity: Stryker, 28-18

