Pettisville Unity Project Brings School & Community Together

PETTISVILLE UNITY PROJECT … Superintendent Josh Clark presented information about the joint effort of multiple organizations working to bring improvements to the Pettisville school and community.

THE BLACKBIRD CENTER … A digital rendering of the proposed multi-use STEAM Pavilion and Fieldhouse.

By: Amy Wendt

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

amy@thevillagereporter.com

At the Pettisville Board of Education meeting on Monday, February 10, Superintendent Josh Clark presented information about the Pettisville Unity Project, a combined effort of multiple organizations working to bring improvements to the Pettisville school and community.

The initiative is comprised of members from the Pettisville Music Boosters, Pettisville School Foundation, FFA Alumni, Pettisville Athletic Boosters, and Pettisville School itself.

“We’re meeting toward one goal, which is (to add) some new facilities for our school district and dreaming for the future,” Superintendent Clark shared.

“The idea is to push—to help Pettisville play a little bit of catch up where we might be lacking and also point toward the future and to (add) some things for all of our students and community.”

The Unity Project focuses on three key areas: upgrading the school library, constructing outdoor event facilities, and developing a multi-use STEAM pavilion and fieldhouse.

The upgrades would give students improved educational resources and create more accessible spaces at outdoor events.

The initiative also aims to create opportunities for parents, grandparents, alumni, and community members to engage with and support the school.

Beyond enhancing education opportunities and encouraging community involvement, the proposed projects would improve safety for both students and the community.

Renovations to the library would enclose the mezzanine, making it more secure. The addition of restrooms and concession stands at the playing fields south of the school would ensure students no longer need to cross County Road D for water or restroom access. Additionally, the pavilion and other structures at the athletic fields would provide shelter during inclement weather.

The current library layout, last updated in 1994, is congested, equipped with outdated technology, and poses safety concerns due to its multiple entry points, including the open mezzanine.

The updated design would feature an open floor plan with flexible shelving, modern resources to enhance STEAM and other programs, and improved security measures.

The upgrades are geared not only to foster a more engaging learning environment but also to strengthen community connections by transforming the library into a central hub for education and collaboration.

Another piece of the Unity Project’s plan is to upgrade all outdoor event facilities to improve accessibility and safety at the playing fields.

The group is in the process of raising funds to construct a building to house restrooms, concessions, storage, and a press booth at four separate locations, which include the track, north baseball field, south field, and soccer field.

The proposed solution includes installing hydration stations, constructing ADA-compliant restrooms, and building storm shelters to enhance safety.

Upgraded concessions and storage will improve event efficiency and accommodate larger gatherings. These additions would create a more inclusive environment so that all visitors can comfortably participate in outdoor activities.

“When it’s all said and done, the overall cost of the project is 2.5 million dollars. As I stand here right now…we are 50.1% funded before this even goes to the public phase,” shared Clark.

The final element of the Unity Project’s vision is the “Blackbird Center,” a multi-use STEAM pavilion and fieldhouse.

The pavilion would have the potential to serve as an outdoor classroom for the school, offering students in all grade levels a space for hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, arts, math, and STEAM. It would also be a hub for athletic equipment.

Additionally, the year-round space could strengthen community connections by offering a location to host local events such as the blood drive, Clark explained.

“The Blackbird Center will be outfitted for all of the athletics you can think of…basketball, volleyball, baseball, softball, batting cages and what have you.”

“But also, it will incorporate a STEAM room and some additional storage for that, as well as an outdoor classroom where students can come.”

“Teachers can come with their classes, hold class outside, do experiments at the pond, and then come inside and use some lab sinks…”

“The other piece of the puzzle is there are all kinds of uses for our community, and for our students, and our clubs…you know, the possibilities are truly endless. That is the overall vision of the Blackbird Center,” the superintendent added.

The Pettisville Unity Project believes that tackling all of the upgrades at once ensures efficient use of resources, reduces costs, and provides a unified vision for any future improvements being considered.

Initial funding for the Pettisville Unity Project came from the Pettisville School Foundation, Music Boosters, FFA Alumni, Athletic Boosters, and the school itself.

Clark explained that no funds from the 2.5-mill permanent improvement levy passed by voters in 2021 would be used; rather, the school’s contribution comes solely from the general fund to allow for financial transparency.

“Essentially, the overall project is benefiting all our students. It’s benefiting our teachers, and it’s also benefiting our community. All of these buildings are for community use, and we’re looking forward to what the future could look like,” Clark concluded.

Following the superintendent’s presentation, other members of the Pettisville Unity Project spoke in support of the initiative. Campaign Cabinet Chair John King shared his thoughts on the proposed improvement plans.

“Well, I’d just say that what excites me about this project is that a number of entities coming together for the good of the cause, and there’s no specific agendas for anybody.”

“And I like—it’s just been fun to be involved, and I really appreciate the folks on the Unity Project team as well as all the donors who have come forward.”

“This is really exciting to me. From a personal standpoint, I’ve got lots of grandkids coming. But from a broader standpoint, there’s lots of kids here that deserve–and adults—that deserve to have first-class facilities.”

Pettisville School Foundation Steering Committee Project Manager/Special Advisor Shari Beck, who is also a member of the Unity Project, shared her thoughts with the school board as well.

“I guess what excites me on this is that it doesn’t matter what your kid, grandkid, someone from the school is involved in. There’s going to be something for everyone in this project. Whether it’s academics—whether it’s extracurricular activities—(or) athletics.”

“You know, I think about kids who are in athletics and have good facilities, and that’s important. But there’s a lot of kids that aren’t involved in that too.”

“And there’s going to be way more doors to open with all of the opportunities with the Blackbird Center, from art to STEAM/STEM stuff.”

“It’s going to open a whole other pathway for other kids to come to Pettisville and get excited about coming from other school districts as well. Hopefully, the community can get behind the multipurpose activities that will happen there, too.”

It is the Unity Project’s goal to complete all pledge funding by January 31, 2027. Those who wish to pledge support to the project may visit www.pettisvilleunityproject.org for more details.