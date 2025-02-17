WEST UNITY VILLAGE COUNCIL: Mayor Provides State Of The Village Address; Reflects On Past, Future Projects

(PHOTO BY SAMANTHA N. STRIPE / THE VILLAGE REPORTER)

LEGISLATION REVIEW … The West Unity Village Council discusses water tap fees for new homes.

By: Samantha N. Stripe

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

publisher@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of West Unity held a council meeting on Thursday, February 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. After the call to order, a prayer was given, followed by the Pledge of Allegiance.

Bills were then reviewed and discussed among Council, which was followed by a unanimous vote to accept said bills. Regular meeting minutes from January 9, 2025, and special meeting minutes from January 14th were also accepted. Council noted that there were no guests scheduled for the night’s meeting, as the visitors were unable to attend.

Legislation was then brought up for review:

Resolution 12-2024-16, which establishes rates of pay for specific officers and employees of the Village for 2025 was declared an emergency measure and passed.

Ordinance 2025-1, which amends the Village tap-in fees for residents building new homes in West Unity passed the first reading. This would remove the tap-in fees for said new homes with notation that curb boxes/meter pits would be required.

Ordinance 2025-2, which amends the village indigent burial fees and requirements for services, also passed the first reading.

This allows the village to pay up to $1,500 for burial services for those citizens who have died and are deemed indigent, with no one to pay for said services.

Next, the police report was provided to council members for review. Police Chief JR Jones remarked that “it’s going really well” with new officers on the force and that they are looking to October to secure a school resource officer.

The administrator’s report was then provided. Discussed among council members included: Microphones at the Kissell Building are in need of replacement at the cost of $828.18 from Sweetwater, a music technology business; the current system cannot be replaced, and one is ruined.

The softeners at the water plant are not working as well as expected, as the resin will either need replaced or cleaned.

If it needs cleaned, it will cost approximately $16,000; if it needs replaced, it will cost roughly $90,000 and will have to go out to bid.

The resin will be tested to determine which steps will be taken next, and the results will possibly be available for Council review by the next meeting on Thursday, March 13, 2025.

Council approved the updating of software/electronics at the water plant as well, at the cost of $39,725. It was noted that the plant is 17-years-old, and according to Village Administrator Joshua Fritsch, the electronics don’t have a long life. The upgrade will take six months.

Water lines broke inside the building of 105 N. Main Street on February 4, 2025. Fritsch, Mayor Don Leu and Council President Kevin Gray discussed the incident and concluded that a dedicated curb stop would need to be installed for the property owner and the pharmacy, which shares the current curb stop.

All trees that can be cut down by the village have been completed; there are three additional trees that need to be cut down, and then the stumps will be pulled out.

There are a few shallow storm sewers that will also need to be fixed. The village will also be applying for a grant to replace the South Liberty wastewater pump station, as well as work at the water treatment plant.

The mayor’s report was then presented by Leu, which began with a proclamation, as West Unity has been recognized at a Tree City USA town, which is part of the Arbor Day Foundation.

The mayor encouraged all members of the village to plant and enjoy the trees in their area as they give beauty and joy to the surroundings.

Leu then read the State of West Unity 2025 to attendees. In the address, he reflected on completed projects in 2024 which included the completion and a water line and road repair on Jefferson and North Street, shelter house upgrades at West Unity Memorial Park, roof repair work on the town barn by Village employees and a new shelter house and picnic table for the park on the East side of West Unity.

Looking forward, projects for 2025 include:

-Installing handicap accessible playground equipment at Wabash Park.

-Finishing the water line project through North Main Street to end water main breaks.

-Finishing road engineering in town after the federal budget is passed in March.

-Speaking with a construction firm that could bring 27 to 100 possible new homes to the community.

“On a different note, I hear people talking about West Unity constantly in-town and out-of-town more than I’ve heard in the past 20 years I’ve been on council/mayor,” Leu read.

“I hear how nice and friendly the town is, how well maintained the town is, and how nice and helpful the employees are.”

He also thanked the community for their successful “Lights in the Park” event the past year, which was “a huge success.”

After the address, Leu brought up reviewing the website domain for the city. While the city’s current website is www.westunity.org, there is another website, www.westunity.com, which mirrors its information. After discussion with council, the mayor plans to research it further.

Council then declined the need for further hearing or discussion for a liquor license, which has been approved Mill District Grill, LLC, on West Jackson Street.

Finally, council members’ reports were presented. Council President Kevin Gray remarked that he had “many compliments” about the Village of West Unity, including that of the police department.

Councilperson Shawn Blaisdell also complimented the village’s police work recently, stating that Dept. Sergeant Jacob Spiess had helped a woman with mental health difficulties at the school recently, and that the street department had done a “great job” during the recent winter weather blast.

The meeting was then adjourned at 8:56 p.m. The next regular council meeting will be held on Thursday, March 13, 2025, at 7:30 p.m.