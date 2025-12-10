Pettisville Volleyball Head Coach April Beck Resigns

PETTISVILLE – Pettisville volleyball head coach, April Beck, has decided to step down after four seasons of leading the Blackbird program, according to a press release from Athletic Director Brian Leppelmeier.

Beck compiled an overall record of 62-34 and a Buckeye Border Conference (BBC) record of 23-5. She led the Blackbirds to two BBC championships, three sectional championships, and one district runner-up finish.

Beck spent a total of 11 years in the Blackbird volleyball program. Before taking over as the head coach in the fall of 2022, Beck was the 8th grade coach for four years and the JV coach for three years.

“We would like to thank Coach Beck for her time and dedication to the student-athletes of Pettisville,” said Leppelmeier in the release.