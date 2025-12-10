Pulaski Garden Club Celebrates Nearly 100 Years As Williams County’s Last Surviving Club

WRAPPING WINNERS … Club members who won in the three categories of gift-wrapping contest. They are (L to R) Peggy Miller, Sue Buntain and Carol Wheeler.

PRESS RELEASE – Following a delicious catered meal the December 2, 2025, meeting of the Pulaski Garden Club was opened by President Cam Miller with roll call which asked what flowering plant do you have? Most were orchids and Christmas cactus with one pregnant onion!

A Moment in History was given by Connie Simmons who listed the many Garden Clubs in Williams County in the past.

These included Pulaski G. C. organized in 1926, Pulaski Junior G. C. begun in 1950, Garden Clubs in Montpelier, Stryker, Edon, Kunkle. and Bryan.

Some clever titles were Merry Gardeners, Garden Gate Gardeners, Jefferson Rural G. C., Sunshine G. C., Town and Country Growers, and Green Thumb G. C. Of the 19 clubs she listed, Pulaski G. C. is the last remaining club still meeting.

Old Business

Thirteen Pulaski members were present at the Fall Regional meeting on November 6, 2025, at Delta, Ohio, where June Gebhardt, past OAGC president, explained the Abstract Floral Design. Our club will be hosting the spring Reginal Meeting on May 7, 2026.

Cam, Kay Beck, and Rozetta Luke went to decorate Christmas trees at Maumee Bay State Park with other members from Region 1 and Region 6 of OAGC on November 18, 2025. They were thanked for their efforts on behalf of the club.

Members were reminded that the OAGC Designer of the Year photos need to be mailed by December 31, 2025.

New Business

The club voted to send monetary donations to the Filling Homes of Mercy and the Pulaski United Methodist Church.

Members were also encouraged to visit the county courthouse and go up to the second floor to see the Christmas trees that were decorated by club members. Ornaments were made with natural materials such as pinecones, pistachio nuts, dried and pressed flowers and buckeyes.

The monies given by silent auction of our trees will be donated to the Boyd Moore Fund through the Bryan Area Foundation. Hours for viewing are Dec. 4,5 at 4-8 pm and Dec. 6 at 4-7:30 pm.

Committee Reports

Carol Wheeler, chair of the Centennial Committee, passed out the 100-year logo buttons. Members were encouraged to wear them throughout 2026 whenever our club meets for special events.

Thanks were given to Michelle O’Dell for designing and producing the logos.

Share and Tell

It was announced that amaryllises that come from packaging already beginning to grow, will take on shape when planted.

Also, this same plant if covered in wax will grow again after removing the wax. Amaryllises grow well when planted outside in the soil during the summer.

Gift Exchange

This years’ gift-wrapping theme was “An Old Fashioned Christmas” Categories were: 1. Santa Claus 2. Stockings and 3. Christmas Cookies.

Members perused the specially wrapped gifts and voted on their favorite in each category. Winners were Peggy Miller, Santa; Sue Buntain, Stockings; and Connie McGrew, Christmas Cookies (accepted in her absence by Carol Wheeler.)

Each received a monetary amount for the efforts. Names were drawn for the gift exchange and everyone enjoyed their surprises.

Rozetta Luke was thanked for giving each member a Christmas ornament which she made with her laser craft.

Hostesses for the evening Rhonda Obus, Cathy Sharp, Judy Shilling, and Cindy Clark were thanked for the beautiful holiday themed evening. Our caterer, June, from Susie’s Catering, was given a round of applause.

After a winter hiatus, the club will meet next on March 3, 2026, at 6:30 at the Pulaski United Church. All are welcome.