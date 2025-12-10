Column: NOURISHING YOUR MIND, BODY & SPIRIT – Mind Body Soul

By: Cheryl Garza

Bryan, Ohio

Feeding your Soul. Whenever I have a good day, I say “Today has really fed my soul, my spirit”. Doing things, you genuinely enjoy is crucial for maintaining a happy life in a healthy mental state.

I know we all have hectic lives at times and often forget to make time for doing things we enjoy. This can damage your mental health and complicate other things in your life.

Think of your brain is something that has a certain amount of charge. Daily tasks can be more challenging if your brain is constantly running on 10%. If we recharge and do something you enjoy, your duties will become easier since you were running a full battery.

We are a whole body with our mind, spirit and soul working together in perfect harmony at all times, it just needs our assistance and our tender loving nourishing care. to sustain us. Eating healthy wholesome plant foods even recharges our bodies, our minds it can be quickly even if you notice and aware of it.

These can be small steps such as eliminating small amounts of processed foods sugars. Getting enough sleep helps to restore our charges within our minds within our brains.

Sleep also helps us with our mood, giving our bodies a way to recover and reset. It’s not only essential but it’s crucial to support our bodies. It is best if we steer away from screen time, caffeine, and alcohol before bed.

Doing so can improve your sleep quality and reduce insomnia. Adding simple habits like eating green vegetables early in the day or stepping outside for fresh air can support your mood and your energy with almost no effort.

Developing small habits lead to huge lifestyle changes and it does become enjoyable once you feel how great you start to feel it’s a path you will never regret.

Most of all, remember that health and well-being isn’t only about food or movement it’s about the people you choose to surround yourself with, the way you speak to yourself, and the things that you fill your mind with.

I’d love to share with you weeks to come so many amazing Trusted, Resourceful Wholesome Holistic websites that can empower your life and I pray will inspire you. Here are a few: earthclinic.com, food matters.com, global healing.com, motherearthnews.com, mindbodygreen.com, food.com.

My deepest, greatest wish for us all is to awaken our highest self within. My greatest hopes and prayers are that we can share and encourage each other to live a happier, healthier, vibrant life.

———————–

I am putting together a community resource guide. Power, strength, unity, and connection. Please contact me if interested, as always, Be Well and Stay nourished! Cheryl L Garza, A Lady With A Lot of Zeal and yearning to empower, guide, encourage, and share all HOLISTIC Wholesome Living with youth-adults. Highly educated, extremely passionate, determined, and driven with no doubts… I choose to make the rest of my life the BEST of my Life, I wish that for all as well… Sharing Love & Kindness… spreadingwellness@ yahoo.com 567-239-1960