Pettisville vs. Edgerton Boys Basketball Sectional Semifinal

DIVISION IV SECTIONAL SEMIFINALS

Pettisville 43 Edgerton 34

BRYAN – Pettisville (15-8) outscored Edgerton 26-12 in the second half to erase a 22-17 halftime deficit to advance to the sectional finals.

Cayden Jacoby had 21 points to front the Blackbirds and Jack Leppelmeier added 10.

Corey Everetts topped the Bulldogs (8-15), who were outscored 17-4 at the foul line, with 11.

PETTISVILLE (43) – Leppelmeier 10; Ripke 8; Aeschliman 0; Adkins 2; Beck 2; Jacoby 21; Totals: 10-2-17 – 43

EDGERTON (34) – Blue 2; Everetts 11; Picillo 9; Herman 4; Swank 3; Krontz 5; Totals: 9-4-4 – 34

PETTISVILLE 7 10 7 19 – 43

EDGERTON 10 12 4 8 – 34

