West Unity Omnibus Club Announces Winners Of Recent Science Fair

The club met Monday, February 13, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. at the Presbyterian Church. The meeting was opened by President, Linda Sumner, with the Pledge of Allegiance, and the club’s Collect.

Roll call was taken and answered by what have you done to make you home safer? Many club members were missed as they were in Florida.

Prayers will be sent to Loren Thompson, who had surgery this day, husband of member Sue Thompson.

Discussion of the West Unity Library was held and decided to join as a member and give a donation of $100.00. A few past presidents’ have donated their scrapbooks to the library.

The Hilltop High School Drama Club will be presenting the “Wizard of Oz” and a donation will be sent.

Linda Sumner, President, announced the winners of the recent science fair. The Chuck Sumner winners were: high school – Joscelyn Layman and junior high – Aaden Judy.

The club sponsored the High Excellent medallion for Jazmyn Castillo-Edelman, Malaki Comer, Leah Ankney, and Raelee Rasey.

The club’s money also went to support the Materials Science Project category in Jr. High. Kennedy Bailey was first and Cam Nicholas earned second place.

Linda announced a memorial stepping- stone given to Barb Green, in memory of her husband, Charlie Green.

Refreshments were served by Dortha Davis and Cheryl Boldman.