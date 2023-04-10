Pettisville’s Jimenez Basketball Academy: Teaching Fundamentals For The Future

FAMILY AFFAIR … All members of the Jimenez family play a part in JBA. (Front) Thad, age 9, Elise, age 7 and Theo, age 11. (Back) Jesse and Katie Jimenez. (PHOTO PROVIDED)
By: Amy Wendt
Jimenez Basketball Academy (JBA), based out of Pettisville, aims to create a positive space where athletes can enjoy themselves while honing their skills that will prove advantageous not only in their game but also in their everyday lives.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.