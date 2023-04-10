Pettisville’s Jimenez Basketball Academy: Teaching Fundamentals For The Future

FAMILY AFFAIR … All members of the Jimenez family play a part in JBA. (Front) Thad, age 9, Elise, age 7 and Theo, age 11. (Back) Jesse and Katie Jimenez. (PHOTO PROVIDED)

By: Amy Wendt

Jimenez Basketball Academy (JBA), based out of Pettisville, aims to create a positive space where athletes can enjoy themselves while honing their skills that will prove advantageous not only in their game but also in their everyday lives.