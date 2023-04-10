Come Celebrate The Great Outdoors On Earth Day

Join in the fun, food, music, and “bear hunt” with family and friends of all ages in observance of this FREE Rails to Trails Conservancy “Celebrate Trails Day” event.

Check-in begins at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Northwestern Ohio Rails-to-Trails Association maintenance building located at St. Rt. 109 and Co. Rd. E-F, Delta, OH.

From that location participants will head east on the all-paved section of the Wabash Cannonball Trail and walk as far as the Fraker Mill covered bridge or farther before turning back to the starting area.

On the walk, the kids may engage in a “bear hunt” to see how many bears they can find on the first half mile of the trail.

A free lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. There will be a choice of grilled cheese, peanut butter sandwich, or hotdog with chips, a cookie, and water.

Kids will get a swag bag of goodies and, to commemorate Earth Day, have the opportunity to paint a rock and plant pollinator-friendly flowers.

Talented musical guests, Squeeze Play, will entertain with sing-along fun. Expect to have a “beary” good time.

Though this event is free, you must pre-register. Call 419-337-9669, go to www.visitfultoncounty.com or the Fulton County Visitors Bureau Facebook page and register through the Eventbright link. It’s easy.

So, grab your family, friends, chairs or picnic blanket and be a part of this great celebration of our Fulton County trail! We will bid farewell at 2:00 p.m.

Sponsored by the Fulton County Visitors Bureau and the Fulton County Emergency Management Agency.