Robert “Uncle Bob” Stamm (1955-2022)

Robert A. “Uncle Bob” Stamm, age 66, of Archbold and also of Paw Paw, Michigan, passed away unexpectedly in Paw Paw, Michigan on Tuesday, January 25, 2022.

Prior to his retirement he had been a millwright. He also volunteered at Miracle Camp in Lawton, Michigan for several years.

He was born in Wauseon, Ohio, on October 10, 1955, the son of Frederick and Louise (Lehman) Stamm. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing, tinkering, and loved to smoke meat.

Surviving are three sisters,Lynette (Harry) Hyde of Ft. Wayne, IN, Carol (Gary) Henderson of Ft. Wayne, IN, and Margaret (Gordon) Schumacher of Archbold. He is also survived by many nieces and nephews.

Visitation for “Uncle Bob” will be held from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 at the Archbold Evangelical Church. The service will immediately follow at 11:00 A.M. with nephews, Jonathan Hyde and Nathanael Schumacher, officiating.

The family requests that memorial contributions be given to Miracle Camp or to “family choice’.

Grisier Funeral Home in Archbold has been entrusted with arrangements.