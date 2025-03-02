Pike-Delta-York School Board Recognizes Students Of The Month

(PHOTOS BY JESSE DAVIS / THE VILLAGE REPORTER

DELTA ELEMENTARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Kindergarten student Lyrik Webb (center) stands with Delta Elementary School Principal Ellen Bernal (left) and Board of Education member Jeff Lintermoot (right) as she receives the school’s student of the month award.

DELTA MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Seventh-grade student Ethan Snyder (center) stands with Delta Middle School Principal Pamela Schultz (left) and Education member Alice Simon (right) as he receives the school’s student of the month award.

DELTA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Delta High School junior Bridget Whitaker (center) stands with Principal Douglas Ford (left) and Board of Education Vice President Jeremy Lohman (right) as she receives the school’s student of the month award.

By: Jesse Davis

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

jesse@thevillagereporter.com

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education recognized students of the month for each of its schools at its meeting last Wednesday.

For the elementary school, kindergarten student Lyrik Webb was recognized by her teacher, Anita Price. “Lyrik is 6 years old and loves doing math in kindergarten. Subtraction has been a challenge for her, but she uses strategies of fingers and manipulatives to do her best work.”

“She loves going to P.E. because she gets to run around. Lyrik is always ready to help a friend or adult. She is adaptable to new situations and knows when to ask for help.”

“Lyrik is honest and communicates openly with anyone who wants to talk. Sometimes we do have to reign in her openness to communicate,” Price wrote.

Price also mentioned the hard work Webb’s parents do to help her at home and added that “I’m proud of all of Lyrik’s growth and achievements in kindergarten.”

For the middle school, seventh-grade student Ethan Snyder was recognized by several of his teachers. Science and math teacher Brianne Birr wrote that “Ethan is a shining example of what it means to be an exceptional student. His dedication to his work and his remarkable ability to stay on top of assignments even when he’s absent demonstrate his commitment to learning and personal growth.”

“Ethan consistently participates in class discussions, bringing insightful contributions that enrich the learning experience for everyone.”

“Beyond his academic achievements, Ethan is known for his kindness, caring nature, and willingness to help others, whether it’s offering a helping hand to a peer or showing respect and compassion to those around him.”

“Ethan’s actions embody the values of our school community. His hardworking and positive attitude and spirit inspire those around him, making him a truly deserving recipient of the student of the month.”

English teacher Janey Dunford wrote that “Ethan is a diligent student that shows discipline, enthusiasm, and encouragement. He tries hard and is willing to participate.”

“I appreciate his sense of humor and his lighthearted nature. He is willing to ask questions and work with any of his peers. Congratulations, Ethan.”

Art teacher Kellie Creighton wrote that “Ethan is a wonderful art student who is witty and kind. He puts forth maximum effort and shows the classroom expectations. He demonstrates quality leadership skills. Great job, keep up the good work, Ethan.”

Social studies teacher Chad Smith wrote that “Ethan is a pleasure to have in class and very interested in history. I can count on him for insightful questions [and] comments in class.”

“[He is] always respectful to his classmates and he continues to [be] the best version of himself. Congratulations, Ethan Snyder.”

For the high school, junior Bridget Whitaker was recognized by several of her teachers. English teacher Jessica Gilbert wrote that “Bridget is a fantastic student and a wonderful student.”

“She is kind to everyone and brings out the best in those around her. She is always willing to help and goes above and beyond in all that she does.”

Social studies teacher Jeff Wolford wrote that “Bridget is a great student. She has a wonderful work ethic. She works hard and is always helpful in class.”

“She shows concern for her fellow students and is always finding ways to help out and brighten someone’s day. We need more students like her.”

Social Studies teacher Michael Freado wrote that “Bridget is an excellent choice for our DHS student of the month. In the two years I have known Bridget, she has consistently stood out among her peers for many positive reasons.”

“She is heavily invested in her education and development. In both classes I have had the pleasure of having Bridget in, she leads the way in her investment into her education and facilitates greater outcomes for others through this effort.”

“She also collaborates with all of her peers in a positive way and is always someone to lean on. She also stands out due to her willingness to think critically about important issues and for seeking to understand rather than just to be heard.”

“Bridget is an outstanding communicator in this regard. There is no question our school collectively is constantly improving because of her efforts, investment, and contributions through her engagement in a variety of settings. Congratulations, Bridget.”

Not present to be recognized was junior Cody Stricker, whose photography in the category “Something You See Every Day” was honored.