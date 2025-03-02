Fulton County’s Kelsy Roesel Named CCNO Employee Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Employees at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio have named Kelsy Roesel, of Fulton County, the Employee of the Year for 2024.

Fellow workers at CCNO chose Kelsy for the honor due to her initiative and willingness to take on extra responsibility.

Ms. Roesel started at the jail in 2012 as a Corrections Officer, went part-time in 2021, but returned to full-time as the Records Clerk in August of 2023.

The position had also been combined with another Secretary role within the jail, which Ms. Roesel willingly accepted.“On more than one occasion I have offered to bring in some help to assist her, but each time she says that she likes what she is doing.”