Fulton County’s Kelsy Roesel Named CCNO Employee Of The Year

PRESS RELEASE – Employees at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio have named Kelsy Roesel, of Fulton County, the Employee of the Year for 2024.
Fellow workers at CCNO chose Kelsy for the honor due to her initiative and willingness to take on extra responsibility.
Ms. Roesel started at the jail in 2012 as a Corrections Officer, went part-time in 2021, but returned to full-time as the Records Clerk in August of 2023.
The position had also been combined with another Secretary role within the jail, which Ms. Roesel willingly accepted.“On more than one occasion I have offered to bring in some help to assist her, but each time she says that she likes what she is doing.”
“She’s streamlined the tasks to make the position more efficient,” commented Dennis Sullivan, Executive Director of CCNO.
Ms. Roesel also took on the responsibility of setting up the new electronic scheduling software for CCNO. The jail employs approximately 120 employees who utilize this system.
Inputting all of the staff and different schedules for the shifts was no easy task. She also had to work directly with the vendor on several occasions to cull any system issues related to the jail’s scheduling and operations. Kelsy then finished the project by training all the staff on how to utilize the system.
“She’s already fulfilling two positions, but was willing to take this giant project on and do it well,” added Director of Security Craig Eiden. “It really was a testament of her skills and abilities.”