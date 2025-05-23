Pike-Delta-York Students Of The Month Recognized

DELTA ELEMENTARY STUDENT OF THE MONTH … First-grade student Colton Lybarger (center) stands with Delta Elementary School Principal Ellen Bernal (left) and Board of Education member Alice Simon (right) as he receives the school’s student of the month award

DELTA MIDDLE SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Eighth-grade student Angela Valderrama-Villalobos (center) stands with Delta Middle School Principal Pamela Schultz (left) and Board of Education member Tim Ford (right) as she receives the school’s student of the month award.

DELTA HIGH SCHOOL STUDENT OF THE MONTH … Delta High School senior Brady Morr (center) stands with Principal Douglas Ford (left) and Board of Education Vice President Jeremy Lohman (right) as he receives the school’s student of the month award.

The Pike-Delta-York Local School District Board of Education recognized winners of its student of the month awards during its meeting Wednesday afternoon.

For the elementary school, first-grade student Colton Lybarger was recognized by Principal Ellen Bernal, who read a statement written by one of his teachers.

First grade teacher Jill Anderson wrote that “Colton comes to school each day with a big smile on his face and is ready to learn. He is a kind friend and very hard worker.”

“Colton follows directions, participates in class, and is very helpful. He is enthusiastic about learning and always tries his best. I am so proud of Colton for being respectful, responsible, and ready to learn every day.”

For the middle school, eighth-grade student Angela Valderrama-Villalobos was recognized by Principal Pamela Schultz, who read statements from several of her teachers.

Science and math teacher Samantha Kennedy wrote that “Having Angela in my class this year has opened my eyes to what it means to persevere through tough times and still find the joy in the moment.”

“She’s worked hard to learn her science curriculum and finish top of her class. She will be greatly missed, but we are excited to see all that she accomplishes at the high school level and beyond.”

English teacher Beth Juby wrote that “I’ve watched Angela grow into a strong young lady. She is hard working and lets nothing stop her from learning. Her gentle, sweet smile can make anyone’s day. She is determined and should be a role model for all students.”

Math teacher Katie Hamilton wrote that “Angela has exceeded expectations throughout the school year by persevering through any challenge. She has proven that she has the ability to adapt to situations, communicate clearly, and take full responsibility for her learning. She has been a pleasure to have in class, and I cannot wait to see what the future holds for her.”

Social studies teacher Chad Smith wrote that “Angela is a very hard-working and dedicated student. I appreciate her self-motivation and drive to succeed. She has a great personality and is a pleasure to have in class.

Art teacher Kellie Creighton wrote that “Angela is a wonderful art student. She is talented and creative. She takes her time and always makes sure her work is her very best.”

“I am privileged to have her in my class. She is a leader in her positive behavior and work ethic. She exudes kindness and is such an outstanding young woman.”

Technology teacher Nathan Fox wrote that “Angela works hard in every class. I wish I had more students like her. She has been an absolute pleasure to work with.”

For the high school, senior Brady Morr was recognized by Principal Douglas Ford, who read statements from several of his teachers.

In his introduction, Ford said Morr was a leader throughout his high school career in everything he does, with a 3.9-plus GPA, basketball honorable mention all-league, and baseball first team all-league.

Science teacher Michelle Engel wrote that “Brady excels in his openness to improving his critical thinking and problem-solving skills. He likes to be challenged and never hesitates to tackle a challenging concept or problem.

Social studies teacher Michael Freado wrote that “Brady is very deserving of this recognition. Across two different classes I have observed Brady to truly stand out in numerous ways.”

“He is without question one of the finest critical thinkers in the class of 2025. He is solutions oriented and constantly seeks out ways to challenge instead of turning back.”

“Additionally, Brady takes his responsibilities very seriously. He is motivated and disciplined as a student, teammate, and contributor to our community. Lastly, Brady is extremely driven to improve.”

“With an individual like Brady with so many gifts, abilities, and talents, it would be easy to coast. Instead, Brady actively seeks out chances to develop and elevate himself so he can, in turn, elevate others.”

OTHER RECOGNITION

The board also recognized students for their involvement in Ohio History Day, including Chase Lintermoot and Aydan Rober for a junior group documentary on the moon landing, Mateo Arroyo-Sierra for a junior individual documentary on the Tiananmen Square massacre, and Jaxon Elliott and Benjamin Tedrow for their third-place finish with a junior group website on the Kent State University shooting.