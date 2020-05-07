Pioneer Hosting National Day Of Prayer Event

WHAT: National Day Of Prayer

WHEN: Thursday May 7th, 12 noon – 1pm

WHERE: NC High School Track

Please join us by walking around the track absorbing god’s sunshine and praying for our village, school district, and nation. Feel free to come anytime during the hour and stay for one lap or for the entire hour

We are asking those who attend to observe the following:

Enter the track through the south gate and exit the track through the north gate. Use multiple lanes to maintain a distance of at least 6′ from all others who are not members of your family. Walk in a counter-clockwise direction around the track for one or more laps. Please pray as you walk around the track for the following:

Church – Empower the church to embody god’s love and compassion.

Health care – Care for those working most closely to care for those in need.

Family – Help our families to love, respect, and enjoy one another.

Education – Equip our educators to teach; our students to learn; and our seniors to succeed.

Business – Protect our employers and employees as businesses provide what we need.

Government – Endue our leaders, elected and appointed, with wisdom.

Military – Keep our troops out of harm’s way and bring them home soon.

Media – Give creativity to those who entertain and honesty to those who inform.

Pioneer pd will be on site to direct and assist all attendees. Anyone wishing to wear a mask should please bring their own. None will be available at the event.

Hope to see you all there! God bless our nation

–PRESS RELEASE