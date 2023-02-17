PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: 10th Annual Kaleb McLaughlin Memorial Ride & Organ Donation Awareness Day Plans Finalized

MEMORIAL RIDE DETAILS … Kevin and Kim Oxender present memorial ride progress to council at the February 13 meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)
By: Anna Wozniak
The Pioneer Village Council meeting began on February 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. with a call to order. A motion to approve the agenda was made by Trevor West and seconded by Randy Cochran before being unanimously approved by the council.
Please login to view this news story. Not currently a subscriber? Obtain seven days of website access along with the current full color E-Edition (same as the print edition) for just $2.00.