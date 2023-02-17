PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: 10th Annual Kaleb McLaughlin Memorial Ride & Organ Donation Awareness Day Plans Finalized

MEMORIAL RIDE DETAILS … Kevin and Kim Oxender present memorial ride progress to council at the February 13 meeting. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

The Pioneer Village Council meeting began on February 14, 2023 at 7 p.m. with a call to order. A motion to approve the agenda was made by Trevor West and seconded by Randy Cochran before being unanimously approved by the council.