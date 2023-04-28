PIONEER VILLAGE COUNCIL: Executive Session Yields Approval Of Utility Terms For AQB Project

UTILITY TERM AGREEMENT … The Pioneer Village Council approved an update Public Utility Term sheet to be submitted the county commissioners. (PHOTO BY ANNA WOZNIAK, STAFF)

By: Anna Wozniak

Pioneer Village Council held a special meeting at 7 p.m. on April 25, 2023. After the meeting was called to order, council went immediately into executive session.

After the executive session, council voted to approve the submission of an updated Public Utility Term Sheet to the Williams County Commissioners for approval.