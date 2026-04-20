PHOTO BY JOHN FRYMAN/ THE VILLAGE REPORTER

WALKING OUT … Members of the Pioneer Fire Department handed over their fire pagers as they resigned from the Pioneer Village Council meeting following the mayor’s decision not to reinstate Tiler Williams as assistant fire chief.

By: John Fryman

THE VILLAGE REPORTER

john@thevillagereporter.com

The Village of Pioneer is without a fire department or fire protection following the immediate resignation of 12 firefighters who showed their support for Tiler Williams regarding his demotion as assistant fire chief at its regular council meeting Monday, April 13.

Fire Chief Rodger Swank read a prepared statement to council members regarding the decision already made by Mayor Edward Kidston.

“You may or may not be aware that on March 31, the Mayor (Kidston), completely within his authority, due to probationary status, removed assistant chief Tiler Williams from his position of two years, stating that our current leadership has not been fruitful and it appears that we no longer are respected or most envied in Williams County.

“Hopefully, with the leadership we can once again attain that distinction. In the past four years, our department leadership has secured an estimated $150,000 in grant monies for turnout gear, extraction equipment, miscellaneous equipment, communication system radios and recently our station upgrades.

“We witnessed more individuals pursue full-time careers in the public service sector. We see individuals grow personally, doing things they never thought they could do or imagined they could do.

“We transitioned the medic first responders to the Williams County EMS, reducing fire department payroll and providing excellent service.

“The station and ambulance are within the village to help decrease response times from other regions in the county when they will be able to be manned. We contributed to an improved ISO score.

“And finally, the leadership team has held this department together for the last 27 months, through multiple attacks from this village administration towards our loyalty, our honesty and our integrity.

“Personally, my loyalty is first to my Heavenly Father, my family, my fire department family, my job and then the fire department and the community that I serve.

“I personally do not understand how these results have not been fruitful. I’ve been told that our department is the laughingstock of the county.

VOICING CONCERNS … Pioneer Fire Chief Rodger Swank addresses council regarding the demotion of Assistant Fire Chief Tiler Williams at the regular council meeting Monday, April 13.

“On the contrary, I personally have been told by those outside the community and inside the community that they admire our village to stick together. We are very respected by our colleagues on other departments.

“Leadership has come in many different styles in the fire service. Once used to be more authoritative is now more participative leadership which is central to fostering a collaborative and conclusive environment.

“Assertive leadership which emphasizes serving others, including employees and customers in our community.

“However, with any leadership style, there’s always the hard decisions to be made. I was asked by the mayor to recommend a replacement.

“I feel there is no better member of our department than Tiler Williams to fill that role. His passion, dedication to fire service and the community is second to none.

“I know the position is appointed by the mayor. But it’s my recommendation that Tiler Williams is reinstated to full capacity not in a probationary manner but as an assistant fire chief. If not reinstated tonight, I will be submitting my resignation. Thank you.”

Following Swank’s presentation, council member Brock Zuver, who is a member of the fire department, requested additional dialogue on the issue, but Kidston said that he wanted to follow the council’s agenda that was earlier approved in the meeting.

“This pertains to the fire report,” Zuver told Kidston. “You’re just going to totally cut out everything I want to say about the fire chief.”

Kidston responded to Zuver’s request by saying, “You can say it later in the meeting and you approved the agenda just a couple of minutes ago.”

Later in the meeting, Zuver asked Kidston if he was going to answer the fire department’s issue, and Kidston said not tonight.

Shortly after Kidston said a decision was not going to be made on the assistant fire chief’s position, fire department members one by one placed their fire pagers in front of Kidston to the applause of village residents who had attended the meeting.

“The assistant fire chief position was clearly a decision that I’ve made with the direction of the fire department going in the wrong direction for a long time now,” said the mayor. “We had a discussion and that’s the result. We’ll figure it out.”

Zuver questioned Kidston, saying, “What are we going to do tonight for fire coverage, because we don’t have a fire department.

“If we have a fire and a house would burn down, it will take eight to 10 minutes now with the new coverage. Can you say you are going to take full responsibility tonight.”

Kidston then said, “This is a conversation between the fire chief and me. To provide this kind of drama with the news media and everybody that is just childish.

“We should be able to sit down and discuss what is going on. There is nothing unprofessional about it and that’s protocol.”

Zuver read an email that Kidston had sent him stating that Rodger Swank was out of town and said it was OK for Tiler Williams to act as fire chief, and this was after Kidston had removed him.

“I didn’t kick him (Williams) off the department, and didn’t penalize him in any way,” said the mayor. i moved him as the assistant fire chief. Rodger (Swank) then emailed me and said I’m out of town. If it was OK if Tiler (Williams) is acting fire chief while I’m out of town. I said yes and how much more professional than you can get.”

Zuver added, “If he’s (Williams) is not good enough and capable of being an assistant fire chief, you should have said no can you move down to your next officer.

“Why don’t you reinstate Tiler Williams as assistant chief today. Look at what you’re doing.”

FIRE REPORT

Fire Chief Rodger Swank told council the fire department will be working with the police department in the mass evacuation of North Central School, which is scheduled for May 13.

He added that there will be one or two meetings to be held before the mass evacuation event.

ADMINISTRATOR REPORT

Village Administrator Anthony Burnett updated council on the Edward Kidston Generation Station project.

He said the racking has been installed for the inverters. The village has received one storage invoice for solar panels. The goal is to have them on site by the end of May.

He also reported on the village’s One Nation Under God celebration to be held on Sunday, May 17. There will be an evening church service followed by a meal, entertainment by Common Bond, and a drone show.

The village will be putting together a commemorative coin honoring the village’s celebration. The coin will commemorate America’s 250th birthday and Pioneer’s 175th anniversary.

Burnett told council the Williams County Health Department will be holding its community outreach program on June 4 from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Pioneer Community Center.

The department will not be charged for the use of the building. The council then approved the request.

Regarding insurance risk coverage on the solar field construction, Burnett said that each contractor is required to have this coverage for their contract.

According to Burnett, an insurance quote was put together for the village covering $8.4 million. The insurance quote was $6,993 in which he pointed out the cost for solar panels alone is $2.5 million.

“I went through this with our attorneys in Columbus, and they looked over the policy, and all the materials for the project are about $7 million dollars,” he said.

Burnett then made a motion to enter into an agreement with CNA Insurance for builders’ risk coverage of the solar field construction project at $6,993. Council then approved the motion by a 6-0 vote.

He told council of a request for use of the chamber parking lot by Pioneer Supply Center as they’re hosting their annual Spring Showcase to be held on Saturday, May 2 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The event will also host several vendors, woodcarver giveaways, and a food fundraiser for the police department.

He added that all of the paperwork and insurance coverage requirements have been met for it. Council then approved the parking lot request.

Burnett had received a letter in the mail regarding retail liquor permits in the village effective June 1, 2026.

The letter stated that the village has the right to request a hearing for any objections to any of the permit facilities in the village. This is a renewal of all permits.

The village received a $50,000 fire department grant and eventually signed a contract with L&T Construction of Pioneer, which was $59,085.

“Since we’re doing a total rehab of the exterior of the police station, I had L&T Construction meet with police chief Tim Livengood in which he still has two exterior doors on his portion of the building,” said Burnett. “

Years past, we’ve repaired or installed new door blocks, but the frames and everything is kind of getting rotten on them.

“I had them (L&T Construction) to get with the police chief and quoted on replacing those two doors at the same time they’re doing the fire department’s two doors.”

Burnett requested a change order be approved with a price quote of $6,515.13 for the commercial steel doors to match the fire station’s commercial closures.

He said he didn’t know once the doors were removed, there could be some drywall damage on the interior due to moisture, so that’s listed on there as a kind of material. “This is something we would pursue and not exceed $7,000.”

He has already signed a contract for the change order, and the council approved the change order request.

Burnett also got a couple of quotes for overhead doors, pointing out it would make more sense while the project is being completed.

Council then approved a contract with Bradley Overhead Door, Inc. of Ashley, Indiana for the overhead doors at $24,618.08.

K-9 KENNEL PAD REQUEST

Police Department Lt. Randy Mills, who oversees the village’s K-9 dog, Vader, requested that a concrete floor pad be installed in the kennel located at his residence.

Burnett mentioned that Pahl’s Ready-Mix will be donating the concrete and would like to see the council entertain the services of the street department to pour the concrete pad.

Kidston then asked if it was appropriate for the village to spend tax money on a private piece of parcel. The council approved the request.

“It was confirmed because it was for the use of the village and can be done,” said the mayor. A reminder that the National Day of Prayer will be held on Thursday, May 7 at noon at the village gazebo.

FISCAL OFFICER REPORT

Fiscal Officer Nikki Mittelstaedt requested an ordinance amending the appropriations for 2026 and declaring it an emergency.

It involves $7,471 which will cover village communications, the America’s 250th anniversary celebration, election expenses, and street capital outlay for the Lakeshore area. The council approved the appropriations.

Approval was given for Mittelstaedt to enter into an agreement with State Bank in which the village had opened a DACA account for the PACE (Property Assessed Clean Energy) loan. She said once the village receives the loan, it will go into the account.

Mittelstaedt updated the council regarding the village’s new software system. She is requesting to purchase a credit/debit card machine so residents can make their payments at the village office or via phone.

She commented it would have a one-time fee of $450 but also mentioned there is a PCI compliance fee of $9.95 per month, and a monthly referral fee of $100 which is billed by the software system at $1,200 per year. The annual cost is $1,319 with a one-time fee of $450.

“Right now, we have a company we use where we go online and pay your bills just with your credit or debit card,” said Mittelstaedt.

“There are no additional fees other than a person paying 3.5 percent interest. With this other company, it’s also 3.5 percent using your debit or credit card, but you can also pay with a checking account with a $2.95 fee to be charged on the customer.

“But there are additional fees for any sort of a like an ACH return that we are billed $15 that we can put back on the customer.”

Mittelstaedt made a request for council to increase the non-sufficient funds fee from $20 to $30, because the village will be charged $15 by the company if there is anything that needs to be returned. The council approved the fee increase.

MAYOR CASTS TIE-BREAKING VOTE ON APPLICATION

A resolution authorizing the village to submit an application to the Maumee Valley Planning Organization Capital Program was brought before council.

The grant, which totaled $100,000, had a 20 percent match along with the application. Kidston stressed that this is just filling out the grant application.

Council members Joe Nickloy, Al Fiser, and Bryan Gendron voted yes on the application with Zuver, Dean Frisbie, and Trever West opposing it, thus Kidston broke the 3-3 tie with his vote.

Council went into executive session to discuss personnel compensation. No action was taken.

RECORDS RETENTION COMMITTEE MEETING

The only item for discussion was approving the disposal of old files pertaining to the fire department.

Swank said there are grants, payroll copies, and payroll reports to be disposed of.

Once the Ohio History Connection Certificate of Records receives the submitted documents, they will be destroyed within the retention disposal schedule.