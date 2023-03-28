PizzAroma Celebrates Opening Of Swanton Location

RIBBON CUTTING … A ribbon cutting ceremony took place at the new PizzAroma restaurant in Swanton. The new pizza place will be holding a soft open on March 27th and a grand opening on March 30th. (PHOTO BY JACOB KESSLER, STAFF)

By: Jacob Kessler

A new pizza place has come to call Swanton home. PizzAroma held a ribbon cutting to celebrate their new Swanton location on Tuesday, March 21st.

This new location is the companies third store front, with the others being located in Monclova and in Toledo near Holland.