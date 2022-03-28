Police, Fire, & Court Logs For March 23rd, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

ARCHBOLD POLICE

March 11th

•500 N Defiance St, Traffic Detail Funeral – 11:45 Funeral Escort

•1706 S Defiance St, Vehicle Unlock

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•600-B S Clydes Way – Traffic, Bicycle Violations – VW Wrong Side

•1230 S Defiance St, Vehicle Unlock

•1921 S Defiance St, Welfare Check – Confused Subject Not Making Sense

•1200 Stryker St, Larceny

•307 N Defiance St, Assist Police Unit

•100-B S Defiance St, Miscellaneous Complaints – Dogs Barking

•500-B Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

March 12th

•S Defiance St @ W Barre Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Turn Signal Expired Registration

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•100-B Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW Expired Registration

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense CIT Speed

•100-B S Clydes Way, Traffic Jam or Road Blocked Wood In Street Remove

•233 Dogwood Ct, Vehicle Unlock

•1911 S Defiance St, Suspicious Activity

•N Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•SR 66 @ N Village Limits, Assist Police Unit – FCSO – In Attempting To Locate Reckless Op

March 13th

•200-B N Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Head Light

•400-B W Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•1200 Stryker St, Larceny

•N Defiance St @ Stryker St, Traffic Offense – VW Right On Red

March 14th

•302 N Defiance St, Follow Up – Drop Off Paperwork

•100-B Ditto St, Traffic Offense – Truck With No Trailer, VW Improper Passing On Defiance St

•E Lutz Rd @ Vine St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•200-B W Barre Rd, Bicycle Violations VW – Riding Wrong Side Of Street Against Traffic Causing A Hazard

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•Lafayette St @ Victory Ln, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•Church St @ Vine St, Disabled Vehicle – Olds Alero – Mechanic Test Drive

•700-B E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•100-B N Clydes Way – Traffic Offense – WW Speed

•N Defiance St @ E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – CIT Plates Not Registered To Vehicle

•S. Defiance St @ E Mechanic St, Traffic Offense – VW LP Light

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – Citation Speed

•1100-B S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

March 15th

•300-B Stryker St, Traffic Offense – Improper Passing

•800 W Barre Rd, Assist Police Unit

•812 Stryker St, Larceny

•300 N Defiance St, Traffic, Parking Violations – Blocking Entry To Parking Lot

•303 – ½ N Defiance St, Unwanted Person

•1806 S Defiance St, Miscellaneous Complaints – Littering Complaint (Not Approved)

•311 S Defiance St, Dog Jumped Fence Never Left Its Yard No Offense – Would Like Owner Notified So Dog Does

•406 Stamm St Unit 000, Vehicle Unlock – Brown Chrysler 200

•22611 SR 2, Larceny (Not Approved)

•1600-B S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Taillights

March 16th

•S. Defiance St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•Franklin St @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked By Train

•201 Farmington Rd, Dead On Arrival

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense JLL9084-Speed

•1200 Stryker St, Property, Lost-Debit Card

•1601 S Defiance St, Threats or Harassment – Happened In Other Jurisdiction

•N Clydes Way @ E Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•118 S Defiance St, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

•405 E Lutz Rd, Larceny – Unfounded, Located The Property

•200-B E Lugbill Rd, Animal Call – Loose Brown Dog

•Lafayette St @ Victory Ln, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•200-B S Defiance St, Welfare Check

•1201 Lindau St, Animal Call (Not Approved)

•Franklin St @ W Mechanic St, Dog Bite (Not Approved)

•W Beech St @ S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – CIT Expired Registration

•1800-B S Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight, CIT Expired Registration

March 17th

•108 Pleasant St, Community Service – Delivering A Message For A Medical Facility

•N Defiance St @ Maple Av, Traffic Offense JDM5145-Speed

•Charles St @ N Defiance St, Traffic Offense – RI I342

•200 W Beech St, Animal Call – Loose Dog (Not Approved)

•Ditto St @ W Lutz Rd, Traffic Offense ITK916NXD

•S Defiance St @ W Barre Rd, Traffic Offense – CIT Expired Registration

•600-B W Barre Rd, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•1100 S Defiance St, 911 Hang Up – All OK

•100-B Clydes Way, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•Union St @ West St, Traffic Offense – Reg Violation

•2001 S Defiance St Unit 151, Assist Fire Or Rescue Unit

•508 Walnut St, Property, Found – Bicycle But Owner Retrieved Item Before WE Arrived

•300-B N Defiance St, Traffic Offense – VW Headlight

•500-B Lafayette St, Traffic Offense – VW Speed

•303 E Mechanic St Unit D, Domestic Trouble (Not Approved)

BRYAN POLICE

March 10th

•Moore Shelter House 1029 Oakwood Ave., suspicious vehicle

•YMCA 1 Faver Dr., suspicious vehicle

•Montpelier Police Department, warrant

•CR G/CR H, crew, report of wood chips smoking

•Mayberry/Newdale Dr., property damage

•936 E. Wilson, assist req. civilian, Senior Center well check

•Plaza Senior Center 1200 Rays Dr., drunks, report of subject refusing to leave apartment, subject taken to BCH to be checked out

•300 W. High St., assist req. civilian, court ordered fingerprints

•Tri State Swap Shop, lockout

•Subway, juvenile complaint, unable to locate

•804 Haver Dr., assist req. civilian,

•Titan Tire 927 S. Union St., travvid stop, speed, citation

•Hamilton/Main, traffic stop, expired plates, improper turn, citation

•804 Haver Dr., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Center/Lebanon, traffic stop, operation with no OL, citation

•High Cherry, investigative traffic stop

•Bigby Coffee 1001 S. Main St., traffic stop, one headlight, warning

March 11th

•West Bryan Main Stop 1310 W. High St., burglar alarm

•Square/Subway, lockout

•519 S. Beech St., junk vehicle

•Special Touch 141 S. Main St., accident no injury

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Community Apartment 936 E. Wilson St., warrant check, unable to locate

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, warrant, adult arrest

•Perry/Portland, dog complaint, loose dog

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink 601 Townline Rd., lockout

•200 S. cherry St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, window tint, loud exhaust, citation

•Arrow Tru-Line 720 E. Perry St., lockout

•South/Cherry, traffic stop, speed, citation

•High/Allen, traffic stop, improper turn, window tint, warning

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•233 Carson Dr., assist req. civilian, well check

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., suspicious auto

•Main/Fountain Grove, traffic stop, investigative

•Brunicardi/Johnson, traffic stop, w, warning

•McDonalds 1207 S. Main St., expired plates, fictious plates, citation

•111 Sylvan Ct., messages

•Bryan Ford 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, window tint, speed, citation

•Cherry/Maple, traffic stop, expired plates

•Walgreens 403 S. Main, traffic stop, expired plates, warning

March 12th

•Moore Shelter House 1029 Oakwood Ave., suspicious vehicle

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., suspicious person

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian, subject warned for disorderly

•Huntington Bank 310 S. Main St., suspicious auto

•Four Seasons 233 S. Main St., suspicious auto

•228 S. Williams St., harassment

•1900 E. Wilson St. blk., assist req. civilian

•Vacant shop 215 W. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Frankie’s Restaurant 308 N. Union St., parking violation, handicap spot without placecard

•Imagination Station, property damage, report of a vehicle backing into and knocking over a portable toilet and driving off

•100 Baker St. alley, accident no injury

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., neighbor trouble, loud noise from apt. above

•403 S. Portland St., harassment

•1324 Rays Dr. assist req. civilian

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•CVS 341 W. High St., traffic stop, DUS and improper turn, citation

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, speed, citation

•St. Patrick Church 610 S. Portland St., lockout

•Rite Aid 1221 W. High St., disturb the peace

•High/Toy, traffic stop, marked lanes, warning

•High/Union, traffic stop, stop bar, warning

•Meadow Creek Apartments, traffic stop, two headlights, warning

•Butler/Lynn, traffic stop, two headights, warning

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop, window tint, warning

•Women & Family Services 108 E. Butler, traffic stop, stop sign, warning

•Arby’s 1400 S. Main St., traffic stop, display of registration, warning

•Main/Fountain Grove, traffic stop, DUS, citation

•Main/Maple, traffic stop, disobey traffic control device, warning

•Trevitt/Main, assist other department

•Bryan PD, warrant service

March 13th

•800 Haver Dr. blk., auto violations, unable to locate

•High/Myers, traffic stop, windshield tint, citation

•222 N. Myers St., 911 hang up, everything ok

•Center/Noble, traffic stop, left of center, warning

•Center/Mayberry, accident no injury

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union/High, property found

•603 S. Allen St., parking violation, reports the neighbor keeps blocking her garage

•121 N. Myers St., accident no injury

•419 S. Lynn St., Breaking and entering, report that a subject forced his way through the front door

•419 Oxford Dr., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•High/Lynn, traffic stop, white light to the rear, warning, 800 S. Walnut St. blk., traffic stop, expired registration and OL, license plate light, citation

•908 S. Lynn St., crew, all units in service returning, Ohio Gas is red flagging the water heater

•Main/High, traffic stop, speed, warning

•100 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, speed, warning

•616 S. Beech St., missing person report, closed

•Remax 224 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

March 14th

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink 601 Townline Rd., foot patrol

•Roseland Shelter 319 E. South St., foot patrol

•900 E. Mulberry St. blk., general

•900 E. Mulberry St. blk., accident no injury

•Maple/Main, auto violation, unable to locate

•Main/South, juvenile complaint, report of juvenile on skateboard in the middle of the roadway, unable to locate

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., accident no injury

•Fountain Grove/Main, hazardous condition, directing traffic

•Bryan Senior Center 1201 S. Portland St., larceny

•234 N. Cherry St., family trouble, verbal only, handled

•US 6/CR 16, general, ditch fire

•U Store, larceny, report theft from storage unit

•503 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•114 Ave. B, assist req. civilian, keep the peace, balif will be evicting subject

•Northwestern Federal Credit Union 234 N. Main St., suspicious auto, vehicle in parking lot since Sunday, unable to locate owner

•1324 Rays Dr., assist req. civilian

•315 W. Perry St., dog complaint, dog running loose

•Walmart, shoplifting

•804 Haver Dr., assist req. civilian, well check

•Bryan PD, assist Ohio State Patrol

•409 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, child exchange issue

•Toy/Wilson, traffic stop, speed, citation

March 15th

•326 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•109 Elbar Dr., hang up 911

•Rolland/High, suspicious person

•Dollar General 1202 E. High St., assist req. civilian, building checked, nothing found

•Town & Country 1210 E. High St., crew, water flow alarm, false alarm

•Bryan Municipal Court 1399 E. High St., assist other department, warning

•Williams County Animal Shelter 9992 CR16, warrant, WCSO reported they have a subject, person arrested on warrant and taken to CCNO

•High/Main, assist req. civilian

•320 Center St., juvenile complaint, gave advice

•Chuck Sheperd CPA 309 S. Main St., forgery/fraud

•Imagination station, foot patrol

•Allen/Hamilton, traffic stop, investigative

•Minteq 719 E. High St, traffic stop, no seat belt, loud exhaust, citation

•American Mini Storage 621 E. Trevitt St., breaking and entering, report of storage unit broken into and items taken

•100 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed and expired plates, citation

•Main/Fountain Grove, traffic stop, speed, citation

•High/Union, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Pierce/Main, traffic stop, DUS, citation

•1100 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed and no seat belt, citation

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, seat belt and stop sign, citation

•Premier Bank 204 E. High St., traffic stop, DUS, citation

•300 E. Bryan St. blk., traffic stop, report taken

•215 Enterprise St., assist req. civilian, well check

March 16th

•Moore Pool 1017 Oakwood Ave., suspicious auto

•500 S. Main St. blk., traffic stop, red light, warning

•100 N. Main St. blk., traffic stop, DUS, citation

•Premier Bank 204 E. High St., burglar alarm

•St. Rt. 34/High on bridge, traffic stop, white light to the rear, warning

•1324 Rays Dr., assist req. civilian, well check

•Tractor Supply 1120 S. Main St., property found/returned

•Parkview Physicians Group 442 W. High St., accident no injury

•419 S Lynn St., assist other department

•1016 Center St., assist EMS

•114 W. Mulberry St., message delivery, unable to locate

•High/Walnut, traffic stop, stop bar violation and display of plates, warning

•Walmart, accident no injury

•Mulberry/Enterprise, traffic stop, fail to reinstate and traffic signal violation, citation

•Sonic 1355 S. Main St., accident no injury

•Shell Spee D Mart 911 E. High St., fail to pay fpr gas

•CCNO 3151 CR 24-25, warrant service

•409 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, civil matter

•100 N. Cherry St. blk., assist req. civilian

EDGERTON POLICE

March 11th

•264 E Bement, Fraud

•US-6 near Village Limits, Traffic Hazard

March 12th

•SR-49 at CR-4, Agency Assist

•118 S West, 911 Hang Up

March 13th

•407 Railroad Covington Box, Fire Alarm

•358 E Gerhart Apt 212, Juvenile Problem

March 14th

•328 W Vine Rm 39A Parkview, Medical

•Pleasant & Michigan Area, Agency Assist

•20 Meadow, Mental

March 16th

•113 W Sargent, Deliver Message

•157 E Indiana St, Civil

•727 N Michigan, Attempted B&E

March 17th

•56 Madyson, Domestic Violence

•Edgerton School 217 E River, 911 Hang Up

EDON POLICE

March 14th

•Pleasant & N Michigan Area, Agency Assist

MONTPELIER POLICE

March 11th

•702 Shawanoe, 911 Hang Up

•Evergreen Health Care 924, 911 Hang Up

•514 E Jefferson, Trespassing

•Rainbow Motel 13402 SR-15, Citizen Assist

March 12th

•1100 E Main McDonalds, Suspicious

•1317 Henricks Moore Industries, Fire Alarm

•500 Blk Mill, Parking Problem

•Thompson Funeral Home, Escort

•Evergreen 924 Charlie’s Way, Medical

•Airport N of Main, Disabled Vehicle

•509 E Jefferson, Agency Assist

March 13th

•Circle K 106 Broad, Lockout

•Holiday Inn 13399 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•401 Empire, Child Endanger

•202 E Wabash Apt E-2, Custodial Int

•309 Broad, 911 Hang Up

•624 S Pleasant, Citizen Dispute

March 14th

•13441 SR-15 Sunoco, 911 Hang Up

•904 Snyder Ave, 911 Hang Up

•202 E Wabash Laundry, Smoke Investigation

•104 W Washington Apt A, Breathing

•202 E Wabash Apt F1, Suspicious Activity

•W of 601 E Jefferson, Fire

March 15th

•308 S East, Noise Complaint

•E Lawrence & Fairview, Parking Problem

•200 Park, Repossession

•131 W Lawrence, Well Being Check

•Evergreen rm 128B 924 Charlies, Medical

•In front of 509 W Main, PD Accident

March 16th

•323 Morris, Chest Pain

•214 E Madison, Unwanted Person

•Evergreen Manor 924 Charlies, 911 Hang Up

•Evergreen 924 Charlies RM, Breathing

•502 E Madison, Investigation Complaint

•202 E Wabash E2, Domestic Dispute

•120 S East Ave, Extra Patrol

March 17th

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Trauma

PIONEER POLICE

March 11th

•206 Village Ave, Medical

•SR-15 and CR-I n/b, Traffic Offense

March 12th

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•N Wyandot and E North Ave, Traffic Offense

•307 W Michigan, Medical

March 13th

•800 blk S State near T/C, Investigation Complaint

March 14th

•400 Baubice North Central, Medical

•317 Clearfork, Medical

•102 S Elm, Traffic Offense

March 16th

•408 Mulberry, Parking Problem

STRYKER POLICE

March 12th

•Funeral Home to Cemetery, Escort

•CR-F and CR-24 in Fulton Co, Traffic Offense

March 13th

•505 or 509 W Lynn, Unsecure Premise

March 16th

•Lincoln/Church, Unknown Emergency

March 17th

•803 W Curtis, Unsecure Premise

SWANTON POLICE

March 1st

•Citizen assist – Chestnut St.

•Accidental alarm – Hallet and Airport

•Suspicious person – E. Airport Hwy.

March 2nd

•Disorderly conduct – Chestnut St.

•Citizen assist – Chestnut St.

March 3rd

•Open door – Church St.

•Citizen assist – Chestnut St.

•Citizen assist – Elm St.

March 4th

•Reckless driving – Dodge St.

•Wild animals being fed – Cass St.

•Unlock vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Non-injury accident – Promenade Dr.

•Road rage – Holiday LN.

•Suspicious – S. Main St.

March 5th

•Accidental alarm – Woodland Ave.

•Civil dispute – Maddie St.

March 6th

•Domestic dispute – E. Garfield

March 7th

•Assist rescue – W. Airport Hwy.

•Scam – Woodland Ave.

March 8th

•Non-injury crash – Church St.

•Assist Rescue – Mettabrook

March 9th

•Accidental alarm – Black Canyon

•Disabled vehicle – N. Hallet Ave.

•Voluntary commitment – S. Main St.

March 10th

•Unlock vehicle – E. Airport Hwy.

•Citizen assist – S. Munson Rd.

•Loud music – Dodge St.

March 11th

•Assist rescue – Crestwood Dr.

•Possible drunk – N. Main St.

•Suspicious activity – Airport and S. Main

•Assist rescue – S. Main St.

•Assist rescue – Zeiter Way

March 12th

•Suspicious activity – Middle school

•Drug abuse – Airport and Paigelynn

•Suspicious activity – Munson Rd.

•911 hang-up – Lawrence St.

March 13th

•Accidental alarm – Franklin St.

March 14th

•Peace keep – Geneva Dr.

•Menacing – Geneva Dr.

March 15th

•Suspicious vehicle – Clark St.

•911 hang-up – Church St.

•Assist Fire – Lincoln St.

•911 hang-up – S. Main St.

•Trespassing – Fairfield

•Disorderly conduct – W. Airport Hwy.

•Intoxicated person – E. Airport Hwy.

•Possible counterfeit – E. Airport Hwy.

WAUSEON POLICE

March 9th

•230 Clinton St, Animal Call

•423 Cedar St, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•223 N Shoop Ave, Civil Matter

•563 N Shoop Ave, Property Damage

March 10th

•940 E Oak St, Juveniles

•635 Enterprise Ave, Larceny

•405 E Linfoot St, Property Damage

March 11th

•1299 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•438 Marshall St, Larceny

•404 Cedar St, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•230 Clinton St, Lost/Found/Recovered

•1335 N Shoop Ave, Debris/Item In Roadway

•390 Joanna Dr, 911 Hang Up

March 12th

•1120 N Shoop Ave, Loud Noise

•438 Cedar St, 911 Hang Up

•485 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•230 Clinton St, Larceny

March 13th

•128 N Brunell St, Loud Noise

•265 Enterprise Ave, Suicide Attempted

March 14th

•230 Clinton St, Funeral Escort

•604 N Fulton St, Sex Offense

•S Shoop Ave @ E Chestnut, Welfare Check

•200-B S Fulton St, Runaway Or Unruly

•100-B N Shoop Ave, Debris/Item In Roadway

•415 Cole St Unit 3, civil Matter

•218 W Chestnut St, Suspicious Vehicle

•200 E Airport Hwy, Investigate Complaint

March 15th

•240 Sycamore St, Juveniles

•219 S Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•1497 N Shoop Ave, Property Damage

•218 W Willow St, Welfare Check

•1207 N Shoop Ave, Suspicious Activity

WEST UNITY POLICE

March 11th

•715 E North Lot 1, 911 Hang Up

•US-20A at The County Line, Traffic Offense

March 12th

•715 E North Lot 2, Mental

•1001 E Jackson, Disabled Vehicle

•209 Taylor, Unsecure Premise

March 13th

•Unity Mini Mart 205 W Jack, Theft

•Buckeye Mobile Home Park 7, Civil

March 15th

•101 Egly, Information

•501 E Church Apt 407, Information

•101 E Church, Animal Problem

March 16th

•Vision Color, Unsecure Premise

•410 A S Main, Keep The Peace

•US-20 and US-127 headed S, Traffic Offense

March 17th

•300 Centre, Missing Juvenile

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

March 10th

•SH 66/Ohio Turnpike, Franklin Twp, Animal Call

•Life Flight 2, 9460 Co Rd 14, Suspicious Vehicle

•21100 SH 2, German Twp, Threats or Harassment/Telephone

•8930 SH 109, Pike Twp, Alarm Drop

•14382 Co Rd 14-2, Chesterfield Twp, Alarm Drop

•23835 Co Rd M, Franklin Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•10310 Co Rd J, Pike Twp, 911 Hang Up

•Co Rd E/Co Rd 4, Accident – Property – OH1

March 11th

•8080 Co Rd M, Pike Twp, 911 Hang Up

•22759 US 20 Alt, German Twp, Assist Other Unit

•1290 N Shoop Av, Civil Process

•11990 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Peace Keep

•Evergreen High School, 14544 Co Rd 6, Juveniles

•6989 Co Rd K, Fulton Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•Days Inn, 8319 SH 108, Investigate Complaint

•Farmers & Merchants – Archbold, 307 N Defiance, Accident – Property – No OH1

•5576 US 20, Amboy Twp, Breaking & Entering

•Magnuson Former M Star Motel, 8225 SH 108, Suspicious Vehicle

•6732 Co Rd 16, Clinton Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

March 12th

•17800 US 20 Alt, Clinton Twp, Road Blocked/Traffic Jam

•US 20/SH 109, Royalton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•MI State Line/US 127, Assist Other Unit

•Co Rd J/Co Rd 11-2, Pike Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•111 Hinkle, Welfare Check

•15383 Co Rd 19-2, Gorham Twp, Assist Other Unit

•US 20 Alt/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•4726 Co Rd E, Swan Creek Twp, Threats or Harassment/Telephone

•US 20 Alt/Co Rd 21, German Twp, Possible OVI

March 13th

•12780 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Alarm Drop

•Buckeye Mobile Homes, 7856 SH 108 Suite 42, Welfare Check

•9526 US 20 Alt, York Twp, Alarm Drop

•Magnuson Former M Star Motel, 8225 SH 108, 911 Hang Up

•SH 109/Co Rd D, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•7453 Co Rd 23, German Twp, Civil Matter

•9442 SH 109, Pike Twp, Investigate Complaint

March 14th

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 12, Welfare Check

•1505 Co Rd 6, Fulton Twp, Civil Matter

•3535 SH 120, Amboy Twp, Suspicious Person

•US 20/SH 109, Royalton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•W Chestnut/S Brunell, Assist Other Unit

•SH 108/Co Rd AC, Clinton Twp, Reckless Operation

•3950 Co Rd E, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

•13679 Co Rd 22, Gorham Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•13800 Co Rd D, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•15185 Co Rd H, Clinton Twp, Neighbor Trouble

•9907 Co Rd M, Pike Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•200 E Airport Hwy, Burglary In Progress

•Arch Motel, 4957 SH 66 Suite 9, Threats or Harssment/Telephone

March 15th

•13714 Archbold Whitehouse Rd, Assist Other Unit

•12200 SH 120, Royalton Twp, Alarm Drop

•5321 Co Rd 5-2, Swan Creek Twp, Neighbor Trouble

•7424 SH 109, York Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•Extreme Automotive, 6990 SH 66, Welfare Check

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 138, Drunk

•1314 Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

March 16th

•234 Sycamore, Assist Other Unit

•234 Sycamore, K-9 Unit

•Co Rd C/Co Rd 21, German Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•3591 Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, 911 Hang Up

•SH 109/Co Rd E, York Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Suspicious Activity

•6986 Co Rd 12, York Twp, Peace Keep

•400 N Park Suite 11, Threats or Harassment

•13175 Co Rd F, Clinton Twp, Alarm Drop

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park, 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 33, Larceny

•521 Swanton, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

March 17th

•Country Corral, 7910 SH 109, Accident – Property – No OH1

OHIO STATE PATROL

March 11th

•SR-576 S CR-M W/S, Animal Problem

•US-127 and CR-19.50, Disabled Vehicle

March 12th

•SR-49 and CR-E.75, PD Accident

March 14th

•SR-34 W of CR-17.25, PD Accident

•02741 US-20, Lockout

•US-20 E CR-9, Hit/Skip

March 15th

•SR-107 CR-9, PD Accident

•SR-576 N of CR-M, PD Accident

March 16th

•US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

•CR-D CR-16, PD Accident

•SR-576 CR-H, PD Accident

March 17th

•CR-G W Landfill, Citizen Assist

•US-20 W CR-8, Animal Problem

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

March 16th

•SR-576 SR-34, Sick Animal

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

March 11th

•WCGH ER to Defiance Coping, Transfer

•206 Village Ave, Medical

•206 Village Ave, Medical

•WCGH ER to Flower, Transfer

•700 Randolph DPI, Breathing

•BCH MedSurg to Fairlawn, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Evergreen, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•233 Carson, Medical

March 12th

•1309 Markey, Trauma

•WCGH ER to BCH Med Surge, Transfer

•Fountain Park Rm 235 Memor, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview, Transfer

•BCH ER to Ft Park, Transfer

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen Manor, Transfer

•BCH 2nd Floor Medsurge to, Transfer

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Medical

•Evergreen 924 Charlie’s Way, Medical

•Michigan & Kenny Ray, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•617 N Walnut Apt 4, Trauma

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•511 N Union Lot 27, Breathing

•Fountain Park Rm 207 1433, Trauma

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Medical

March 13th

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•BCH ER to St Lukes ER, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Defiance Coping, Transfer

March 14th

•405 E Main, Intoxicated

•905 E Mulberry, PI Accident

•328 W Vine Rm 39A Parkview, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Nursing, Transfer

•400 Baubice North Central, Medical

•400 Baubice North Central, Medical

•11939 CR-D, Medical

•317 Clearfork, Medical

•317 Clearfork, Medical

•11939 CR-D, Medical

•3107 CR-79, Mutual Aid

•Bryan ER Back to Residence, Transfer

•312 W Indiana, Chest Pain

•104 W Washington Apt A, Breathing

March 15th

•326 E Bryan, Medical

•Mont ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Lutheran, Transfer

•09048 CR-S, Medical

•09048 CR-S, Medical

•01326 CR-23, Medical

•05104 CR-23.50, Trauma

•1016 Center, Trauma

•3582 Lake Melbern, Medical

•BCH ER to 1016 Center, Transfer

•BCH MedSurg to Genacross, Transfer

•Bryan Area Animal Hospital, Convulsions

•Evergreen rm 129B 924 Charlies, Medical

March 16th

•323 Morris, Chest Pain

•US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

•US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

•WCGH ER to UTMC ER, Transfer

•Evergreen 924 Charlies Rm, Breathing

•Lincoln/Church, Unknown Emergency

•WCGH Rehab to BCH, Transfer

•Montpelier ER to Bryan Med, Transfer

•Bryan Med Surg to Laurel’s, Transfer

•BCH ER to St.V’s Childrens, Transfer

•BCH Radiology to WCGH Rehab, Transfer

•1016 Center, Trauma

•328 N Main, Medical

•BCH ER to Private Residence, Transfer

March 17th

•400 N Portland Spangler Ca, Medical

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Breathing

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Trauma

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Transfer

•4146 Grandview Drive, Back Pain

•BCH ER to UTMC, Transfer

•04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Medical

•1207 S Main McDonalds, Convulsions

•17831 SR-34, Medical

•04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Medical

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

March 12th

•Love’s 14553 SR-49, Alarm

•1317 Henricks Moore Industries, Fire Alarm

March 13th

•407 Railroad Covington Box, Fire Alarm

March 14th

•3107 CR-79, Mutual Aid

•202 E Wabash Laundry, Smoke Investigation

•W of 602 E Jefferson, Fire

March 16th

•924 Charlie’s Way Evergreen, Fire Alarm

•924 Charlie’s Way Evergreen, Fire Alarm

•US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

•16260 CR-20, Fire

•Edgerton, Stand By

•205 College Columbia, Fire

•151 Biscayne Blvd Shady Sh, Controlled Burn

March 17th

•CR-1.50 CR-S, Illegal Burning

WILLIAMS COUNTY LAW INCIDENT

March 11th

• SR-576 S CR-M W/S, Animal Problem

• SR-576 S CR-M, Duty Weapon Use

• CR-11.50/US-20, Vehicle In Ditch

• 15428 CR D-50, Fraud

• CR-15 S CR-K, Traffic Hazard

• Northside of TP MM 17 Wood, Suspicious Car

• 02052 CR-12.C, Alarm

• SR-15/CR-I, Traffic Offense

• 101 Walter, Well Being Check

• 01491 CR-8, Suspicious Car

• SR-576 N/B CR-G, Traffic Offense

March 12th

• 107 W Indiana, Alarm

• Across 1915 E Wilson D2, Agency Assist

• 18946 CR-12, Suspicious

• 14553 SR-49, Alarm

• SR-49/CR-4, Agency Assist

• 339 Seneca Dr, Agency Assist

• 11024 SR-49, Lockout

• 320 Parkway, Parking Problem

• Thompson Funeral Home, Escort

• 18250 CR-D, Citizen Assist

• CR-F/CR-24 in Fulton Co, Traffic Offense

• 208 Old Farm Trail, Noise Complaint

March 13th

• 04675 CR-15.75 Lot 99, Keep The Peace

• 12475 CR-K, Theft

• 02700 CR-L, Alarm

• 04675 CR-15.75 Lot 99, Keep The Peace

• 04754 CR-22.75, Lockout

• 106 East Dr, Harassment

March 14th

• 405 E Main, Intoxicated

• 04539 CR-Q.50, Animal Problem

• CR-19 S of CR-G, Disabled Vehicle

• 21751 US-20, Theft

• Pleasant/N Michigan Area, K-9 Usage

• Pleasant/N Michigan Area, Agency Assist

• 02757 SR-15, Harassment

• 10226 CR-5, Theft

• 02741 US-20, Lockout

• 21338 SR-34, Trespassing

• 20920 SR-34, Agency Assist

• SR-49/CR-D, Traffic Hazard

• US-20 E CR-9, Hit/Skip

• SR-49 about 3 miles S of T, Traffic Hazard

• 08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

• 202 E Wabash Apt F1, Prowler

March 15th

• 01326 CR-23, Medical

• 06695 SR-15 Lot 13, Wanted Person

• 06777 SR-49, Well Being Check

• 5.8 miles SES from 03610, Agency Assist

• US-6 W SR-15, Traffic Hazard

March 16th

• Love’s 14553 SR-49, PD Accident

• CR-G between SR-576 and CR, Traffic Hazard

• CR-G West of CR-12, Duty Weapon Use

• US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

• SR-34 CR-17.25, PD Accident

• SR-34 CR-17.25, Duty Weapon Use

• 24657 CR-D, Threatening

• 01223 CR-4.50, VIN Inspection

• W/B SR-107 from CR-8, 911 Hang Up

• CR-5 SR-34, Animal Problem

• 05718 CR-7, Well Being Check

• 202 Pleasant, Littering

• 19374 US-6, Runaway Juvenile

• 15431 CR-11.50, Child Abuse

• 11435 SR-34, 911 Hang Up

• 03026 CR-19, Domestic Dispute

March 17th

• 116 Bay Nettle Lake, Harassment

• 300 Centre, Missing Juvenile

• 04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Medical

• 13751 CR-H, 911 Hang Up

• 300 Centre, Drone Request

• 17831 SR-34, Medical

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Mckarns, Coltin L (Pioneer) 36/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Tackett, Meghan T (Edgerton) Expired Ol/Over 6 Months. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Smith, Ella M (Bryan) A.C.D.A. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Wagnitz, Jacqueline P (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount.

•Tomlinson, Todd O (Bryan) A.C.D.A. Waived Amount.

•Zaleski, Brooke H (Bryan) 50/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Brown, Donald D (Montpelier) Expired OL/Less 6 Months. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

•Boyce, Eric D (Bryan) OVI Suspension. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Boyce, Eric D (Bryan) Illegal Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Whiteman, Joshua E (Bryan) Tinted Windows. Waived Amount.

•Lynch, Ryan C (Montpelier) Expired OL/Less 6 Months. Waived Amount.

•Lynch, Ryan C (Montpelier) Expired Plates. Waived Amount.

•Croft, Harry E (West Unity) 82/70 Speed. Waived Amount.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Fox, David L (Edon) Domestic Violence. Case Bound Over To Williams County Common Pleas Court. Bond Shall Continue.

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Richardson, Albert (Swanton) Left Out Food For Strays In Village. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Abbott, Jeremy J (Delta) Trespassing. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $200.00, physical control Cost: $85.00 and Fine Amount: $375.00, 3 day program for drug/alcohol and complete any after care, 1 year license suspension with privileges, als vacated.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Jenna W. Schang (Swanton), Judgment For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $1,884.12, 3% Interest from 10-25-21 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Erika K. White (Swanton), Judgment For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $403.20, 3% Interest from 9-21-21 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Jennifer L. Viola (Delta), Judgment For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $1,031.68, 3% Interest from 12-27-21 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Dominique and Lori L Richard (Delta), Judgement For Plaintiff and against defendants in the amount of $1,052.99, 3% Interest from 9-21-21 and the cost of this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Sarah E Warner (Delta), Judgment For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $818.65, 3% Interest from 11-22-21 and the cost this action.

•Fulton County Health Center vs Logan A Rendon (Swanton), Judgement For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $1,265.24, 3% Interest from 10-8-21 and the cost of this action.

•Matthew Seedorf, Liberty Center vs Jeffrey Abrams (Metamora), Judgment For Plaintiff and against defendant in the amount of $4,206.46, 3% Interest from 11-11-21 and the cost of this action.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Moore, Logan M (Archbold) Tinted Windows. Waived Amount.

•Buckmiller, Mary L (Swanton) IMP Backing. Waived Amount.

•Leyva, Delia (Archbold) 41/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•McCroskey, Myah B (Delta) Display OP LIC. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Baun, Mackenzie K (Delta) Display of Plates. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Leiby, Timothy C (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Ortiz, Michael A (Delta) Red Light. Cost: $85.00 fine Amount: $37.00

•Gonzales, Cynthia R (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Sharp, Shaun D (Seat Belt) Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Buehrer, Austin M (Lyons) Display of Plates. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Cole, Taryn A (Delta) Physical Control. Cost: $188.00 Fine Amount: $500.00, 6 Days Jail Concurrent With Other Charge. S/L2 monitor until 7-19-22. 1 year license suspension with occupational privileges. Reportable probation until 3-16-27. Child endangerment, Cost: $46.00 Fine Amount: $250.00, 6 Days Jail Concurrent With Other Case. Obstructing Official Business and Open Container dismissed at Cost: $121.00

•Arnold, Calvin (Swanton) OVI amend to reckless m4, 1 year license suspension with privileges, Reportable probation, must do 72 hr drug/alcohol program in 90 days, be assess and complete Any aftercare if needed., failed to control, dismissed at defendant’s costs.

•Vorraber, London D (Swanton) Rules in starting and backing. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Townes, Joshua R (Swanton) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Woods, Robert (Swanton) Expired Registration. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $15.00

•Stubleski, Dustin J (Lyons) Seatbelt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Zimmerman, Lee Roy (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Meifer, Renee Carvalho (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Kohlhofer, Austin (Delta) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Trowbridge, Dawn (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Rutledge, Alicia (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Stark, Steven M (Wauseon) Expired Registration. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Schnur, Audrey D (Delta) Traffic Control Device. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Pontious, James K (Metamora) Failed To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Bechstein, Timothy M (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Darnell, McKencie L (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Voyer, Heather A (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Welch, Mikayla (Archbold) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Martinezz, John D III (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $27.00

•Barajas, Maurico T (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Schmidt, Jonathan A (Swanton) No License Plate. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Brown, Lori A (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Morales, Hector M Navarro (Swanton) Failed To Yield. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Hildreth, Melissa A (Delta) Red Light. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Tressler, Chase R (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Plotner, Kyle S (Swanton) No Driver’s License. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $250.00, Show Valid License By 4/13/22

•Danielle Smigelski (Swanton) Reckless Operation, 6 Months License Suspension with privileges, 1 year reportable probation, 1st time OVI program 72 hours, complete in 90 days.

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

March 11th

•SR-576 S CR-M W/S, Animal Problem

•SR-576 S CR-M, Duty Weapon Use

•CR-11.50/US-20, Vehicle In Ditch

•15428 CR D-50, Fraud

•CR-15 S CR-K, Traffic Hazard

•Northside of TP MM 17 Wood, Suspicious Car

•02052 CR-12.C, Alarm

•SR-15/CR-I, Traffic Offense

•101 Walter, Well Being Check

•SR-576 N/B CR-G, Traffic Offense

•01491 CR-8, Suspicious Car

March 12th

•107 W Indiana, Alarm

•Across 1915 E Wilson D2, Agency Assist

•18946 CR-12, Suspicious

•14553 SR-49, Alarm

•SR-49/CR-4, Agency Assist

•339 Seneca Dr, Agency Assist

•11024 SR-49, Lockout

•320 Parkway, Parking Problem

•Thompson Funeral Home, Escort

•18250 CR-D, Citizen Assist

•CR-F/CR-24 in Fulton Co, Traffic Offense

•208 Old Farm Trail, Noise Complaint

March 13th

•04675 CR-15.75 Lot 99, Keep The Peace

•12475 CR-K, Theft

•02700 CR-L, Alarm

•04675 CR-15.75 Lot 99, Keep The Peace

•04754 CR-22.75, Lockout

•106 East Dr, Harassment

March 14th

•405 E Main, Intoxicated

•04539 CR-Q.50, Animal Problem

•CR-19 S of CR-G, Disabled Vehicle

•21751 US-20, Theft

•Pleasant/N Michigan Area, Agency Assist

•02757 SR-15, Harassment

•10226 CR-5, Theft

•Pleasant/N Michigan Area, K-9 Usage

•02741 US-20, Lockout

•21338 SR-34, Trespassing

•20920 SR-34, Agency Assist

•SR-49/CR-D, Traffic Hazard

•US-20 E CR-9, Hit/Skip

•SR-49 about 3 Miles S of T, Traffic Hazard

•08774 CR-I, Domestic Dispute

•202 E Wabash Apt F1, Prowler

March 15th

•01326 CR-23, Medical

•06695 SR-15 Lot 13, Wanted Person

•06777 SR-49, Well Being Check

•5.8 Miles SES from 03610, Agency Assist

•US-6 W SR-15, Traffic Hazard

March 16th

•Love’s 14553 SR-49, PD Accident

•CR-G between SR-576 and CR, Traffic Hazard

•CR-G West of CR-12, Duty Weapon Use

•US-20 and US-20A Lazy River, PI Accident

•SR-34 CR-17.25, PD Accident

•SR-34 CR-17.25, Duty Weapon Use

•24657 CR-D, Threatening

•01223 CR-4.50, VIN Inspection

•W/B SR-107 from CR-8, 911 Hang Up

•CR-5 SR-34, Animal Problem

•05718 CR-7, Well Being Check

•202 Pleasant, Littering

•19374 US-6, Runaway Juvenile

•15431 CR-11.50, Child Abuse

•11435 SR-34, 911 Hang Up

•03026 CR-19, Domestic Dispute

March 17th

•116 Bay Nettle Lake, Harassment

•300 Centre, Missing Juvenile

•04547 CR-15.75 Lot 106, Medical

•13751 CR-H, 911 Hang Up

•300 Centre, Drone Request

•17831 SR-34, Medical

WILLIAMS CO. HIGHWAY

March 17th

•13513 CR-N.65, Dead Animal

WILLAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

March 14th

•04539 CR-Q.50, Animal Problem

March 16th

•CR-A CR-23, Animal Problem