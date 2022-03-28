Peggy Miller (1929-2022)

Facebook

Peggy J. Miller, 92, of Montpelier passed away Saturday, March 26, 2022 at her home.

She was born on March 27, 1929 in Detroit, Michigan to Clyde and Zelma Payne. Peggy graduated from Edon High School.

On December 5, 1953 she married Lisle A. Miller and he preceded her in death.

Peggy was a member of the First United Methodist in Montpelier. She worked at Allied Moulding in Bryan for several years.

She was a 4-H advisor, belonged to Mom’s Club and enjoyed gardening and canning.

She is survived by her children Bruce (Tess) Miller of Montpelier, Brenda French of Montpelier, and Rhonda McAllister of Hillsdale, Michigan; grandchildren Holly (Dave) Sanders, Jennifer (Nick) Miller, Melissa French, Jaymie French, Kruce (Bre) Miller, Laura Lewallen, and Kyle (Abby) Lewallen; and eight great grandchildren.

Peggy was preceded in death by her parents, husband Lisle and sisters Joyce Krill, Jessie Day, Carolyn Arnold and Patricia Lord.

Visitation for Peggy will be on Thursday, March 31st from 11am-1pm at the Thompson Funeral Home in Montpelier. Services will follow at 1pm at the funeral home with Chaplain Dale Katcher to officiate. Peggy will be laid to rest at Riverside cemetery in Montpelier.

Memorial contributions may be given to Promedica Heartland Hospice or Meals on Wheels. Condolences can be left for the family at www.thethompsonfuneralhome.com