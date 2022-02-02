Police Log & Court News For February 2nd, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

January 21st

•Main/Trevitt, traffic stop, citation for expired plates

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., traffic stop, warning for right on red

•Monroe Muffler Brake, 1385 S. Main St., attempted Breaking and Entering

•718 W. Bryan St., assist other department, make contact with subject for out of state agency

•312 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, well-being check

•Town and Country, 1210 E. High St., assist req. civilian, report was that subjects passed out in car in parking lot, handled

•300 E. High St. blk., traffic stop

•First Brethren Church 13050 Cty. Rd. C, Escort Funeral

•Union/Fountain Grove Dr., traffic stop, speed, citation issued

•121 N. Myers St., harassment

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., lockout

•Trevitt/Williams, dog complaint

•416 S. Allen St., hang up 911

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., lockout

•900 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation issued

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, shoplifting, handled’

•900 S. Union St. blk., traffic stop, seat belt, citation issued

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Classic Hair Design, 316 N. Main St., messages, handled

•Bryan Police Department 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•St. Rt. 15, traffic stop, warning for 2 headlights required

•St. Rt. 15, traffic stop, speed, citation issued

•Goodwill 1210 S. Main St., business check

•Town and Country 1210 E. High St., business check

•Donaldson Ace Hardware 421 N. Union St., business check

•US Rt. 127, traffic stop, speed, citation issued

•1425 W. High St., traffic stop, one head light, warning

•N. Main, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Union Edgerton, traffic stop, one head light, warning

January 22nd

•Bryan Police Department 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Jackie Blu’s 201 W. Butler St., lockout

•High/Main, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•Main/Bryan, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Huntington Bank 310 S. Main St., traffic stop, warning for right on red

•Bryan Plastic Processing 721 E. Edgerton St., auto suspicious

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Bryan Custom Plastic, traffic stop

•300 E. Butler St., general, structure fire

•Cost Cutters 1232 S. Main St., property found, brought in car keys with attached member cards

•926 Cardinal Dr., property damage

•Krill Funeral Home 860 W. Mulberry, escort funeral

•115 Elbar Dr., lockout

•Union Trailer Court 600 S. Union St., crew, smoke odor

•TOMCO 730 E. South St., burglar alarm

•Wesley United Methodist 903 Center St., escort funeral

•Main/Maple, accident, no injury

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., messages, request to speak with officer

•St.15/St. Rt. 127 north junction, traffic stop, failure to display and speed, citation

•Fountain Park 1433 N. Main St., non- emergency assist

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., crew, non-emergency

•Main/Holden, traffic stop, expired tags and improper turn, citation

•540 Holden St., disturbing peace, report of vehicle doing burnouts

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, crew, water flow alarm

•St.Rt. 15/127, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Union/Wilson, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•St.Rt. 15/127 traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•321 E. High St., family trouble, report taken

•300 S. Main St. blk., auto violation, unable to locate

January 23rd

•Jack’s Corner Mart 402 S. Main St., auto suspicious

•328 N. Myers St., lockout

•Fountain City Ice House 110 W. Mulberry St., burglar alarm

•Malibu Tan 1242 S. Main St., larceny

•Father Johns 301 W. Butler St., lockout

•Main/Pierce, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Foster/Main, traffic stop, speed, warning

•Main/Foster, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Dollar General 1202 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•SKLD Bryan 1104 Wesley, general, sprinkler tamper alarm

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist other department, life flight

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., accident no injury, report taken

•Center/Portland, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•16263 St. Rt. 34, general, life assist

•Allen/Wilson, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Union/Perry, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•Main/Wilson, traffic stop, citation

•Shaffers Restaurant 309 N. Main St., traffic stop, high beams, speed, citation

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop, speed, citation

•905 E. Mulberry St., dog complaint

•Main/Butler, assist other department, out with medics

•604 S. Beech St., crew, report of smoke coming from furnace

•Bryan Main Stop 232 S. Union St., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

January 24th

•401 S. Beech St., assist req. civilian

•1123 Bellaire Ave., Breaking and Entering, possible B&E, unfounded

•515 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Center St., assist req. civilian

•Main/Butler, traffic stop, warning for marked lanes

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Fountain Park Assist 1433 N. Main St., assist req. civilian, report of vehicle in ditch, unable to locate

•121 N. Myers St., suspicious person, unable to locate

•South/Meadowbrook, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•1101 Bavarian Ln., hang up 911

•528 S. Beech St., juvenile complaint, handled

•Peters Family Eyecare 1206 S. Main St., traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•High/Toy, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•137 Dorothy Dr., assist req. civilian, well-being check

•528 S. Beech St., family trouble, handled

January 25th

•Jack’s Corner mart 402 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired registration, warning

•437 W. Bryan St., suspicious person

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., business check

•Main/Maple, traffic stop, expired tags, citation

•435 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian, report that vehicle was stuck at end of driveway and blocking lane of traffic, already gone

•Main/Brunicardi Way, accident no report

•Shell Spee-D-Mart 911 E. High St., failure to pay

•Bryan PD, assist other department, subject on station for court ordered fingerprints

•Bryan PD, assist other department, subject on station for court ordered fingerprints

•16263 St. Rt. 34, crew, lifting assistance

•Bryan Inn 924 E. High St., general, smoke detector activation

•1200 S. Main St. blk., accident, no report

•415, lockout

•603 E. Butler St., lockout

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, general, reports explosion in automotive

•819 N. Main St., warrant check for Defiance County

•Pioneer Quick Lube 310 N. Main St., traffic stop, failure to reinstate OL

•Bryan Municipal Court 1399 E. High St., lockout

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., lockout

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, business check

•406 S. Myers St., assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, assist req. civilian

•High/Main, traffic stop, one headlight, warning

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

January 26th

•819 N. Main St., warrant, unable to locate

•Johns Sons Donut Depot 650 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, warning

•Tri State Swap Shop 1027 W. High St., auto suspicious, all secure

•300 W. High St. blk., traffic stop, no trailer lights, warning

•Fitzenrider Water 425 Winzeler Dr., accident no injury, reports a semi damaged the building

•718 W. Bryan St., message delivery, no answer, left contact notice

•Mulberry/Portland, traffic stop, rolling stop, warning

•507 S. Main St., message deliver

•CR15/CR C, traffic stop, speed, warning

•High/Glen Arbor, traffic stop, expired places and driving under suspension, citation

•High/Walnut, traffic stop, driving under suspension, citation

•800 Haver Dr., assist req. civilian, wellness check

•119 W. Mulberry St., warrant, unable to locate

•1112 Willmoore Circle, hang up 911

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., accident no injury

•First Baptist Church 925 E. Fountain Grove Dr., warrant, ptl 35 enroute back to city

•First Baptist Church 925 E. Fountain Grove Dr., traffic stop

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, lockout

•1125 Bellaire Ave., harassment, gave advice

•Shoe Sensation 1229 S. Main St., property found, report taken

•88, traffic stop

•Shaffers Restaurant 309 N. Main St., traffic stop, driving without lights, warning

•100 E. Trevitt St. blk., traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•High/Main, traffic stop, headlight out, advised

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•715 E. Bryan St., disturbing peace, handled

DELTA POLICE

January 21st

•Village of Delta, 401 Main Street – Assist Village Services

•712 Palmwood Ave. – Animal/Unconfined

January 22nd

•Delta Eagles Lodge, 304 Main Street – Assist Fire/EMS

•State Route 109 and County Road F – Assist other police agency

January 23rd

•Pike-Delta-York Middle School, 1101 Panther Pride Dr. – Assist Public

•Delta Reservoir upper parking lot, 7716 County Road H – Suspicious Vehicle

January 24th

•Green Acres Trailer Park, 475 Main Street Lot 9 – Zoning violations

•US 20 Alt at East Viaduct – Assist other police agency

•407 Fernwood Ave. – Assist public

•711 Main Street – Assist Public

•406 Maplewood Ave. – Domestic dispute

January 25th

•311 Crabtree Lane – Assist public

•Speedway, 420 Main Street – Assist public

January 26th

•407 Wood Street – Assist Fire/EMS

•601 Palmwood – Criminal damage/Vandalism

•Delta Reservoir, 7716 County Road H – Assist public

January 27th

•Memorial Hall, 401 Main Street – Unsecured property/open doors

•616 Wood Street – Assist other police agency

•902 Linwood Court – Property lost/Found

EDGERTON POLICE

January 7th

•123 N West Apt 5, Lockout

•324 N Michigan Ave, Menacing

•254 E Lynn, Burglary

January 8th

•SR-49 S/B from School, Traffic Hazard

January 9th

•104 S Ash St Lot 4, Juvenile

•457 N Oak, Lockout

January 10th

•303 W River Airway, Medical

•324 N Michigan Ave, Citizen Assist

•254 Riverside Dr, Medical

January 11th

•328 E Vine Park View Nursing, Medical

•157 E Indiana, Burglary

January 12th

•13 Autumn Dr, Assault

January 13th

•123 W River, Assault

•Village of Edgerton, Deliver Message

•US-6 CR-6, PI Accident

•Keep The Peace

January 14th

•Phil’s One Stop 157 E Morr, PD Accident

•Phil’s One Stop 157 E Morr, Failure to Pay

•Park View Nursing 328 W Vi, Medical

•Park View Nursing nm 44 32, Medical

•104 E Depot, 911 Hang Up

January 16th

•127 W River, Harassment

January 17th

•248 E Depot, Civil

January 18th

•423 N Daniel, Lockout

•Parkview Nursing 328 W Vi, Medical

•443 N Oak, Unruly Child

January 19th

•Parkview Nursing Center 32, Deliver Message

January 20th

•417 N Ash, Civil

January 21st

•427 S Elm St, Trauma

•403 N Elm, Lockout

•Edgerton School Gym in Ann, 911 Hang Up

•344 N Oak, 911 Hang Up

•343 E Hull, Animal Problem

January 22th

•US-6 in front of Phil’s, Traffic Hazard

January 23rd

•164 Maple Lane, Animal Problem

•02773 US-6 Kenn-Feld Group, Alarm

January 24th

•104 S Ash Lot 4, Agency Assist

January 25th

•In the area of 311 N Main, Stray Animal

•324 E Hull, Lockout

•Parkview Nursing nm23A 32, Suicide Threat

•Parkview Nursing 30B 328, Medical

•02773 US-6 Kenfeld, Alarm

January 26th

•Phil’s One Stop 157 E Morr, Failure To Pay

•244 W River, Agency Assist

EDON POLICE

January 7th

•300 N Irene, Alarm

January 10th

•Pioneer School, Bomb Threat

•300 N Irene Edon Weight Room, Alarm

January 21st

•302 Woodville St, Trespassing

•301 Sandy Ln Apt C, Fraud

January 24th

•201 E Indiana, Agency Assist

January 25th

•302 Woodville, Suspicious

FAYETTE POLICE

January 16th

•400 block East Main Street – Traffic offense

•600 block North Fayette Street – Traffic offense

•100 East Allen Street – Custody Dispute

January 17th

•US 20 and County Road 20 – Assist other unit

•309 North Fayette Street – Juvenile complaint

January 18th

•Fayette Local Schools, 400 E. Gamble Rd. – Juvenile complaint

•The Stable, 109 South Fayette Street – Service to community

•400 block East Main Street – Traffic offense

•100 East Allen Street – Trespassing

January 19th

•Pleasant View Cemetery, Cemetery Street – Suspicious vehicle

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 20th

•Circle K, 200 East Main Street – Theft

•Defiance Police Department, 324 Perry Street – Assist other unit

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 21st

•Circle K, 200 East Main Street – Unlock

•400 Park, 12 – Felony warrant

•303 Fulton Street – Animal complaint

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 22nd

•419 East Main Street – Domestic complaint

•US 20 and 10-2 – Assist other unit

•302 West Spring Street – Theft

January 23rd

•310 West Gamble Road, C17 – Lost/Recovered property

•604 West Main Street – Civil process

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 24th

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 25th

•FCSO, 1500 block St Rt 66 – Assist other unit

•Fayette Local Schools, 400 East Gamble Road – Theft

•Archbold Police Department, 405 E Lutz Road – Assist other unit

•State Route 66 – Assist other unit

•Dollar General, 611 W. Main Street – Service to community

January 26th

•Domestic Violence Task Force Meeting – Service to community

•206 East Main Street – Theft

•300 block East Main Street – Traffic offense

MONTPELIER POLICE

January 7th

•310 W Jefferson, Breathing

•340 N Monroe, Trauma

•316 Fairview, Medical

•335 Broad, Medical

January 8th

•411 W Brown Apt B, Medical

•106 Broad Circle K, PD Accident

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Medical

•420 Steuben, Animal Problem

•513 Lafayette, Odor Investigate

•209 Hickory West Jefferson, Domestic Dispute

•Evergreen 924 Charlies Way, Medical

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Intoxicated

•701 E Lawerence, Overdose

January 9th

•11668 CR-K, Mailbox Damage

•540 S Harrison, Agency Assist

•202 E Wabash Apt E9, Well Being Check

January 10th

•Lassus 107 E Main, Well Being Check

•104 E Main, 911 Hang Up

•St Pauls to Riverside, Escort

•630 S Monroe, Overdose

•202 E Wabash Apt E2, Unruly Child

January 11th

•411 W Brown Apt B, Domestic Dispute

•304 E Court, Lockout

January 12th

•Evergreen nm 38 294 Charlies, Medical

•Circle K 110 Broad, Lockout

•417 Iuka, Stroke

•WCGH 909 Snyder, Agency Assist

•WCGH 909 Snyder Emergency, Agency Assist

•Rantek 1826 Magda, Well Being Check

•202 E Wabash Apt F1, Threatening

•Brown Montpelier School, Traffic Hazard

•Strong Reality 310 W Main, Lockout

•1701 Magda CK Technologies, Stalking

•119 S East, Missing Person

•340 N Monroe – Trauma

January 13th

•SR-15 CR-J N/B, Traffic Offense

•St. Paul’s Church 402 Broad, Well Being Check

•Montpelier Medical Group 9, Medical

•414 E Madison, Trauma

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, 911 Hang Up

•300 blk S Pleasant, Noise Complaint

January 14th

•Menard’s 14502 CR-15 Fleet, Medical

•313 N Pleasant, Civil

•Circle K 106 Broad, Lockout

January 15th

•501 ½ W Lawrence, Missing Person

•Williams County, Attempt-Locate

January 16th

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Theft

•SR-15 US-20A, Traffic Offense

•20/20 Custom Plastics 1462, 911 Hang Up

•813 Cherry, Well Being Check

January 17th

•1210 E Main Ken’s Car Wash, PD Accident

January 18th

•414 Weaver Ave, 911 Hang Up

January 19th

•337 Fairview, Robbery

•Behind 509 Empire in the A, Parking Problem

•501 Mill, Back Pain

January 20th

•207 N Monroe, Animal Problem

•Behind Post Office, PD Accident

January 21st

•1418 Maplehurst,, Agency Assist

•505 S Jonesville, Domestic Dispute

•CK Technologies 1701 Magda, Lockout

January 22nd

•118 ½ Empire, Overdose

•The Bar 312 W Main, Harassment

•406 Snyder, Suspicious Activity

•531 Bryant, Missing Dog

•13508 SR-15 Quality Inn, Citizen Dispute

January 23rd

•516 S East, Medical

•408 Columbia, 911 Hang Up

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Medical

•Circle K 106 Broad, Unwanted Person

•w/b on Main past Millers, Traffic Offense

•WCGH ER to Quality Inn, Agency Assist

•209 S Pleasant, Keep the Peace

January 24th

•1309 Cherry, Medical

•321 Empire, 911 Hang Up

January 25th

•14066 Selwyn Hutch’s, Suspicious Car

•513 W Lawrence, Keep the Peace

•202 E Wabash D1, Suspicious Activity

January 26th

•501 W Lawrence, Bad Check

PIONEER POLICE

January 7th

•306 W Lynn, Suspicious

•204 W Lynn, Agency Assist

January 8th

•300 W North, Threatening

•1025 Lakeshore Dr, Trauma

January 10th

•Pioneer School, Bomb Threat

January 11th

•417 W First St, Mental

•302 W Lynn, Lockout

January 12th

•307 W Michigan, Medical

•Pioneer Main Stop 600 S St, Suspicious Car

•300 Blk Elm, Extra Patrol

January 13th

•Dollar General 605 S State, PD Accident

•206 Baubice, Medical

•Us-20 E/B before Williams, Pursuit

January 14th

•Logger’s Lounge 101 W Firs, Suicide Threat

•600 S State Pioneer Main S, 911 Hang Up

•304 N Third, Lockout

•205 S Third, Lockout

•301 Mulberry, Child Abuse

January 15th

•SW end of Lake Pioneer, Suspicious

•205 N Wyandot, Lockout

January 16th

•SR-15 US-20A, Holiday City, Traffic Offense

January 17th

•204 S Elm, Suspicious

•805 S State Lot 20, Runaway Juvenile

•417 W First, Mental

January 18th

•205 N Wyandot, Suspicious

January 21st

•300 W North, Well Being Check

January 23rd

•PPD 205 S State, Keep the Peace

•504 Walnut, Medical

•206 Norris, Domestic Dispute

January 24th

•706 Baubice, Suspicious

STRYKER POLICE

January 8th

•United Brethren Church, Escort

January 9th

•Laundry Building 800 Maple, Department Info

January 10th

•SR-34 Mile Post 1, Agency Assist

January 11th

•807 S Defiance, Suspicious Car

•W Curtis near the village, Animal Problem

January 13th

•102 E Curtis, Trauma

•205 E Short Lot 25, Theft

•21480 CR-G .40, Lockout

January 14th

•300 S Defiance F&M, Alarm

•PR Welding 601 W Lynn, Abandoned Vehicle

•S Defiance AARDOT # 509536, Blocked R/R

January 15th

•300 S Defiance F&M, Alarm

January 18th

•300 S Defiance F&M, Alarm

•800 Maple Apt 205, Overdose

January 19th

•300 S Defiance F&M, Alarm

January 25th

•107 Vine, Lockout

•502 Centre, Lockout

WEST UNITY POLICE

January 7th

•1013 E Meadow Circle, Citizen Assist

•S Main and the Library, Utility Problem

January 8th

•205 W Jackson, Medical

January 9th

•715 E North Lot 2, Information

•West Unity Laundry Mat, Department Info

•613 W Jackson, Unsecure Premise

January 10th

•106-1 Barbara Ln, Ordinance Violation

•602 W North St, Information

January 11th

•204 E Jackson, West Unity Main Stop, PD Accident

January 12th

•US-20A E/B Ace Corner, Traffic Offense

•Corner of S Lincoln and S, Disabled Vehicle

•118 W Jackson, Unsecure Premise

January 13th

•202 S Main, Mailbox Damage

•715 E North Lot 2, Information

January 14th

•West Unity, Telephone Harassment

•608 W North, Keep the Peace

•608 W North, Well Being Check

•608 W North, Civil

January 15th

•107 A W Jackson, 911 Hang Up

•204 E Jackson, Theft

January 17th

•Medical Emergency Lock Out

•125 Lynn, Medical

•214 S Defiance, Lockout

January 18th

•Well Being Check

•410 N Main, Well Being Check

January 19th

•Traffic Crash

•715 E North St Lot 2, Department Info

•US-20A and Egly, PD Accident

January 20th

•Juvenile Complaint

•Hilltop School 1401 W Jack, Juvenile Problem

•1401 W Jackson, Juvenile Problem

•406 W Rings, Telephone Harassment

January 21th

•Drugs

•201 S Cedar St, Drug Complaint

January 22th

•Well Being Check

•West Unity Mini Mart, Well Being Check

•1001 W Jackson Skating Rink, Juvenile

January 23th

•Citizen Assist

•S Defiance, Citizen Assist

•S Defiance near Oak, Traffic Hazard

January 24th

•105 Lynn, Suspicious Activity

•100 block S Main, Parking Problem

•715 E North Lot 3, Keep the Peace

•400 block of E North, Disabled Vehicle

•310 N Main, Well Being Check

•201 E Jackson ST, Unsecure Premise

January 25th

•N Main and Rings, Animal Problem

•1401 W Jackson, Juvenile Problem

•Main Stop, Well Being Check

•407 N Main, Trauma

•In the area of 311 N Main, Stray Animal

•210 N Main St, Suspicious

•103 E Jackson St, Unsecure Premise

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

January 20th

•127 N Franklin (Wauseon), Civil Process

•4520 Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Larceny

•Pettisville High School – 232 E Summit (Pettisville), Investigate Complaint

January 21st

•17859 Co Rd MN, Chesterfield Twp, Unwanted Subject

•Brett’s Towing – 415 E Linfoot (Wauseon), Miscellaneous Assist

•16022 Co Rd M, Chesterfield Twp, Larceny

•11120 Co Rd 5, Fulton Twp, Peace Keep

•Co Rd K / Co Rd 5-2, Fulton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 Main Stop – 17980 US 20 Suite: O/S, Chesterfield Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

•Carpenter Latrobe Specialty Metals – 14614 Co R H, Dover Twp, Alarm Drop

January 22nd

•419 E Main (Fayette), Domestic Violence

•419 E Main (Fayette), K-9 Unit

•22911 Burlington Gardens, Investigate Complaint

•1155 US 20, Amboy Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•Country Court Mobile Home Park – 7053 Co Rd 5-2 Suite 02, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Hit Skip – OH1

•US 20 / Co Rd 10-3, Royalton Twp, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•Barnes Funeral Home – 5825 SH 109, York Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

January 23rd

•8913 Co Rd 11, Pike Twp, Assist Public

•Co Rd E / Co Rd 12, York Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•Village Mart – 118 N Adrian (Lyons), Accident – Property – OH1

•3050 Co Rd 5, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

•6979 Co Rd E / SH 109, York Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•CO Rd 5-2 / Co Rd H, Fulton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Oakshade Raceway – 12985 Co Rd 14-2, Chesterfield Twp, Criminal Damaging

•3970 Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Trouble

January 24th

•SH 120 / SH 109, Royal Twp, Suspicious Activity

•4825 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Assist Other Unit

•North Star Steel – 6767 Co Rd 9 Suite Const Trailer/F, York Twp, Larceny

•Co Rd 11 / Co Rd F, York Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Co Rd 3 / Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•21018 Co Rd T, Gorham Twp, Assist Other Unit

•US 20 ALT / NFS RR XING, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•2239 Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Threats or Harassment

•Co Rd E / Co Rd 11, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•6824 Co Rd 1-1, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

•Riviere Trailer Court – 13715 SH 66 Suite 11, •Gorham Twp, Domestic Trouble

15955 Co Rd 23, Gorham Twp, 911 Hang Up

January 25th

•12400 Co Rd L, Pike Twp, Domestic Violence

Riviere Trailer Court – 13715 SH 66, Gorham Twp, Accident – Property – NO OH1

•Co Rd 17 / Co Rd B, Clinton Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•US 20 ALT / SH 108, Clinton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Fulton Co Sheriff’s Office – 129 Courthouse PLZ (Wauseon), Assist Other Unit

•Fulton Co Sheriff’s Office – 129 Courthouse PLZ (Wauseon), Stolen Vehicle

•Co Rd L / SH 66, Franklin Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•9269 Co Rd 11, Pike Twp, Peace Keep

US 20 / Co Rd 12, Royalton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•4635 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Unwanted Subject

•4269 Co Rd 1, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

January 26th

•Fulton Co Sheriff’s Office – 129 Courthouse PLZ (Wauseon), Investigate Complaint

•Co Rd E / Co Rd 10, York Twp, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•Forest Mobile Home Park – 4549 Co Rd E Suite 43, Swan Creek Twp, Welfare Check

•US 20 / CO Rd 12, Royalton Twp, Reckless Operation

•Dave’s Sand & Stone INC – 19230 Co Rd F, German Twp, Suspicious Activity

•27520 Co Rd N, Gorham Twp, Identity Theft/Scam

•7435 Co Rd C, York Twp, Threats or Harassment

•Fulton Co Sheriff’s Office – 129 Courthouse PLZ (Wauseon), Sex Offense

January 27th

•Sunny’s Campground – 12399 Co Rd 13 Suite COIN, Chesterfield Twp, Animal Call

•14218 Co Rd J, Dover Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Swanton Meadows Trailer Park – 10487 Co Rd 4 Suite 30, Fulton Twp, Unauthorized Use

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF NATURAL RESOURCES

January 12th

•Conservation League CR-13, Animal Problem

OHIO DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION

January 7th

•508 N State, Pioneer, Traffic Hazard Ohio State Patrol

January 8th

•SR-34 W of CR-24 .25, Stryker, PD Accident

•Across from 24601 US-6, Stryker, Sick Animal

•US-6 W of SR-66, Stryker, Sick Animal

•07110 SR-49, Edon, PI Accident

•S/b from Suburban Golf Course, PI Accident

•CR-20 Between CR-O and CR, PI Accident

January 9th

•CR-13 CR-J, Montpelier, Vehicle In Ditch

•CR-20 N CR0M .90, West Unity, PD Accident

January 11th

•E of 03984 CR-R, Edon, Suspicious

January 12th

•CR-15 US-6, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

January 13th

•SR-15 N CR-S, Pioneer, Disabled Vehicle

•SR-34 W CR-18, Bryan, Animal Problem

•US-6 CR-6, Edgerton, PI Accident

January 14th

•SR-34 W CR-18, Bryan, PD Accident

•CR-D W Townline, Bryan, PI Accident

w/b SR-34 from CR-24, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•CR-21 .N N US-20 .A, West Unity, PD Accident

January 15th

•18578 CR-11, Pioneer, Mailbox Damage

•US-20 CR-16 S/B traffic, Traffic Hazard

January 16th

•CR-25 CR-D, Stryker, PI Accident

•12850 SR-34, Bryan, Pi Accident

January 18th

•11398 SR-15, Montpelier, Hit/Skip

•CR-H W CR-13, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

January 19th

•CR-K and CR-16, Montpelier, Animal Problem

January 21st

•CR-J Just E of CR-13, Montpelier, PD Accident

•17746 CR-1 .50, Edon, Mailbox Damage

•CR-21 .N and CR-M, West Unity, PD Accident

January 22nd

•CR-A & US-127, Bryan, PD Accident

•SR-15 & CR-O, Knukle, PI Accident

•CR-3 and CR-D, Edgerton, PD Accident

•N/b from CR-L on CR-2, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

January 23rd

•SR-576 N CR-C, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

•12340 CR-H, Bryan, Pd Accident

January 24th

•CR-15 N of US-127, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

•SR-34 W of CR-22 .75, Stryker, PI Accident

•SR-576 and CR-J, Montpelier, Traffic Offense

•310 N Main, West Unity, Well Being Check

•US-127 E/b from CR-E .50, PD Accident

January 25th

•US-127 & SR-15 N Junc, Bryan, PD Accident

WILLIAMS COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS

January 12th

•10492 CR-D, Bryan, Missing Dog

January 21st

•05630 CR-P .50, Montpelier, Extra Patrol

January 25th

•23494 CR-B .50, Medical

WILLIAMS COUNTY DOG WARDEN

January 11th

•Defiance & Lynn (Stryker), Animal Problem

•08604 CR-M (Montpelier), Animal Problem

January 12th

•10452 US-6 (Bryan), Animal Abuse

January 24th

•N of 19098 CR-18, Alvordton, Animal Problem

WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

January 7th

•02365 SR-191, Stryker, Sex Offense

•204 Michigan, Bryan, Harassment

•14687 CR-R, Pioneer, Suspicious

•04705 CR-15 .75 Lot 34, Bryan, Disorderly

•E of 10276 CR-D S/S, Bryan, Animal Problem

•E of 10276 CR-D S/S, Bryan, Duty Weapon Use

January 8th

•207 Ohio Norlick Place, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•CR-17 between CR-C/CR-D N /, Suspicious Car

•Edon Water Plant, Attempted B&E

•SR-2 E of CR-21 .N, Stryker, PD Accident

•302 Woodville, Edon, Trespassing

•09182 CR-13, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•15785 CR-I, Bryan, Well Being Check

•209 Hickory West Jefferson, Domestic Dispute

•07110 SR-49, Edon, PI Accident

•09358 SR-15, Bryan, PI Accident

•CR-R/SR-576 Parked, Disabled Vehicle

•11383 CR-R, Pioneer, 911 Hang Up

•CR-20 Between CR-O/CR-P, Agency Assist

•13508 SR-15 Holiday City, Agency Assist

•SR-34 all the way to Henry, Agency Assist

January 9th

•CR-16 S of US-6, Stryker, Vehicle In Ditch

•03243 CR-3 .B, Edgerton, Civil

•US-127 / US-20, Alvordton, Theft

•09865 CR-K, Montpelier, 911 Hang Up

•04705 CR-15 .75 Lot 34 Wood, Keep The Peace

•Shady Shores Campground 15, Theft

•116 Bay Nettle Lake, Montpelier, Domestic Dispute

•13620 CR-M .50, Montpelier, Suspicious Activity

•03151 CR-24 .25, Stryker, Assault

•08985 CR-C, Bryan, Theft

•04637 CR-15 .75 btw Lot 79, 911 Hang Up

•CR-12 S of US-20, Montpelier, K-9 Usage

January 10th

•17984 CR-7, Montpelier, Alarm

•168 Miami Nettle Lake, Montpelier, Dead Body

•05734 CR-15 .75 Lot 8, Bryan, Property Damage

•SR-34/CR-17 .25, Bryan, PD Accident

•CR-15 .75 N US-127, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•CR-19/CR-P, Alvordton, PD Accident

•CR-15 .75 between CR-F/US-1, Citizen Dispute

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Citizen Assist

•04791 CR-8, Bryan, Keep The Peace

•630 S Monroe, Montpelier, Agency Assist

•04552 SR-191, Stryker, Suspicious

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Lockout

January 11th

•N Monroe St/Circle Dr, Montpelier, K-9 Usage

•807 S Defiance, Stryker, Agency Assist

•SR-49 N CR-N .30, Edon, PD Accident

•Clarksville & Locust, Edgerton, Disabled Vehicle

•08520 CR-16, Bryan, Dead Body

•US-20/SR-49 N Junction, Edon, PI Accident

•US-20A/CR-21 N, West Unity, PD Accident

•Williams County, Bryan, Dead Body

•21751 US-20, Alvordton, 911 Hang Up

•14020 US-20A, Montpelier, Alarm

•14558 SR-49, Edon, 911 Hang Up

•1 Courthouse Square, Bryan, Agency Assist

•778 Seneca, Montpelier, Lockout

•19844 US-20, West Unity, Threatening

•06695 SR-15 Lot 70, Bryan, Agency Assist

•M&D Motel, Bryan, Agency Assist

•1 Courthouse Square, Bryan, Agency Assist

•16949 CR-H .50, Bryan, Fire

•12853 CR-D, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•M&D Motel, Bryan, Wanted Person

•19844 US-20 camper, Alvordton, Threatening

January 12th

•04671 CR-15 .75 Loy 13, Bryan, Suicide Threat

•12628 US-6, Bryan, Agency Assist

•CR-1 .50 S of Michigan State, PD Accident

•CR-F between CR-8/CR-9, Bryan, PD Accident

•CR-15/US-6, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•927 S Union St, Bryan, Information

•Corner of CR-7/CR-Q .50, Suspicious Car

•200 S Michigan, Alvordton, Agency Assist

•11465 CR-D, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•SR-15/CR-H, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•US-6/CR-12 .C, Bryan, Escort

•E High/Walnut, Bryan, Information

•WCGH 909 Snyder Emergency, Mental

•216 S Main Dads Place, Bryan, Agency Assist

•04705 CR-15 .75 Lot 34, Bryan, Keep The Peace

•1826 Magda, Montpelier, Citizen Assist

•14548 CR-F, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•16404 SR-576, Montpelier, Trespassing

•CR-12 S of CR-K, Montpelier, PD Accident

•Steuben Co, Agency Assist

•US-20A E/B Ace Corner, West Unity, Traffic Offense

•326 Orchard Hills Dr, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

•18378 CR-S, Alvordton, Mental

January 13th

•CR-C W of CR-12/C, Bryan, PD Accident

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Citizen Dispute

•SR-34 W CR-10 S/S, Bryan, Animal Problem

•SR-34/CR-10, Bryan, Duty Weapon Use

•100 Walter, Kunkle, Well Being Check

•04013 CR-E .75, Edgerton, Agency Assist

•715 E North St Lot 2, West Unity, Drug Complaint

•08073 SR-15, Bryan, Civil

•06018 US-6, Edgerton, Recovered Vehicle

•SR-15/CR-I S/B, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•CR-O CR-17, Alvordton, Domestic Dispute

•14857 US-20, Pioneer, Domestic Dispute

•21480 CR-G .40, Stryker, Lockout

•14896 SR-49 Old Truck Stop, Citizen Assist

•Love’s Truck Stop 14553 SR, PD Accident

•SR-15 from Pioneer to Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

•12425 CR-15, Montpelier, Suspicious Car

•18097 SR-34, Stryker, Trespassing

•103 Willow Circle, Bryan, 911 Hang Up

•326 Orchard Hills, Bryan, Suspicious

•CR-1 .50 S CR-P .50 E/S, Edon, Animal Problem

•US-20 E/B before Williams, Pursuit

•e/b US-6 from CR-15, Bryan, Traffic Offense

January 14th

•SR-34 W CR-18, Bryan, PD Accident

•Nettle Lake Area, Montpelier, Agency Assist

•20347 CR-M, West Unity, Weapon Offense

•Behind 213 E Edgerton, K-9 Usage

•CPC Bryan, Wanted Person

•Walmart 1215 S Main, Bryan, Citizen Assist

•16577 US-127, Alvordton, Agency Assist

•1 Courthouse Square, Bryan, Wanted Person

•1215 S Main, Bryan, Citizen Assist

•1425 E High St, Bryan, Citizen Assist

•13065 CR-D .50 BMV, Bryan, Alarm

•05186 CR-12, Bryan, Vandalism

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 79, Bryan, Domestic Dispute

•19458 US-20, Alvordton, Agency Assist

•19992 CR-F, Stryker, 911 Hang Up

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 79, Bryan, Disorderly

•102 W Centre, Kunkle, Well Being Check

January 15th

•N of 08807 CR-I, Montpelier, Weapon Offense

•14553 SR-49, Edon, Theft

•April’s Green House to res, Agency Assist

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 62, Bryan, Theft

•05951 CR-15 .75, Bryan, Harassment

•08705 US-6 Lot 5, Edgerton, Breathing

•18631 CR-O, Alvordton, Lockout

•Montpelier Village, Agency Assist

•US-127 S of CR-I .50, West Unity, Traffic Offense

•05160 CR-6, Edgerton, Civil

•08985 CR-C, Edgerton, Domestic Dispute

•05160 CR-6, Edgerton, Unauthorized Use Vehicle

•209 Scott Dr, Bryan, Civil

•CR-15 .D RR Crossing AARDOT, Blocked R/R

•203 College, Edon, Well Being Check

•N/b from CR-17 .75 /US-127, Unknown Emergency

•106 Payne, Edon, Noise Complaint

•205 Hallock, Bryan, Lockout

•14876 CR-I, Bryan, Suspicious Car

•21738 CR-M .50, West Unity, Disabled Vehicle

•08247 US-127, West Unity, Wanted Person

•CR-25 / CR-D, Stryker, PI Accident

•04013 CR-E .75, Bryan, Agency Assist

•14553 SR-49, Edon, 911 Hang Up

•02747 CR-8, Edgerton, Extra Patrol

•13962 CR-S, Pioneer, Abandoned Vehicle

•102 Old Farm Trai Bona Ve, Unruly Child

•04671 CR-15 .75 Lot 16, Bryan, Drug Complaint

•12850 SR-34, Bryan, Suspicious

•04266 CR-12, Bryan, Weapon Offense

•06695 SR-15 Lot 82, Bryan, Investigation C

January 17th

•12603 CR-Q, Pioneer, Heart Problem

•14390 CR-10, Montpelier, Deliver Message

•SR-34 /CR-F, Bryan, Dead Animal

•110 Norlick Dr, Bryan, Alarm

•18097 SR-34, Bryan, Civil

•WUPD, West Unity, Found Property

•10633 CR-F, Bryan, PD Accident

•18097 SR-34, Stryker, Unwanted Person

•Sunset / Multnomah Nettle Lake, Noise Complaint

•SR-49 / CR-M .50, Edon, Disabled Vehicle

•05571 SR-15 Lot 26, Bryan, Noise Complaint

January 18th

•CR-E between CR-16 .25 /CR-1, PD Accident

•CR-F between CR-13 / SR-15, Disabled Vehicle

•18097 SR-34, Bryan, Citizen Assist

•308 E Main, Alvordton, Well Being Check

•CR-J E/B from CR-10, Montpelier, Traffic Offense

•CR-M .75 / CR-1 .50, Edon, Property Damage

•CR-H W CR-13, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

January 19th

•City of Bryan Unknown Dire, Drug Complaint

•08705 US-6 Lot 5, Edgerton, Information

•12475 CR-H, Bryan, Suspicious Activity

•07975 SR-15 Room 12, Bryan, Wanted Person

•07604 CR-4, Edon, 911 Hang Up

•12091 CR-16, Montpelier, Fire Alarm

•15012 SR-15, Montpelier, Drug Complaint

•408 E Main, Alvordton, Fraud

•05629 CR-15 .75 Lot 15, Bryan, Fraud

•10737 CR-N .65, Montpelier, Fraud

•05571 SR-15 Lot 4, Bryan, Burglary

•05571 SR-15 Lot 20, Bryan, Miscellaneous

•Nolan Parkway / CR-24, Archbold, Pursuit

•One Courthouse Square, Bryan, Agency Assist

January 20th

•107 S Anderson, Alvordton, Domestic Dispute

•SR-34 W CR-13, Bryan, PD Accident

•CR-18 W/S N of Turnpike, Abandoned Vehicle

•02359 CR-H, Edon, 911 Hang Up

•SR-576 /CR-D, Bryan, Lockout

•CR-13 / CR-G, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

•SR-15 / CR-F, Bryan, Property Damage

•108 ½ N Main, Alvordton, Suspicious Car

•CR-J between CR-13/SR-15, Traffic Hazard

•20012 CR-R, Alvordton, Repossession

•501 E Church St Apt 404, Fraud

•03628 SR-107, Montpelier, Suspicious Activity

•14553 SR-49, Edon, PD Accident

January 21st

•US-6 W of SR-15 approx ½, PD Accident

•200 Illinois Dr Norlick, 911 Hang Up

•CR-J Just E of CR013, Montpelier, PD Accident

•254 Seneca Dr, Montpelier, Domestic Violence

•1301 Center, Bryan, Agency Assist

•19242 SR-576, Pioneer, Structure Fire

•05058 SR-15, Bryan, Theft-Automobile

•06695 SR-15 Lot 100, Bryan, Threatening

•12583 CR-F, Bryan, Agency Assist

•09678 CR-J, Montpelier, Littering

•03389 CR-24 .25, Stryker, Intoxicated

•505 S Jonesville, Montpelier, Agency Assist

•SR-34 E SR-16, Bryan, PD Accident

•15348 US-127 EW, Bryan, Alarm

•402 Walz, Edon, 911 Hang Up

•CR-12 / US-20, Montpelier, 911 Hang Up

January 22nd

•18097 SR-34, Bryan, Keep the Peace

•SR-15 N/B from Ney, Bryan, Traffic Offense

•107 S Anderson, Alvordton, Civil

•17893 CR-K, West Unity, Domestic Dispute

•US-6 E of Edgerton, Well Being Check

•08268 SR-15, Bryan, Theft

•SR-15 /CR-O, Knuckle, PI Accident

•03744 CR-9, Bryan, Disorderly

•SR-107 / CR-9, Edon, Pd Accident

•13508 SR-15, Holiday City, Agency Assist

•18524 CR-N .30, West Unity, Hemorrhage

•13508 SR-15, Holiday City, Agency Assist

January 23rd

•SR-576 N CR-D, Bryan, PD Accident

•14553 SR-49, Edon, PD Accident

•SR-49 N of town in Creek, PD Accident

•100 blk S Michigan, Alvordton, Suspicious Activity

•05030 CR-15, Bryan, Keep the Peace

•SR-34/CR-20, Stryker, Req Scuba Team

•US-20 W/B 11353, Pioneer, 911 Hang Up

•CR-20 N US-6, Stryker, PD Accident

•206 Norris, Pioneer, Agency Assist

•US-20-A/CR-15, Montpelier, PD Accident

•US-6/CR-15 by Sunoco, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•CR-13/CR-G, Bryan, Disabled Vehicle

•02773 US-6, Edgerton, Alarm

•Williams Co, Bryan, Weather

January 24th

•02164 SR-576, Bryan, Lockout

•CR-15 N of US-127, Bryan, Vehicle in Ditch

•SR-49 S of CR-N .30, Edon, Vehicle in Ditch

•201 E Angola, Kunkle, Dead Body

•11334 CR-D, Bryan, Deliver Message

•CR-18/CR-H, Bryan, Traffic Hazard

•CR-16 S/B from CR-H, Bryan, Traffic Offense

•10588 SR-576, Montpelier, Child Abuse

January 25th

•14553 SR-49 Love’s, Edon, PD Accident

•12417 CR-A Cooper Nettle C, Lockout

•302 Woodville, Edon, Agency Assist

•17758 CR-19, Alvordton, 911 Hang Up

•05436 CR-8, Bryan, Property Damage

•16806 US-20A Jefferson Est, Custodial Int

•02773 US-6 Kenfeld, Edgerton, Alarm

January 26th

•Bement at Main, Bryan, K-9 Usage

•03355 CR-C, Edgerton, 911 Hang Up

•Marathon Ace Automotive, Abandoned Vehicle

WILLIAMS COUNTY EMS

January 7th

•310 W Jefferson, Montpelier, Breathing

•168 Miami Nettle Lake, Montpelier, Breathing

•335 Broad, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ICU to Montpelier Rehab, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•936 E Wilson Apt. F2, Bryan, Medical

•340 N Monroe, Montpelier, Trauma

•BCH ICU to Parkview FTW, Bryan, Transfer

•316 Fairview, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ER to St. V’s, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to 168 Miami, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to 936 E Wilson Apt, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Bryan, Transfer

•335 Broad, Montpelier, Medical

January 8th

•411 W Brown Apt B, Montpelier, Medical

•411 W Brown Apt B, Montpelier, Medical

•06981 CR-7 .G, Montpelier, Medical

•924 Charlies Way Evergreen, Montpelier, Medical

•2956 Cicero, Edgerton, Medical

•BCH ER to Evergreen Manor, Montpelier, Transfer

•07110 SR-49, Edon, PI Accident

•S/b from Suburban Golf Course, Montpelier, PI Accident

•Evergreen 924 Charlies Way, Montpelier, Medical

•205 W Jackson, West Unity, Trauma

•CR-20 Between CR-O and CR, PI Accident

•CR-20 Between CR-O and CR, PI Accident

•1025 Lakeshore Dr, Pioneer, Trauma

•1025 Lakeshore Dr, Pioneer, Trauma

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15, Montpelier, Intoxicated

•701 E Lawerence, Montpelier, Overdose

January 9th

•522 N Meyers St., Bryan, Medical

•BCH Med Srg to SKLD, Bryan, Transfer

•CCNO 03151 CR-24.25, Stryker, Stroke

•10026 CR-N . 65, Montpelier, Convulsions

January 10th

•1016 Center, Bryan, Chest Pain

•Evergreen nm 19A 924 Charlies Way, Montpelier, Medical

•Park View Nursing nm 27P 3, Bryan, Medical

•WCGH ER to Evergreen, Montpelier, Transfer

•303 W River Airway, Edgerton, Medical

•BCH ER to Park View Nursing, Bryan, Transfer

•518 S Cherry, Bryan, Medical

•202 E Wabash Apt F1, Montpelier, Medical

•06335 CR-Q .50, Edon, Medical

•168 Miami Nettle Lake, Montpelier, Dead Body

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH ER back to Fountain Park, Bryan, Transfer

•103 Palmer Apt E, Bryan, Medical

•630 S Monroe, Montpelier, Overdose

•204 Park, Montpelier, Trauma

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Bryan, Trauma

•254 Riverside Dr, Edgerton, Medical

•901 C Maple St, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview ER, Bryan, Medical

January 11th

•807 S Defiance, Stryker, Suspicious Car

•417 W First St, Pioneer, Mental

•417 W First St, Pioneer, Mental

•08520 CR-16, Bryan, Dead Body

•US-20A & CR-21 .N, West Unity, PI Accident

•537 W High Bryan Dialysis, Bryan, Medical

•407 W Brown, Montpelier, Medical

•729 W High, Bryan, Medical

•328 E Vine Park View Nursing, Bryan, Medical

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Bryan, Medical

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Bryan, Medical

•126 N Emmet, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Bryan, Transfer

•WCGH to BCH, Montpelier, Transfer

•703 S Portland, Bryan, Trauma

•16949 CR-H .50, Bryan, Fire

•513 S Beech, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to Flower Hosp Psyc, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Bryan Telemetry, Bryan, Transfer

•Bryan Medical Surgery, Bryan, Transfer

January 12th

•307 W Michigan, Pioneer, Medical

•307 W Michigan, Pioneer, Medical

•513 S Beech, Bryan, Medical

•409 E Hamilton, Bryan, Trauma

•Evergreen nm 38 924 Charlies, Montpelier, Medical

•417 Iuka, Montpelier, Stroke

•BCH ER to Evergreen, Bryan, Transfer

•11267 CR-C, Bryan, Medical

•216 S Main Dads Place, Bryan, Suicide

•Rite Aid 1221 W High, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•513 S Beech, Bryan, Medical

•904 E High, Bryan, Suicide Attempt

•340 N Monroe, Montpelier, Trauma

•18378 CR-S, Alvordton, Mental

January 13th

•102 E Curtis, Stryker, Trauma

•206 N Lewis, Bryan, Medical

•US-6 CR-6, Edgerton, PI Accident

•US-6 CR-6, Edgerton, PI Accident

•507 Avenue A, Bryan, Medical

•507 Avenue A, Bryan, Medical

•Montpelier Medical Group 9, Medical

•Tri County Repair 21751 US-20, Medical

•BCH Med-Surg to Fulton Man, Transfer

•272 Seneca Lake Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

•272 Seneca Lake Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ER to St .V’s ER, Bryan, Transfer

•BCH Med -Surg to Defiance H, Transfer

•Bryan Covid unit, Transfer

•BCH Med Surg back to residence, Transfer

•BCH Med Surg back to residence, Transfer

•206 Baubice, Pioneer, Medical

•206 Baubice, Pioneer, Medical

•414 E Madison, Montpelier, Trauma

•363 Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

•363 Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

January 14th

•416 N Cherry, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview nm 4168, Transfer

•846 E Mulberry, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•Menard’s 14502 CR-15 Fleet, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•CR-D W Townline, Bryan, PI Accident

•1607 W High, PI Accident

•Bryan Healthcare & Rehab R, Medical

•Edgerton E of Walnut, Bryan, Unknown Emergency

•1700 E High Apt F1, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ICU to Flower in TOL, Transfer

•CCNO 03151 CR-24 .25, Bryan, Overdose

•US-20 at State Line, Edon, Stand By

•Park View Nursing 328 W Vi, Medical

•Meadow Creek Apts 1700 E H, Medical

•03234 CR-C, Edgerton, Medical

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•Parkview Nursing nm 44 32, Medical

January 15th

•08705 US-6 lot 5, Edgerton, Breathing

•Bryan ER to Parkview Hospital, Transfer

•363 Seneca Lake Seneca, Medical

•363 Seneca Lake Seneca, Medical

•522 N Myers, Bryan, Trauma

•1400 S Main Arby’s, Bryan, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Parkview, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Bryan Medsurge, Transfer

•BCH Medsurge to Bryan Health, Transfer

•N/b from CR-17 .75 and US-1. Unknown Emergency

January 16th

•716 S Walnut, Bryan, Trauma

•BCH Covid Rm 4212 to 409 E, Transfer

•155 Edgewater Stone Creek, Medical

•600 S Union Lot 27, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•109 Palmer Lane Apt I, Bryan, Trauma

•118 Multnomah Nettle Lake, Medical

•12850 SR-34, Bryan, PI Accident

•Walmart 1215 S Main, Bryan, Diabetic Shock

•BCH ER to UTMC Bryan, Transfer

•14923 CR-10, Montpelier, Abdominal

•BCH ER to 118 Multnomah Ne, Transfer

•716 S Walnut, Bryan, Trauma

•11166 CR-10, A Williams Center, Chest Pain

•936 E Wilson Apt G-1, Bryan, Convulsions

January 17th

•WCGH ER to 14923 CR-10, Transfer

•12602 CR-Q, Pioneer, Heart Problem

•12602 CR-Q, Pioneer, Heart Problem

•315 Connin, Bryan, Heart Problem

•WCGH ER to 14923 CR-10, Transfer

•17556 CR-1 .50, Edon, Breathing

•05571 SR-15 Northpine Esta, Back Pain

•05598 CR-M .50, Edon, Trauma

•01275 CR-M .75, Edon, Medical

•19233 CR-F, Stryker, Medical

•125 Lynn, West Unity, Medical

•WCGH ER to St V’s, Montpelier, Transfer

•BCH ER to St V’s, Bryan, Transfer

•Bryan Shell 911 E High, Medical

•13438 CR-C, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to St V’s ER, Bryan, Transfer

January 18th

•716 S Walnut, Bryan, Trauma

•116 Country Club Road, Trauma

•116 Country Club Road, Trauma

•142 N Main Bryan Post Office, Medical

•900 E Maple, Bryan, Medical

•522 N Myers, Bryan, Medical

•04671 CR-15 .75 Lot 6, Medical

•Parkview Nursing 328 W Vi, Medical

•WCGH to BCH Round Trip, Transfer

•168 Miami Nettle Lake, Breathing

•BCH ER to Parkview, Bryan, Transfer

•800 Maple Apt 205, Stryker, Overdose

January 19th

•M&D 07975 SR-15, Bryan, Medical

•501 Mill, Montpelier, Back Pain

•11693 CR-I, Montpelier, Medical

•416 N Allen, Bryan, Medical

•WCGH ER to Bryan Telemetry, Transfer

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Medical

•251 Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

•251 Seneca, Montpelier, Medical

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

January 20th

•106 N Cherry, Bryan, Breathing

•16507 CR-1 .50, Edon, Trauma

•WCGH to BCH, Montpelier, Transfer

•WCGH ER to BCH Covid Unit, Transfer

•BCH Med Oncology to WCGH, Transfer

•BCH Med-Surg to Evergreen, Transfer

•WCGH ER to Bryan ICU, Transfer

•07731 CR-P .50, Montpelier, Trauma

•07731 CR-P .50, Montpelier, Trauma

•BCH ER to Parkview Regional, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

January 21st

•03994 CR-12 .50, Bryan, Medical

•219 S Emmit, Bryan, Breathing

•325 Auburn Ln, Bryan, Trauma

•427 S Elm St, Edgerton, Trauma

•Montpelier to Toledo Hospital, Transfer

•Fountain Park Room 153 Ass, Medical

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•Dollar General 1202 E High, Trauma

•Montpelier Rehab to Fairlawn, Transfer

•BCH Covid Unit to Brookview, Transfer

•Bryan ER to UTMC ER, Bryan, Transfer

January 22nd

•118 ½ Empire, Montpelier, Overdose

•Fountain Park Memory Care, Trauma

•412 E Ames, Alvordton, Breathing

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•300 Block of E Butler, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•300 Block of E Butler, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•300 Block of E Butler, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•WCGH ER to Bryan ICU, Transfer

•100 Oak Meadows, Bryan, Stroke

•SR-15 & CR-O, PI Accident

•13301 CR-Q, Pioneer, Breathing

•13301 CR-Q, Pioneer, Breathing

•BCH ER to Promedica Bay Pa, Transfer

•BCH ICU to Parkview Nursing, Transfer

•Rainbow Motel Room 11, Montpelier, Suicide Threat

•Rainbow Motel Room 11, Montpelier, Suicide Threat

•18524 CR-N .30, West Unity, Hemorrhage

•02359 CR-0 .50, Edon, Abdominal

January 23rd

•17738 CR-E, Bryan, Heart Problem

•10 MM E/B, Montpelier, PI Accident

•16847 SR-576, Montpelier, Breathing

•16847 SR-576, Montpelier, Breathing

•504 Walnut, Pioneer, Medical

•504 Walnut, Pioneer, Medical

•08377 CR-8 .50, Mont, Trauma

•110 Grace, Bryan, Chest Pain

•516 S East, Montpelier, Medical

•04637 CR-15 .75 Lot 66, Bryan, Medical

•Quality Inn 13508 SR-15 Ro, Medical

•Bryan Healthcare and Rehab, Medical

•16263 SR-34, Bryan, Trauma

•1126 Cardinal Dr Apt D, Breathing

•212 W Lawrence, Montpelier, Breathing

•S Main and Butler, Bryan, Trauma

•618 E High, Bryan, Breathing

January 24rd

•WCGH ER to BCH MedSurg, Transfer

•509 E Edgerton Power Train, Medical

•06461 CR-9, Bryan, Medical

•1309 Cherry,(Montpelier, Medical

•230 Gary Dr, Bryan, Heart Problem

•SR-34 W of CR-22 .75, Stryker, PI Accident

•12739 CR-S, Pioneer, Medical

•12739 CR-S, Pioneer, Medical

•137 Dorthy, Bryan, Medical

•201 E Angola, Dead Body

•WCGH ER to St V’s, Montpelier, Transfer

•146 Avenue A, Bryan, Heart Problem

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Medical

•09870 CR-S, Pioneer, Abdominal

•09870 CR-S, Pioneer, Abdominal

•813 E Maple Apt B, Bryan, Medical

•BCH Covid Unit to Brookview, Transfer

•1104 Wesley Bryan Healthcare, Medical

•BCH ER to Fountain Park, Transfer

•BCH Covid Unit to Park View, Transfer

•BCH ER to Bryan Healthcare, Transfer

•BCH ER to Parkview Randali, Transfer

January 25th

•1433 N Main Fountain Park, Trauma

•04013 CR-E .75, Edgerton, Medical

•16263 SR-34, Bryan, Medical

•BCH ER to St V’s, Bryan, Transfer

•219 Washington Foster & Fo, Medical

•BCH Medsurge to Bryan Health, Transfer

•BCH ICU 4th floor to 09870, Transfer

•23494 CR-B .50, Stryker, Medical

•1037 Cardinal Dr, Bryan, Trauma

•407 N Main, West Unity, Trauma

•S Main St by Burger King, Trauma

•168 Miami Nettle Lake, Medical

•Parkview Nursing nm23A 32, Suicide Threat

•Parkview Nursing 30B 328, Medical

January 26th

•BCH ER to Parkview Nursing, Transfer

•Parkview Physicians Family, Medical

WILLIAMS COUNTY FIRE INCIDENT

January 7th

•335 Broad, Montpelier, Medical

January 8th

•513 Lafayette, Montpelier, Odor Investigate

•07110 SR-49, Edon, PI Accident

•CR-20 Between CR-O and CR, PI Accident

January 11th

•Tiffin River 21747 CR-M, Hazmat

•US-20A & CR-21 .N, West Unity, PI Accident

•16949 CR-H .50, Bryan, Fire

•16949 CR-H .50, Bryan, Fire

January 12th

•18730 CR-M, West Unity, Controlled Burn

January 13th

•US-6 CR-6, Edgerton, PI Accident

January 15th

•11 MM TP W/B, Montpelier, Hazmat

January 16th

•Butler FD, Stand By

•600 S Union Lot 27, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•600 S Union Lot 27, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•BCH ER to 118 Multnomah Ne, Transfer

January 18th

•201 Ohio Reifel, Pioneer, Test

January 19th

•Indian Meadows Plaza 21738, Hazmat

•12091 CR-16, Montpelier, Fire Alarm

•414 E Water, Montpelier, Fire

January 20th

•24075 US-6 Airgas, Archbold, Alarm

January 21st

•131 Choctaw Tr Lake Seneca, Odor Investigate

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR. Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•CR Tank Recyclers 19242 SR, Structure Fire

•EGFD s/b at their station, Stand By

January 22nd

•300 Block of E Butler, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•300 Block of E Butler, Bryan, Mutual Aid

•SR-15 & CR-O, PI Accident

January 23rd

•10 MM E/B, Montpelier, PI Accident

•516 S East, Montpelier, Medical

•SR-34 CR-20, Stryker, Req Scuba Team

January 24th

•SR-34 W of CR-22 .75, Stryker, PI Accident

January 25th

•23494 CR-B .50, Stryker, Medical

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Schooley, Duane E (Bryan) Driving on Left Side. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Philo, Catherine N (Pioneer) Failed to Yield. Waived Amount

•Cogswell, Hope C (Montpelier) R O W Turn Left. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Zimmer, Leslie (Montpelier) Seat Belt. Waived Amount

•Wehrle, Theresa M (Pioneer) Stop Sign. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

•Wehrle, Theresa M (Pioneer) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Entenman, Danalyce K (Bryan) Fail Dis O/L.. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Livensparger, Tyler S (Bryan) 50/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Bair, Neil D (Bryan) 42/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Hein, Brian E (Bryan) 55/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Raabe, Michael A Jr (West Unity) 48/35 Speed. Waived Amount

•Bost, Victoria R (West Unity) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Grube, David G (Bryan) 42/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00 (See Other Sanctions)

•Finch, Angela B (Montpelier) 42/25 Speed. Waived Amount

•Dennison, Julie K (Edon) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Ebaugh, Emily S (Bryan) Fail to DIM LGH. Waived Amount

•Fuller, Nathanial L (Bryan) FRA Susp. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00 (See Other Sanctions)

•Fuller, Nathanial L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $45.00

•Yagel, Roger L Jr (West Unity) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Rayford, Jesse C (Montpelier) Driving Under Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $75.00 (See Other Sanctions)

•Mytczynskyj, Danny R II (Bryan) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Rearick, James E (Montpelier) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead Guilty; Found Guilty. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

•Poppe, Robert D (Montpelier) Falsification. Defendant Plead Guilty; Found Guilty. No Future Violations Within Next 2 Years. Jail Time: 90 Day; Jail Suspended: 85 Days. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Grieser, Sherree L (Archbold) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Croninger, Lisa A (Wauseon) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Stuckey, Julie L (Archbold) Expired Plates. Waived Amount

•Peebles, Bradley S (Lyons) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Howald, Michelle J (Swanton) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Wandtke, Charles E III (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Spencer, Amy E (Wauseon) Fail to Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Molina, Mitchell N (Wauseon) Expired Registration. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Ovall, Gregory L (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Sauders, Noah (Swanton) Speed. $132.00

•Sauber, Camden L (Wauseon) Stop Sign. $122.00

•Velez, Zoe (Archbold) Failed to Control. $187.00

•Moore, David A (Lyons) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: 77.00

•Wyrostek, Mason (Delta) Failed to Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Wyrostek, Mason (Delta) Seat Belt. Cost: $48.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Suarez, Mya E Ramon (Wauseon) Failed to Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Weber, Shane R (Delta) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

•Mullins, Joanna M (Swanton) Failed to Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Frusher, Rosey (Swanton) Driving Under Suspension Amend to No Driver’s License. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $ 150.00

•Guernsey, Sonnet E (Delta) Assured Clear Distance. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Gorsuch, Kaidee (Swanton) Improper Backing. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Lammers, Caroline (Wauseon) Fail To Yield. $187.00

•Thatcher, Grace (Delta) Fail To Yield. $187.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Coldwell, Darlene M (Delta) Dog Running At Large. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $50.00 and pay restitution

•Miller, Paul E (Swanton) Failed to Have Dog Tag. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Miller, Paul E (Swanton) Failed to Confine Dog. Cost: $46.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Torres, Ruben (Delta) OVI. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $500.00 1 Year License Suspension, Reportable Probation until 1/5/23, Drug/Alcohol Assessment and Any Aftercare, if recommended. 6 Day OVI Program. Driving Under Suspension Dismissed at Costs, $56.00. Child Endangerment Dismissed at Defendant’s costs, $75.00

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

•James Spells, II, 26, of Indianapolis, Indiana pled guilty to Failure to Comply With Order or Signal of a Police Officer. He failed to stop his motor vehicle when ordered to by police and caused a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Spells to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, comply with his current mental health treatment, suspended his driver’s license for 3 years, and serve 332 days in CCNO, with credit for time already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Spells spending 18 months in prison.

•Corey A. Witsman, age 33, of Toledo, Ohio, pled guilty to Permitting Drug Abuse. Mr. Witsman permitted his vehicle to be used for the commission of a felony drug abuse offense.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Witsman to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Witsman to serve seven days in CCNO with credit for time served; pay restitution of $660 to the MAN Unit jointly and severely with the co-defendant; pay court costs including counsel fees; successfully complete the Fulton County Drug Court program; not enter bars and/or taverns; and comply with a 12:30 am. to 5:00 am. curfew. Mr. Witsman received credit for seven days served in jail.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Witsman serving 11 months in prison.