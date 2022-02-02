Williams County Under Level 3 Snow Emergency

Facebook

Williams County is under a Level 3 travel advisory. Roadways are CLOSED to all non-emergency travel due to extremely hazardous conditions.

No one should be on the roadway unless it is absolutely essential to travel. Those operating vehicles on roadways for non-emergency / non-essential reasons may be subject to arrest.

Any vehicle on the road is subject to citation. Essential travel is restricted to emergency personnel ONLY critical to the life and safety of others.

INFORMATION FROM WILLIAMS COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE