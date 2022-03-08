Police Log & Court News For February 9th, 2022

Facebook

Twitter



Shares

BRYAN POLICE

January 28th

•100 Block S. Cherry, parking violation, citation

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., auto suspicious, van sitting in their parking lot since previous shift

•N. Main St., traffic stop, warning for bi-passing light

•Foxglove Apartments, 121 Palmer Ln., assist req. civilian, subject who refused to leave

•1105 Colonial Ln., message delivered

•437 W. Bryan St., assist req. civilian, well-being check

•124 Gary Dr., family domestic violence

•521 E. Wilson St., larceny, theft reported

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•High/Barder Pkwy., traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•124 Gary Dr., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main, shoplifting

•317 John St., message

•330 E. Foster St., lockout

•Titan Tire, 927 S. Union St., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, window tint, speed, citation

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Bryan Ford, 920 N. Main St., traffic stop, speed, Exp. OLN, citation

•Bryan Ford, traffic stop, seat belt, speed, citation

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., business check

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., shoplifting, adult arrest, one charged with shoplifting and one with complicity

•1025 Bavarian Ln., hang up 911

•530 S. Cherry St., death – natural, officer requested

•228 S. Williams St., crew, report of gas smell

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

January 29th

•Memorial Park, auto suspicious

•134 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•420 Fairview Dr., message delivery

•1111 Cardinal Dr., warrant, search warrant, report taken

•429 E. Wilson St., assist other dept., warrant, unable to locate

•100 W. Mulberry St. blk., traffic stop, Exp OLN, Exp Reg., citation

•322 N. Walnut St., hang up 911

•Wilson/Myers, traffic stop, investigative stop

•Classic Hair Design, 316 N. Main St., warrant, woman advises that her son was hiding around her home, unable to locate

•416 N. Walnut St., hang up 911

•124 Gary Dr., assist req. civilian, keep the peace

•Walmart, shoplifting, woman charged and arrested

•206 Glen Arbor Dr., assist req. civilian

•429 E. Wilson St., warrant, WCSO advised to BPD to disregard

•Tax Saver Plus, 324 W. High St., traffic stop, DUS, traffic control device, citation

•230 E. South St., assist other dept.

•Titan Tire, 927 S. Union St., harassment

January 30th

•Bryan Inn, 924 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•200 S Lynn St. blk., traffic stop, driving without headlights, warning

•Bryan/Garden, traffic stop, expired plates, citation

•200 S. Lynn St. blk., parking violation, ticket issued

•M&D Suburban Inn, 7795 St. Rt. 15, assist other department

•Titan Tire, hazardous condition, debris in roadway

•Bryan Wash and Fill, 1114 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian, unfounded

•1125 Bellaire Ave., assist req. civilian, keep the peace, civil issue, warning

•Markey/Cardinal, auto suspicious, vehicle stopped in roadway, unable to locate

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•1125 Bellaire Ave., assist req. civilian

•423 Townline Rd., assist req. civilian, person charged with OVI

January 31st

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian, larceny, citizen assist

•Wild Bill’s Tobacco, 1121 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•437 W. Bryan St., hang up 911

•1119 Colonial Ln., assist req. civilian

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Townline/Greystone, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry, assist req. civilian

•327 N. Walnut St., lockout

•508 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian, unable to locate

•Union/High, assist req. civilian, broken down vehicle near intersection

•ElliAnn’s Boutique, 119 S. Main St., lockout

•508 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian

•903 E. Maple St., traffic stop, no OLN, citation

•Bryan Subway, 217 S. Main St., accident, no injury

•127 N. Emmet St., family domestic violence, adult arrest

•504 S. Lebanon St., message

•Testament Tatoo, 104 W. High St., lockout

February 1st

•Direct Linq Hardware, 1429 W. High St., business check

•Walgreens, 403 S. Main, traffic stop, two headlights required, warning

•Auto Zone, 1205 S. Main St., auto suspicious

•Wilson/Walnut, traffic stop, yellow school bus lights, warning

•871 E. Mulberry St., lockout

•Titan Tire, 927 S. Union St., property damage, damage to a vehicle

•205 John St., junk vehicle

•512 Fairview Dr., assist EMS with a subject

•618 S. Myers St., junk vehicle

•619 S. Main St., junk vehicle

•437 W. Bryan St., death – natural, assist EMS

•810 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist other department, life flight

•1215 S. Main St., accident, injury

•New Hope Church, 15627 US Rt. 127, Funeral escort

•1125 Bellaire Ave., assist req. civilian, follow up on a report from over the weekend

•Tano’s Pizza, 216 S. Union St., traffic stop, defective brake lights, warning

•900 E. Trevitt St. blk., Breaking and Entering, storage unit broken into

•Bryan High School/Middle School, 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., assist req. civilian

•310 E. Wilson St., lockout

•909 Noble Dr., Burglar alarm

•337 N. Walnut St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Jack’s Corner Mart, 402 S. Main St., lockout

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian, advice given that it is a civil matter and if needed an officer can be present to keep the peace

•CHWC Hospital, 433 W. High St., crew, commercial fire alarm went off in Central building, second floor, switch main panel 256 and 1st floor water flow

•Fountain Park Assist, 1433 N. Main St., general

February 2nd

•Par-t-Pak, 1031 W. High St., auto suspicious

•700 N. Main St. blk., auto violation

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., fraud

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 E. High St., assist other dept., unable to locate

•618 E. Mulberry St., hang up 911

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., trespass, unable to locate

•127 N. Emmet St., assist req. civilian, reported subject in house

•U-Store Storage, 213 E. Edgerton St., Breaking and Entering, several storage units were broken into

•U.S. Rt. 127/CR 17, crew, semi in the ditch leaking sugar

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•214 N. Myers St., assist req. civilian

•844 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•1501 Markey Dr., assist req. civilian

•416 N. Walnut St., hang up 911

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, 511 N. Union St., assist req. civilian

•Wesley/Center, assist req. civilian, unable to locate

February 3rd

•Bryan PD, 304 W. High St., assist other department

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, semi parked on Main St.

•504 S. Lebanon St., lockout

•876 E. Trevitt St., lockout

•Yang Feng, 918 S. Union St., lockout

•Portland/Central, assist req. civilian

•622 E. Mulberry St., assist req. civilian

•829 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian, unable to locate

•Plaza Senior Center, 1200 Rays Dr., assist req. civilian

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

SWANTON POLICE

January 16th

•Assist Fire Department/Alarm Drop – Hickory Street

January 17th

•Assault – Marshall Drive

•Possible Injured Deer – Peachtree Lane

•Dispute – Woodside Drive

January 18th

•Breaking and Entering – South Main Street

•Unruly Student – High School

•Accidental Alarm – South Main Street

•Returned Found Property – East St. Clair Street

•Mental Issues – Dodge Street

•Neighbor Dispute – Woodside Drive

•Reckless Driver – Airport Highway

•Domestic Dispute – Valleywood Drive

•Unlock Vehicle – Cherry Street

January 19th

•Returned Found Property – Chestnut Street

•Reckless Driver – East Airport Highway

•Door-to-door sales – Woodland Avenue

January 21st

•Non-Injury Crash – Garfield & Main Street

•911 Hang-up – Holiday Lane

•Welfare Check – Paigelynn Street

•Parking Issue – North Main Street

•Suspicious Activity – Paigelynn Street

January 22nd

•Suspicious Person – East Airport Highway

•Injury Accident – East Airport Highway

•Reckless Driver – East Airport Highway

•Suspicious Activity – East Garfield

January 23rd

•Parking Issue – Cherry Street

•Parking Issue – High School

January 24th

•Loud Music – Dodge Street

•Theft – East Airport Highway

•Accidental Alarm – East Airport Highway

•911 Hang-up – North Main Street

January 25th

•Welfare Check – Dodge Street

•Suspicious Vehicle – East Airport Highway

•Disabled Vehicle – Dodge Street

•Welfare Check – Church Street

•Welfare Check – Dodge Street

•Snowmobiler – Maddie Street

•Possible Water Leak – South Munson Road

•Debris In Road – Airport & State Highway 64

January 26th

•Theft – Paigelynn Street

•Welfare Check – Clark Street

•Custody Dispute – West Airport Highway

•Domestic Dispute – Dodge Street

•Confused Person – South Hallett Avenue

•Scam/Theft – Lincoln Street

•School Bus Lights Violation – North Main Street

•Civil Dispute – West Airport Highway

January 27th

•Non-injury Crash – West Airport Highway

•Unlock Vehicle – Kierra Lane

•Assist Rescue – Valleywood Drive

January 28th

•Domestic Violence – Dodge Street

•Warrant Check – Airport & Main

•Non-injury Crash – Hallett & Chestnut

January 29th

•Suspicious Activity – East Airport Highway

•911 Hang-up – Paigelynn Street

•Unlock Vehicle – East Airport Highway

January 30th

•Breaking and Entering – East St. Clair Street

•Welfare Check – Veronica Street

•Assist Rescue/Ill – Maddie Street

•Disorderly Conduct – East Airport Highway

January 31st

•Suspicious Delivery – Peachtree Lane

WAUSEON POLICE

January 19th

•500-B W Linfoot St, LostFound/Recovered

•485 E Airport Hwy, Welfare Check

•840 Parkview, 911 Hang Up

•1030 Old Orchard Dr, 911 Hang Up

January 20th

•299 Beech St, 911 Hang Up

•218 Cherry St, Mental

•239 Clinton St, Investigate Complaint

•550 W Linfoot St, Larceny

•305 E Linfoot St Unit C, Welfare Check

•1205 N Shoop Ave, Funeral Escort

•865 E Linfoot St, Investigate Complaint

January 21st

•714 Fairway Dr Unit 312, Welfare Check

•440 Marshall St, Scam

•425 Cole St Unit 401, Vandalism

•1373 N Shoop Ave, Property Damage

•N Shoop Ave @ E Oak St, Investigate Complaint

•828 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

1005 Old Orchard Dr, Civil Matter

January 22nd

•130 N Oakwood St, Drunk

•662 W Elm St, Identity Theft/Scam

•485 E Airport Hwy, Suspicious Vehicle

•650 Lawrence Ave Unit 1, Civil Matter

•241 Philomena Dr, Runaway or Unruly

January 23rd

•1496 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•714 Fairway Dr Unit 104, Welfare Check

•423 E Chestnut St, Welfare Check

•495 E Airport Hwy, Lost/Found/Recovered

•E Airport Hwy @ N Glen, Disabled Vehicle

January 24th

•247 Monroe St, Larceny

•1120 N Shoop Ave Unit 26, Civil Matter

•840 Parkview, Suspicious Person

January 25th

•1375 N Shoop Ave, Lost/Found/Recovered

•00 W Leggett St, Suspicious Activity

•228 Sycamore St, Assault

•1375 N Shoop Ave, Investigate Complaint

January 26th

•840 W Elm St Unit 801, Welfare Check

•415 N Brunell St, 911 Hang Up

•398 S Shoop Ave, Funeral Escort

•1285 N Shoop Ave, Animal Call

•836 Third St, Suspicious Activity

•Barney Oldfield Dr, Investigate Complaint

January 27th

•227 Clinton St Unit B, Welfare Check

•415 Cole St Unit 18, Trespassing

January 28th

•1495 N Shoop Ave, Alarm Drop

•415 Cole St Unit 19, Welfare Check

•616 Douglas Dr, Welfare Check

151 S Fulton St, Investigate Complaint

•485 E Airport Hwy, Larceny

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 95, Mental

January 29th

•840 W Elm St Unit 603, Juveniles

•400-B E Walnut St, Debris/Item In Roadway

•235 S Shoop Ave, Debris/Item In Roadway

•1190 N Shoop Ave Unit 20, Checked Driver OK

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 94, Trespassing

January 30th

•630 E Linfoot St, Welfare Check

•840 W Elm St Unit 702, Welfare Check

•400-B N Fulton St, Investigate Complaint

•635 Enterprise Ave, Debris/Item In Roadway

•370 Virginia Dr, 911 Hang Up

•434 E Oak St, 911 Hang Up

•604 N Fulton St, Animal Call

January 31st

•305 E Linfoot St Unit C, Burglary

•485 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•940 E Leggett St, Juveniles

•485 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•791 Fairway Dr, Identity Theft

•N Shoop Ave @ E Linfoot

217 E Leggett St, Welfare Check

•1299 N Shoop Ave, Disabled Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

January 24th

•Suspicious Activity

•Parking Problem

•Keep the Peace

•Disabled Vehicle

•Well-Being Check

•Unsecured Premise

•Speed/Warning

•No Operators License/Citation

January 25th

•Animal Problem X2

•Juvenile Problem

•Well-Being Check

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Person

•Unsecured Premise

January 26th

•Lock Out

•Agency Assist

•Domestic Dispute

January 27th

•Well-Being Check

•Suspicious Activity

•Speed/Warning

January 28th

•Agency Assist

January 30th

•Lock Out

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Dohm, Stephanie (Stryker) Expired Plates. Waived Amount.

•Miller, Timothy F (Edon) Expired OL/Over 6 Months.

•Miller, Timothy F (Edon) Tag/Sticker Violation.

•Ailiff, Nathan J (Bryan) No Pass Zone.

•Birky, Nancy C (West Unity) 40/25 Speed.

•Carver, Terry L (Pioneer) DRVG W/O HDLT.

•Jones, Cory J (Edgerton) Seat Belt.

•Kittle, Johnny R (Bryan) 48/25 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Bowling, Neil R (Edon) 69/55 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Fillman, Benjamin N (Bryan) 71/55 Speed.

•Dotson, Carlina R (Stryker) 71/55 Speed. Waived Amount.

•Lower, Sandra L (Montpelier) Expired O.L. Not >6.

•Lower, Sandra L (Montpelier) Expired Plates.

•Longcore, Whitney R (Bryan) Expired Registration. Waived Amount.

•Ayers, Matthew L Jr (Montpelier) 42/25 Speed.

•Ebersole, Kylee L (Bryan) Tinted Windows.

•Signor, Natasha N (Edon) Expired OL/Less 6 Months.

•Signor, Natasha N (Edon) 48/35 Speed.

•Tingle, Kaleb C (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Waived Amount.

•Singh, Vishal (Bryan) OVI.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Jordan, Virginia E (Bryan) Theft. Plead Not Guilty.

•Jordan, Virginia E (Bryan) Resist Arrest. Plead Not Guilty.

•Poynter, Britton J (Bryan) Corrupt Drugs.

•Poynter, Britton J (Bryan) Unlaw Sexual Co.

•Ickes, Layne C (Bryan) Domestic Violence. Plead Not Guilty.

•Lenz, Jessica A (Montpelier) Criminal Trespass.

•Lenz, Jessica A (Montpelier) Disorderly Conduct.

•Gillett, Dallas L (Bryan) Theft.

•Gyurnek, Heidi R (Bryan) Complicity.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Geiger, Gerald (Archbold) A.C.D.A. Waived Amount.

•Harden, Sherrie M (Swanton) Failure Control. Waived Amount.

•Yoder, Erin E (Archbold) Stop Sign.

•Parker, Chad R (Delta) 40/25 Speed.

•Parker, Chad R (Delta) D.U.S.