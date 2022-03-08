Police Log & Court News For February 16th, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

February 4th

•Bryan PD 304 W. High St. assist req. civilian

•Frankie’s Restaurant 308 N. Union St., auto suspicious

•327 N. Lynn St., suspicious person, unable to locate

•314 E. Trevitt St., assist other department

•627 S. Myers St., parking violation

•838 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., lockout

•Walmart 1215 S. Main, fire alarm

•844 E. Bryan St., message

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., accident no injury

•Bigby Coffee 1001 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•4637 Co. Rd. 15-75, crew, lift assist

February 5th

•Meadow Creek Apartments 1700 E. High St., disturb peace

•218 W. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan Senior Housing 1915 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian

•Trevitt/Allen, assist req. civilian

•Vacant 112 W. High St., crew needed for Carbon monoxide, resident complaining of burning eyes and lungs, nothing found

•Bryan PD, assist WC Sheriff’s office with BAC

•615 E. High St., crew, co check

•Buffalo Road Reception Hall 1216 Buffalo Rd., lockout

•Bryan Theater 140 S. Lynn St., property damage

•Jack’s Corner Mart 402 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Allen/Bryan, assist req. civilian, report of cars blocking the alley

•504 S. Main St., Juvenile Complaint, arrest – juvenile

February 6th

•427 N. Walnut St., larceny

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•CHWC Hospital 433 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, property found

•U-Store Storage 213 E. Edgerton St., assist req. civilian

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•Bryan Main Stop 232 S. Union St., accident – no injury

•Bryan PD, assist req. Civilian

•McDonalds 1207 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•John’s Towing and Repair 544 Commerce Dr., assist req. civilian

•11232 C.R. 10A, general, structure fire

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., lockout

•CHWC Hospital, assist other department, Life Flight

•Noble/Center, assist req. civilian

•410 Fairview Dr., doors open

•Best One Tire 915 N. Main St., traffic stop

•YMCA 1 Faber Dr., business check

February 7th

•S. Union near Titan Tire, traffic stop, expired registration, warning issued

•S. Main near Walgreens, traffic stop, two headlights required, warning issued

•200 N. Union St. blk., traffic stop, speed, citation

•Townline/Center, traffic stop, illegal passing, double lanes, warning

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•Arby’s 1400 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Main/U.S. Rt. 127, traffic stop, expired registration, warning

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Main/U.S. Rt. 127, assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•High/Cherry, traffic stop, vehicle was assisting another civilian get pushed into driveway

•Walmart 1215 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•Lily’s Pad 110 N. Lynn St., assist req. civilian, well check

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•123 Avenue A, message, truck was towed to John’s Towing

•347 E. High St., juvenile complaint

•Bryan PD, message

•McDonalds 1207 S. Main St., accident – no injury

February 8th

•500 E. Bryan St. blk., auto suspicious, vehicle was removed from the alley

•Bryan Light and Water 841 E. Edgerton St., doors open, open gate

•809 S. Main St., larceny, theft report taken

•Union/Evansport, general, possible injury accident

•908 S. Lynn St., mischief, report someone when through their car the night before

•Shaffers Restaurant 309 N. Main St., assist req. civilian, car stuck in front of Shaffers, unable to locate

•522 E. Mulberry St., larceny, report of a car entered and items stolen

•122 Rolland St., mail complaint, reports a package was scanned but not delivered to residence

•Portland/Pleasantwood, traffic stop, expired registration, warning

•Shawnee Salon 728 E. Mulberry St., breaking and entering reported

•Myers/Wilson, narcotics, found syringes near the City School bus stop

•100 S. Lynn. St. blk., lockout

•Chief Supermarket 1380 S. Main St., assist req. civilian, report of purse missing

•Johns Sons Donut Depot 650 N. Main St., traffic stop, expired registration, citation

•Bryan High School/Middle School 1000 W. Fountain Grove Dr., assist req. civilian, well-being check

•Union/South, traffic stop, speed, citation

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Courthouse, assist req. civilian

•827 S. Main St., crew, non-emergency lift assist

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Main/C.R. C, assist req. civilian

February 9th

•High/Cherry, traffic stop, headlight out, warning

•200 S. Main blk., traffic stop, speed, expired registration, warning

•200 S. Allen St. blk., assist req. civilian, report of elderly female standing in middle of street, handled

•1215 S. Main St., assist JFS

•Butler/Allen, assist req. civilian, report of elderly female standing in street, handled

•100 E. High St. blk., accident – no injury

•1000 S. Main St. blk., accident – no injury

•100 W. High St. blk., lockout

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist req. civilian

•Bryan Community Apartment 936 E. Wilson St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist other department

•521 Lawndale Dr., assist req. civilian

•429 E. Maple St., auto theft

•844 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•Bryan PD, assist other department

DELTA POLICE

February 4th

•Assist Village Services – 904 Linwood Court

•Assist Other Police Agency – US Highway 20A & County Road 11

•Trespassing – Oakview Apartments

•911 Hang Up / Disconnect – 419 West Main Street

February 5th

•Trespassing – The Barn Restaurant, 313 West Main Street

•Animal / Unconfined – 530 Wood Street

•Assist Other Police Agency – State Route 109 and US 20

•Parking Complaint – 400 Main Street

February 6th

•Assist Other Police Agency – Main Street

•Harassment – 600 Main Street

•Crash / Property Damage / Non-Injury – 600 Block of Taylor Street

•Personal Safety Check – 208 Oakview Drive

February 7th

•Miscellaneous – 824 Oakview Drive

•Personal Safety Check – 200 Block of Palmwood Avenue

•Zoning Violation – 811 Main Street

•Theft – 543 Wood Street

•Animal / Unconfined – 714 Fernwood Street

•Drug Abuse – 543 Wood Street

February 8th

•Assist Public – Barnes Funeral Chapel

•Civil – 703 Harvest Lane

February 9th

•Assist Other Police Agency – 6209 County Road 6-3

•Telecommunications Harassment – 924 Linwood

•Theft – Cliffs Automotive Sales & Service

•Civil – 703 Harvest Lane

February 10th

•Assist Fire / EMS – 201 Oakview Drive

•911 Hang Up / Disconnect – 503 Providence Street

•Information – 920 Oakview

•Miscellaneous Traffic Incident – Speedway Gas Station, 420 Main Street

•Emotionally Disturbed Person – 412 Glenwood Street

FAYETTE POLICE

January 30th

•Assist Medics / Fire Department – 303 Fulton Street

•Traffic Offense – 400 Block West Main Street

January 31st

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

February 1st

•Disabled Vehicle – US-20 and County Road 21

•Welfare Check – 100 East Allen Street

•Unlock – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

•Mental – 102 West Main Street

•Telecommunications Harassment – Fayette Police Department, 102 West Main Street

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

February 2nd

•Domestic Complaint – 201 Walnut Street

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

February 3rd

•Escort or Parade Detail – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

•Assist Other Unit – US-20 Before County Road 22

February 5th

•Service To The Community

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

•Assist Other Unit – 22000 Block Of US-20

•Stolen Vehicle – 419 East Main Street

•Assist Other Unit – Gorham Fayette Fire Department, 118 East Main Street

•Unlock – 400 North Park Street

•Service To The Community – ZF Corp, 705 North Fayette Street

February 6th

•Service To The Community – Borderline Express, 701 East industrial Parkway

•Welfare Check – 201 Walnut Street

•Traffic Offense – West Main Street & Fayette Street

•Mental – 213 Walnut Street

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

February 8th

•Unlock – 402 South Fayette Street

•Traffic Offense – 400 Block East Main Street

•Assist Other Unit – 400 North Park Street

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

February 9th

•Theft – Ruth Marlatt, 502 South Gorham Street

•Investigation or Follow Up – Gorham Fayette Fire Department, 118 East Main Street

February 10th

•Welfare Check – 201 Walnut Street

•Service To The Community – Dollar General, 611 West Main Street

WAUSEON POLICE

February 1st

•141 S Fulton St, Larceny

•701 Burr Rd Unit 16, Larceny

•Old Orchard Dr @ Royal, Trespassing

•314 Vine St, Animal Call

•134 N Franklin St, Suspicious Activity

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 83, Domestic Violence

February 2nd

•616 Douglas Dr, Suicidal Threats

•E Leggett St @ Vine St, Juveniles

•130 E Chestnut St, Domestic Violence

•465 E Airport Hwy, Property Damage

•840 W Elm St Unit 1005, Loud Noise

•1285 N Shoop Ave Unit 40, Investigate Complaint

February 3rd

•704 Fairway Dr, Property Damage

•442 Howard St, 911 Hang Up

•840 W Elm St Unit 108, Domestic Violence

•208 N Brunell St, Hit-Skip

•435 E Linfoot St, Disabled Vehicle

•432 Potter St, 911 Hang Up

•910 Fairway Ln, Property Damage

February 4th

•E Walnut St @ Fulton, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•700-B W Elm St, Disabled Vehicle

•630 Spruce St, 911 Hang Up

•1140 Royal Bounty Ln

•728 Fairway Dr Unit 6, Welfare Check

•660 Hemlock, 911 Hang Up

•519 Ottokee St, Neighborhood Trouble

•725 S Shoop Ave, Mental

February 5th

•112 Depot St, Assault

•112 Depot St, Larceny

•337 S Shoop Ave, 911 Hang Up

•219 S Fulton St, Funeral Escort

•305 E Linfoot St Unit C, Possible Unruly Juvenile

•219 S Fulton St, Funeral Escort

February 6th

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Suspicious Person

•S Shoop Ave @ E Leggett, Stolen Car

February 7th

•840 W Elm St Unit 501, Suicide

•550 W Linfoot St, Larceny

•1205 N Shoop Ave, Funeral Escort

•415 Cole St Unit 18, 911 Hang Up

•1000 N Glenwood Ave, Suspicious Activity

•E Airport Hwy @ N Shoop, Property Damage

February 8th

•940 E Oak St, Runaway Or Unruly

•485 E Airport Hwy, Junk/Abandoned Vehicle

•1130 N Shoop Ave, Property Damage

•200-B Birch St, Disabled Vehicle

•229 E Leggett St, Trespassing

•495 E Airport Hwy, Larceny

•810 N Shoop Ave, Welfare Check

February 9th

•840 N Shoop Ave, 911 Hang Up

FULTON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

February 3rd

•5728 Co Rd 6, Swan Creek Twp, Motorcycle/ATV Complaint

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 26-2, Franklin Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•13500 Co Rd U, Chesterfield Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•5900 Co Rd E, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•1548 SH 108, Clinton Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

February 4th

•US 20/Co Rd 20, Gorham Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20/Co Rd 20, Gorham Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Co Rd E/Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 10, York Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 10, York Twp, K-9 Unit

•Carpenter Latrobe Specialty Metals, 14614 Co Rd H, Dover Twp, Alarm Drop

•Co Rd K/Co Rd 4, Fulton Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Co Rd 7-2/Co Rd J, Pike Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Co Rd L/Co Rd 18, Dover Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Post Office – Delta, 6660 US 20 ALT, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Co Rd H/Co Rd 5-2, Fulton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•3510 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Animal Call

•325 E Main, Metamora, Accident – Hit Skip – No OH1

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 4, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•US 20 ALT/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Disabled Vehicle

February 5th

•US 20/Co Rd 22, Gorham Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•12967 SH 108, Chesterfield Twp, Road Blocked/Traffic Jam

•9950 Co Rd 21, Franklin Twp, Animal Call

•SH 109/Co Rd HJ, Pike Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•Co Rd 18, Co Rd N, Chesterfield Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•1500 Co Rd 24, German Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

February 6th

•US 20/Co Rd 20, Gorham Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Dave’s Sand & Stone Inc, 19230 Co Rd F, German Twp, Alarm Drop

•2855 Co Rd 4-1, Swan Creek Twp, Larceny

•Co Rd 8/Co Rd T, Royalton Twp, Peace Keep

•SH 2/Co Rd 19, German Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•3108 Circle Dr, Swan Creek Twp, Neighbor Trouble

•8658 Co Rd T, Royalton Twp, Peace Keep

•HC Rd 13/HC Rd V, Liberty Twp, Assist Other Unit

•Co Rd B/Co Rd 3, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Injury – No OH1

•Co Rd S/Co Rd 2, Amboy Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

February 7th

•2469 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Activity

•2469 Co Rd D, Swan Creek Twp, K-9 Unit

•Co Rd 18/Co Rd N, Chesterfield Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•15481 Co Rd N, Chesterfield Twp, Welfare Check

•10349 Co Rd F, York Twp, Welfare Check

•4550 US 20 ALT, Swan Creek Twp, Accident – Injury – OH1

•Co Rd 12/Co Rd K, Pike Twp, Disabled Vehicle

February 8th

•Co Rd A/Co Rd 21-3, German Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•5603 Co Rd 16, Clinton Twp, Disabled Vehicle

•Co Rd 20/Co Rd L, Franklin Twp, Accident – Property – No OH 1

•26842 Co Rd J, Franklin Twp, Suspicious Activity

•8658 Co Rd T, Royalton Twp, Civil Matter

•Days Inn, 8319 SH 108, Dover Twp, Mental

•400 N Park Suite: 15, Fayette, Civil Matter

February 9th

•3701 Co Rd F, Swan Creek Twp, Domestic Violence

•272 Spring, Tedrow, Domestic Trouble

•Evergreen High School, 14544 Co Rd 6, Amboy Twp, Threats or Harassment

•8899 Co Rd E, York Twp, Suspicious Activity

•Sunoco/Toledo 76, 102 E Airport Hwy Suite: Coin, Swanton, Investigate Complaint

•Stop By Mart, 84 Dodge Suite: Coin, Swanton, Investigate Complaint

•US 20/Co Rd 10-3, Royalton Twp, Accident – Property – OH1

•Shalom Counciling, 22251 SH 2, German Twp, Investigate Complaint

•11345 US 20, Royalton Twp, Suicide Threats

•4825 Co Rd C, Swan Creek Twp, Civil Matter

•3244 Circle Dr, Swan Creek Twp, Suspicious Vehicle

WEST UNITY POLICE

February 1st

•Medical Emergency

•Equipment Violation/Warning

February 2nd

•Domestic Violence

•Driving Under Suspension/Citation

February 3rd

•Agency Assist

February 5th

•Citizen Assist

•911 Hang Up

•Lock-Out

February 6th

•Medical Emergency

•Agency Assist

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Craig Canfield, 47, of Fayette, previously pleaded guilty to Breaking & Entering and Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle. He broke into a garage and stole a John Deere Gator.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Canfield to 11 months in prison for Breaking & Entering, and 13 months in prison for Theft of a Motor Vehicle, said sentences to be served consecutively with one another for a total prison term of 24 months.

•Devin Jones, 38, of Delta, previously pleaded guilty to Disseminating Matter Harmful to Juveniles. He possessed or viewed material or a performance that showed a minor child in the state of nudity.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Jones to 4 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, serve 30 days in CCNO, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, have no unsupervised contact with any minor, shall not own, possess or use a computer, camera, or cell phone with a camera without the permission and knowledge of his probation officer, successfully complete the Sex Offender Treatment Program with the Center for Child & Family Advocacy, and any recommended aftercare, have no relationship with anyone who has minor children without permission of his probation officer, not possess any sexually explicit materials, and not to use any social media platform without permission of his probation officer.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Jones spending 11 months in prison

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Conant, Langdon S (Montpelier) Driving Under Suspension. No Future Violations Within 3 Years. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended 170 Days. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Conant, Langdon S (Montpelier) 69/55 Speed. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Conant, Langdon S (Montpelier) Tag/Sticker Violation. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Tule, Derrick F (West Unity) OVI/Breath (Low). Jail Time: 20 Days; Jail Suspended 17 Days. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount $650.00

•Tule Derrick F (West Unity) Fail Control. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

•Turner, Chandler D (Bryan) Fail Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $65.00

•Ruth, Melody L (Bryan) 41/25 Speed. Waived Amount

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Goebel, Richard L Jr (Stryker) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Goebel, Richard L Jr (Stryker) Disorderly Conduct. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Hikaru, Darlena Q (Bryan) Possession. Defendant Plead Guilty; Found Guilty. Agency To Destroy Contraband. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

•Smatlak, Drew (Montpelier) Domestic Violence. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Jail Time 180 Days; Jail Suspended 173 Days. Cost: $491.77 Fine Amount: $350.00

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Canfield, Andrea M (Fayette) O.V.I. Suspension. Jail Time: 180 Days; Jail Suspended 175 Days. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Striff, Matthew (Delta) OVI. 5 Years Non-Reportable Probation. 1 Year Reportable Probation. Drug/Alcohol Assessment And Any Aftercare, If Recommended. 72 Hour Alcohol Program Within 90 Days. 1 Year License Suspension With Privileges. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Wiggins, Clawzelle (Wauseon) OVI. 1 Year License Suspension With Privileges, Probation Through Western District Court, 5 Days Jail With Credit For 5 Days. Als Terminated Speed, Driving Under Suspension and Seatbelt/Dismissed At Defendant’s Costs of $56.00 and $48.00 Costs. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Spangler, Jane (Delta) Fail To Control. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

•Johnson, Robert (Wauseon) Traffic Control Device. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Eagy, Christopher L (Archbold) Fail To Display Plates. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Baker, Todd (Delta) No Operator’s License. Non-Reportable Probation Until 2/2/27. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Baker, Todd (Delta) OVI Amended To Reckless Operation. Reportable Probation Until 2/2/23. Non-Reportable Probation Until 2/2/27, 6 Day Alcohol Program. Alcohol Monitor From 2/2/22 to 5/2/22. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Siwa, Ava J (Santon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

•Martin, Joshua A (Delta) Stop Sign. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

•Faykosh, Veronica (Swanton) Driving Under Suspension. Non-Reportable Until 11/9/27. Produce Valid License by 3/30/22. Cost: $85.00 Fine: $250.00

•Schudel, George (Metamora) Physical Control. Put On SL2 For 90 Days, No Violations Of Law For 1 Year of Drug/Alcohol/ Or License. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

•Lowery, William (Wauseon) Speed. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Willey, Alexis (Swanton) Failed To Confine Dog. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $25.00

•Klauda, Jedediah D (Delta) Domestic Violence. 1 Year Reportable Probation, Temporary Protection Order Terminated, Be Assessed At A Drug/Alcohol Program And Complete Any Aftercare If Needed, No Violations Of Law Until 1/27/27. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $250.00

•Borck, Erin (Delta) Prohibited Accumulations And Deposits In The Village, Dismissed At Defendant’s Costs $95.00

•Borck, Erin (Delta) Junk In Yard. Cost: $75.00 Fine Amount: $100.00