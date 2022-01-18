Police Log & Court News For January 12th, 2022

Facebook

BRYAN POLICE

December 27th

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop

•Main/South, traffic stop

•Spangler Fulfillment, 119 S. Beech St., business check

•Fountain Park Assist, 1433 N. Main St. Assist other dept.

•405 S. Beech St., assist req. civilian, civil issue, issues with landlord

•Union Trailer Court, 600 S. Union St., hang up 911

•Hair Loft, 223 E. Wilson St. harassment

•Carpet Wholesalers, •211 S. Union St., harassment

•Shawnee Salon, 728 E. •Mulberry St., dog complaint

•301 High St., property damage

•427 N. Walnut St., assist req. civilian, two parties warned for disorderly and advised to stay separated

•Arbys, 1400 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•Sanctuary of Wms. Co., 210 S. Main St., Larceny

•427 N. Walnut St., assist req. civilian

•Chief Supermarket, 1380 S. Main St., lockout

•West Bryan Main Stop, 1310 W. High St., property found

•South/Allen, traffic stop

•900 E. South St., traffic stop. Citation issued for speed

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St. traffic stop, citation issued

•123 Avenue A, warrants

•332 Center St., trespass

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., traffic stop

•112 E. Butler St., hang up 911

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., crew, report of gas smell neat the station

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., odor complaint

•729 Cardinal Dr., assist req. civilian

•Main/South, traffic stop

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., suspicious person, bicycle behind store, person warned for trespassing

December 28th

•Union Trailer Court, 600 Union St., warrants, asst other dept.

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•215 E. Edgerton St., assist req. civilian

•15/127 hazardous condition, semi blocking roadway

•1200 S. Main St. blk., accident – no injury

•Krill Funeral Home, 860 W. Mulberry St., escort funeral to Floral Grove

•221 N. Myers St., hang up 911

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, 911 E. High St., fail to pay

•Co. Rd. F-75/Co. Rd. 15, general, vehicle in water

•Cherry/Wilson, hazardous condition, stop sign down

•Meadowbrook/South, accident – no injury

•Co. Rd. G/Co. Rd. 13, general

•Co. Rd. C/Main St., assist other dept.

•Fountain Park Assist, 1433 N. Main St., assist req. civilian

•Fountain Park Assist, 1433 N. Main St., vehicle in ditch, subject had tow coming and did not want a report

•Bryan Mobile Home Court, 511 N. Union St., assist req. civilian, well check, advised to contact CHWC

•1041 Wesley Ave., disturb peace, yelling in the area

•YMCA, 1 Faber Dr., accident – no report

December 29th

•Town and Country, 1210 High St., bike stolen

•202 Avenue B, crew, odor complaint

•900 E. High St. blk., hazardous condition, disabled vehicle in roadway

•425 N. Main St., junk vehicle

•623 S. beech St., junk vehicle

•CVS, 341 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•422 N. Main St., junk vehicle

•High/Lynn, traffic stop

•715 E. Bryan St., assist req. civilian

•15/127, traffic stop

•S&H Automation, 815 Commerce Dr., property damage

•Gen Fed, 121 S. Union St., assist req. civilian

•1113 Cardinal Dr., larceny, rep tags from vehicle stolen

•Main/Ford, traffic stop

•Wendy’s, assist other dept.

•Trevitt/Main, accidt – no injury

•921 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian

•High/Lynn, traffic stop

•13633 Co. Rd. E, crew, First Responders, put in care of Life Squad

•Minteq, 719 E. High St., traffic stop

•717 Circle Dr., hang up 911

•108 Union Place Dr., disturb peace

•Premier Bank, 204 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•Union/Trevitt, traffic stop

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., hang up 911

•1134 Meadowbrook Rd., suspicious person

•City of Bryan, viol CPO/TPO

•City of Bryan, assist req. civilian, turned over to West Unity PD

December 30th

•Goodwill, 1210 S. Main St., suspicious person

•100 E. Butler St. blk., parking violation, warning issued

•321 N. Lynn St., assist other dept., JFS

•Bryan Municipal Court, 1399 E. High St., warrants

•Union Trailer Court, 600 S. Union St., assist req. civilian

•321 N. Lynn St., assist other dept.

•902 Cardinal Dr., assist req. civilian

•Co. Rd. D-50/Co. Rd. 13 general, possible entrapment and vehicle submerged in 2-3 ft. of water, clear and serviced

•Co. Rd. D-50/Co. Rd. 13 general, possible entrapment and vehicle submerged in 2-3 ft. of water, no report

•Center/Markey, traffic stop

•Cricket Wireless, 1237 S. Main St., trespass

•876 E. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•400 E. Edgerton St., parking violation, vehicle in possession of John’s Towing

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., shoplifting

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., assist req. civilian

•Imagination Station, Horton Trail/NE WDale Dr., vandalism

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., assist other dept.

•412 E. Wilson St., property found

•419 E. Edgerton St., auto theft

•City of Bryan, assist req. civilian, request to speak with officer, referred to Stryker PD

•Best One Tire, 915 N. Main St., business check

•Hasch Body Shop, 1302 E. High St., traffic stop

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop, registration expired, citation given

December 31st

•604 Olive Drive, assist req. civilian

•Bryan Inn, 924 E. High St., assist req. civilian, well check, all fine

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 dorth, crew, lift assist, put in care of EMS

•137 Dorothy Dr., assist req. civilian, well check

•616 S. Lynn St., disturb peace

•Bryan Community Apartment, 936 E. Wilson St., crew, non-emergency lift assist

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop, expired license plates

•North Main near Bryan St., traffic stop

•Four Seasons, 233 S. Main St. traffic stop

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., assist req. civilian

•509 E. Wilson St., dog complaint, 3 pitbulls had a subject cornered on E. Wilson by Bard

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., warrants

•Burger Dairy, 314 S. Walnut St., assist req. civilian

•206 Glen Arbor Dr., hang up 911

•100 W. High St. blk., traffic stop

•Shawnee Salon, 728 E. Mulberry St., hang up 911

January 1st

•Butler/Main, assist req. civilian

•S. Garden St., disturbing peace

•Main/Pierce St., traffic stop

•High/Townline, traffic Stop

•N. Main/Ford Dealership, traffic stop

•High/Portland, traffic stop

•Main/Holden, traffic stop

•100 N. Beech St. blk, assist req. civilian

•Main/Wilson, traffic stop

•120 Avenue A, suspicious person, subject banging on garage door, unable to locate

•215 E. Edgerton St., assist req. civilian

•Ohio Art Company, 1 Toy St., auto suspicious, vehicle in lot for 3 days

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., lockout

•McDonald Ruff Ice Rink, 601 Townline, assist req. civilian, asked to speak with an officer

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 E. High St., crew, lift asst., E21 in service

•Union/High, traffic stop

•301 E. High St., assist req. civilian, asked to speak to officer

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop

•Town and Country, 1210 E. High St., burglar alarm

•High/Cherry, traffic stop

•Bryan Hearing Aid Center, 123 E. Bryan, business check

•First Church of Christ, 129 Walnut St., business check

•Get n Go Mart, 216 E. High St., business check

•Carpet Wholesalers, 211 S. Union St., business check

•Premier Bank, 204 E. High St., business check

•Gen Fed, 121 S. Union St., business check

•Murrays Cool Cars, 105 S. Union St., business check

•Faith United Methodist, 225 E. Butler St., business check

•VBest One Tire, 915 N. Main St., business check

•Bryan Ford, 920 N. Main St., business check

•Cherry/High, traffic stop

•High/Cherry, traffic stop

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., traffic stop

January 2nd

•D&M Center, 920 E. Mulberry St., foot patrol

•221 N. Myers St., disturb peace

•408 E. Maple St., assist other dept.

•US Rte 127/Co.Rd. H, general

•CHWC – hospital, 433 W. High St., assist other dept.

•Mulberry/Main, traffic stop

•Main/Foster, traffic stop

•High/Allen, traffic stop

•Huntington Bank, 310 S. Main St., business check

•Myers/Bryan, traffic stop

•Walmart, 1215 S. Main St., traffic stop

•Taco Bell, 1104 S. Main St. traffic stop

•Newcomer, Shaffer, Spangler, 118 W. Maple St., business check

•Transition Builders, 212 S. Lynn St., business check

•Double H BBQ, 208 S. Lynn St., business check

•High/Cherry, traffic stop

•Dad’s Place, 105 W. Butler St., traffic stop

•Bryan Ford, 920 N. Main St., traffic stop

•606 S. Myers St., burglar alarm

•Main/Mulberry, traffic stop

•729 Cardinal Dr., assist req. civilian

January 3rd

•CHWC – Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist other dept., Life Flight

•312 S. Allen St., assist req. civilian

•Williams County Library, parking violation, car in lot for a few days

•143 Jordon Dr., harassment

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St., harassment

•310 E. Wilson St., death – natural

•12172 Co. Rd. F, Crew, lift assist

•CHWC-Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist other dept., code 10 assist Edgerton 103

•Bryan Inn, 924 E. High St., Crew, commercial fire alarm, false alarm

•Bryan Police Department, 304 W. High St. assist req. civilian

•McDonalds, 1207 S. Main St., accident – no injury

•1422 Rays Dr., accident – no injury

•LABO’s Aquatics, 106 N. Main St., accident – no injury

•Premier Bank, 204 E. High St., accident – no injury

•CHWC -Hospital, 433 W. High St., assist other dept., Life Flight

January 4th

•Courthouse, 1 Courthouse Square, parking violation

•St. Rt. 15/US Rt. 127 North Junction, traffic stop

•Walgreens, 403 S. Main St., traffic stop

•Bryan Municipal Court, 1399 E. Main St., burglar alarm, interior hearing room

•Trevitt, property found, wallet

•Artisan Floral, 106 N. Union St., accident – no injury

•716 W. High St., hang up 911

•315 S. Allen St., hang up 911, all fine

•Allied Moulded Main Plt., 222 N. Union St., traffic stop

•Wilson/Cherry, traffic stop

•St. Rt. 15/Co. Rd. F, traffic stop

•600 W.Bryan St., suspicious person,

•115 W. Trevitt St., assist req. civilian

•1305 Colonial Ln., crew, First Responders and Fire Crew B

•Main/Foster, traffic stop

•Meadow Creek Apartments, 1700 E. High St., accident – no injury

•Fountain Grove near Plaza Motel, assist req. civilian, flat tire, help enroute

•100 Vine St. blk., traffic stop

•Wendy’s, 1120 E. High St., traffic stop

•Chief Supermarket, 1380 S. Main St., lockout

January 5th

•615 E. High St., assist req. civilian

•High/Townline, hazardous condition, debris in highway

•Circle K, 923 S. Main St., traffic stop

•Yangfeng, 918 S. Union St. dog complaint, loose dog, unable to locate

•1300 E. High St. blk., traffic stop

•Bryan Senior Housing, 1915 E. Wilson St., hang up 911

•617 S. Main St., family trouble, verbal, all ok

•US Rt. 6/St. Rt. 15, general, injury accident

•High/Townline, traffic stop

•Premier Bank, 204 E. High St., traffic stop

•914 S. Main St., child molesting, report taken

•Nostrum Laboratory, Inc. 705 E. Mulberry St., burglar alarm

•Union/High, auto violation, truck abandoned in intersection

•300 E. Butler St. blk., parking violation, ticket issued

FAYETTE POLICE

December 31st

•Animal Complaint

•Traffic Offense (4)

•Suspicious Person

•Open Door

•Service to the Community

January 1st

•Traffic Offense

•Neighbor Complaint

•Assist Other Unit

•Unlock

•Welfare Check

•Assist Other Unit

•Service To Community

January 2nd

•Traffic Offense (3)

•911 Hang Up

•Assist Medic/Fire Dept.

•Service To Community

January 3rd

•Unlock

•Service To Community (2)

•Juvenile Complaint

•Suspicious Vehicle

January 4th

•Stolen Vehicle

•Service To Community (2)

•Traffic Offense

•Juvenile Complaint

January 5th

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Traffic Offense

•Assist Medics/Fire Dept.

•Open Door

•Non-Injury Accident/Code 2

•Service To Community

January 6th

•Unlock

•Service To Community

WAUSEON POLICE

December 29th

• 508 Third St., Run Away Or Unruly

• 217 E. Walnut St., Welfare Check

• 257 Maple St., Suspicious Person

• 485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Activity

• 303 Clinton St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

• 1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Suspicious Activity

• 722 Fairway Dr. Unit 102, Welfare Check

• 530 Chestnut St., Dog Bite

December 30th

• 725 S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

• 535 E. Linfoot St., Loud Noise

• 824 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

• 1442 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

• 840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Suspicious Vehicle

• 248 N. Fulton St., Suspicious Person

• 129 N. Fulton St., Accident – Property Damage

• 435 N. Shoop Ave., Animal Call

• 645 Pine St., Welfare Check

• 1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 4, Domestic Violence

December 31st

• 235 Grant St., Alarm Drop

• 323 Barbara Dr., 911 Hang Up- Contact In Person

• 607 N. Ottokee St., Alarm Drop

• 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

• N. Shoop & E. Linfoot, Investigate Complaint

January 1st

• 00 W, Leggett St., Fireworks

• 480 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

• 434 Cedar St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

• 625 3rd St., Welfare Check

• 1000 N. Glenwood Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

• 410 Marshall St., Welfare Check

• 1180 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

January 2nd

• 600-B E. Linfoot St., Suspicious Vehicle

• 904 Ottokee St., Vandalism

January 3rd

• 605 Woodside Court, Disorderly Conduct

• 1265 N. Shoop Ave., Lost/Found/Recovered

• 1150 N. Shoop Ave., Larceny

• 845 E. Leggett St., Animal Call

January 4th

• 137 E. Oak St., Animal Call

• 840 Parkview, Telephone Harassment

• N. Shoop Ave & E. Linfoot, Accident- Property Damage

• 407 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

• Leggett St. & S. Fulton, Animal Call

• 1496 N. Shoop Ave., Disorderly Conduct

• 1373 N. Ottokee St.

STRYKER POLICE

December 27th

•Unwanted Subject

December 28th

•Assist medic

•Criminal damaging

•Accident Property Damage

December 30th

•Open door

•Assist medic

December 31st

•Open door

•Alarm

•Traffic stop (warning issued)

January 1st

•Unwanted subject

•Assist other Police Unit

•Traffic stop

January 3rd

•Well-being check

January 4th

•Assist medic

January 5th

•Assist medic

•Prowler

WEST UNITY POLICE

December 27th

• Golf Cart Inspection

• Civil

• Speed – Warning

December 28th

• Animal Complaint

• Traffic Crash

• Weapons Offense

December 29th

• Medical Emergency

• Golf Cart Inspection

• Well- Being

December 30th

• Suspicious Vehicle

December 31st

• Speed – Warning

January 1st

• Agency Assist

• Medical Emergency

• Suspicious Activity

January 2nd

• Trespassing

• Lock- Out

• Theft

• Civil

• 911 Hang Up

• Speed – Warning

SWANTON POLICE

December 16th

• N. Main St., Found License Plate

• Lawrence St., Assist Rescue

• Cherry St., Domestic Dispute

• Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

December 17th

• Chestnut St., Custody Dispute

• N. Main St., Welfare Check

December 18th

• S. Main St., Welfare Check

• E. Airport Hwy., Unlock Vehicle

• E. Garfield Ave., Noise Complaint

• N. Main St., 911 Hang Up

December 19th

•E. Airport Hwy., Assist Rescue

December 20th

• Valleywood Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

• Hallett Ave., Barking Dog

• Memorial Park, Found Eyeglasses

• Hickory St., 911 Hang Up

• Harrison St., Assist Fire Dept.

• E. Garfield Ave., Theft

December 21st

• W. Airport Hwy., Reckless Driver

• N. Main St., Found Dog – Returned

• Miller Ave., 911 Hang Up

• N. Main St., Domestic Dispute

December 22nd

• W. Garfield Ave., Unruly Juvenile

December 23rd

• E. St. Clair, Loose Dog

• Oak St., 911 Hang Up

• S. Munson Rd., Fire Alarm

December 24th

• Maddie St., Assist Rescue

• Pennsylvania Ave., Assist Fire

• Elm St., Suspicious Act

• Dodge St., 911 Hang Up

• N. Main St., Neighbor Dispute

• N. Main St., Loud Noise

• E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

December 25th

• Crabtree Ct., Noise Complaint

• Main St., Railroad Gates Issue

December 26th

• W. Garfield Ave., ATV Driving On Road

December 27th

• E. St. Clair, Unruly Juvenile

• N. Main St., Parking Issue

• W. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

• Turtle Creek Circ., Welfare Check

• Alpine St., Welfare Check

December 28th

• Birch St., Assist Rescue

• Redbud Dr., Accidental Alarm

• N. Main St., Assist Rescue

• Airport & S. Main., Non-Injury Crash

• Co. Rd. 1-1, Assist Fire- Pole Fire

• Orchard View, 911 Hang Up

December 29th

• E. Airport Hwy., Non-Injury Crash

• E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Act

• Geneva Dr., Parking Issue

December 30th

• Beach Ridge, Assist Park Rangers

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Fulton County Health Center VS Mccoy, Timothy J. Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $482.44; Interest From 03/11/2021 At 3.00% Interest.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Foote, Gregory James (Wauseon). Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $1280.34; Interest From 09/14/2021 At 3.00% Interest.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Foote, Lafontaine, Ronald A (Delta). Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $1584.51; Interest From 12/22/2021 At 3.00% Interest.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Little, Sara E (Delta). Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $642.64; Interest From 12/22/2021 At 3.00% Interest.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Scranton, Dillan T (Montpelier); Scranton, Breana N (Montpelier). Judgment For Fulton County Health Center In the Amount Of $690.55; Interest From 07/07/2021 At 3.00% Interest.

•Fulton County Health Center VS Reyes, Juan Iii (Swanton). Case Dismissed.

•Wells Apartments VS Houser, Jasmine (Swanton) Case Dismissed.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

• Green, Brooklyn S (Delta) 38/20 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

• Baumgartner, Evan T (Metamora) 70/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

• Rohda, Quincy J (Wauseon) 74/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

• Howald, Michelle J (Swanton) 41/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $47.00

• Orner, Amanda C (Swanton) Failure To Control. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Adcock, Joshua N (Swanton) Right Side Of The Road. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Rice, Thaddeus J (Archbold) 38/25 Speed. Cost Amount: $37.00 Fine Amount: $93.00

• Nafziger, Abby L (Wauseon) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Gregory, Noah J (Fayette) Right Side Road. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Laporte, Dennis A (Stryker) Failure Control. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Sack, Kaitlyn A (Swanton) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

• Krutz, Bethany (Wauseon) 75/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

• Sosa, Alexander (Wauseon) Fail To Control. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Kruger, Christian J (Bryan) 69/55 Speed. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

• Savage, Ronald (Delta) Stop Sign. Cost Amount: $85.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

• Smith, Larry A (Fayette) Turn Signals. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $37.00

• Green, Rebecca M (Delta) Failed To Yield. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $102.00

• Clark, Olivia L (Wauseon) Traffic Device. Cost Amount: $93.00 Fine Amount: $77.00

FULTON COUNTY CRIMINAL

• Witt, Emily R (Wauseon) Marijuana. Case Dismissed.

• Witt, Emily R (Wauseon)Drug Paraphernalia. Defendant Pled Guilty. Cost Amount: $59.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

• Kevins, Amy E (Swanton) Fail To File Taxes. Case Dismissed.

• Lee, Megan (Archbold) Income Tax. Defendant Plead No- Contest; Found Guilty. Must File Taxes Within 30 Days. No Violations Of Law For One Year. Reserved: 180 Days Jail. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $100.00

• Vaculk, Travis (Metamora) Deer Permit. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $59.00 Fine Amount: $75.00

• Byers, Clay E. Wildlife Violation. Defendant Plead Guilty. Cost Amount: $83.00 Fine Amount: $150.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Votaw, Kay L (Pioneer) 49/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Geren, David A Jr (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Barton, Brandon L (Bryan) Financial Responsibility Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

•Carpenter, Brian E (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Cliffton, Barbara L (Bryan) 67/55 Speed. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

•Haley, Danielle A (Edgerton) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

•Sprow, Zackary R (Montpelier) 90/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $121.00

• Bailey, James L (Montpelier) Driving Under Suspension. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Bailey, James L (Montpelier) Lighted Lights. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Salisbury, Ashley N (Montpelier) Stop School Bus. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Salisbury, Ashley N (Montpelier) Expired Operator/Less 6Month. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Harris, Arizona (Wauseon) No Operator License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Harris, Arizona (Wauseon) Fail To Control. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Johnson, Emalee A (Alvordton) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Beck, Daniel K (Stryker) Fail TO Yield. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Prowant, Britney M (Bryan) Driving Under Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $125.00

• Kimpel, Teresa K(Pioneer) Expired Operator/ Over 6 Months. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Alvarado, Gregory J (Bryan) Expired Operator License/Over 6 Months. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Riehle, Logan T(Bryan) D.U.S. Operator License Suspended From 12/16/2021 Until 06/14/2022. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

• Riehle, Logan T(Bryan) No Tail Lights. Case Dismissed.

• Wallace, Lukas K (Edon) 67/55 Speed. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Wisda, Alexandra N (Bryan) Stop Sign. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Wittenmyer, Alicia R (Stryker) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Peasrson, john L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) F.R.A Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

• Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Lambert, Chase D (Bryan) Driver Under Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Lambert, Chase D (Bryan) Fail To Transfer Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $125.00

• Lambert, Chase D (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Cooper, Chelsea J(Bryan) No Drivers License. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Otterson, Honnie M (Bryan) Seat Belt. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $30.00

• Patrick, Tiffany A (Edgerton) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Kuszmaul, Brigitte M (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Curtis, Dawson A (Fayette) 71/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Westfall-Terry, Roger D (West Unity) 74/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Harrington, Ricky L V (Edon) Violation Of Restrict. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Harrington, Ricky L V (Edon) Fail To Control. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Beck, Elisha P (Montpelier) 70/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $50.00

• Brown, Justin P (Bryan) 74/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Brock, Alec W (West Unity) 72/55 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) F.R.A Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $500.00

• Kendall, Brittany J (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Stoffer, Travis R (Hicksville) 41/25 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Apple, Staci L (Bryan) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Sechler, Rita J (Edgerton) 54/35 Speed. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Rice, Frank J (Stryker) Stop Sign. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Mendez, Isaiah L (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Eck, Troy J (Bryan) Assured Cleared Distance Ahead. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Porath, Austin R (Bryan) Failure TO Yield Right Away intersection. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Gearhart, Kallyn M (Bryan) O.V.I. Cost: $90.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Cleveland, Bryan S (Wauseon) Stop For School Bus. Cost: $85.00 Fine Amount: $200.00

• Kuhn, Steven M (Montpelier) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Sauceda, Matthew S (Montpelier) Expired Plates. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Saladin, Sage R (Bryan) Tag/Sticker Violation. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $46.00

• Smith, Maxwell M (Bryan) Turn Signals. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

• Shaffer, Keith J (Bryan) O.V.I Suspension. Cost: $84.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Shaffer, Keith J (Bryan) Expired Plates. Cost: $40.00 Fine Amount: $35.00

• Roush, Clinton J (Bryan) F.R.A.U Suspension. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $350.00

• Huffman, Susan M (Montpelier) Improper Backing. Cost: $79.00 Fine Amount: $71.00

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

• Pierce, Nicholas R (Bryan) File City Tax 16. Defendant Plead No Contest; Found Guilty. Must File Taxes Within 90 Days And Setup Payment Agreement. Jail Time: 30 Days. Jail Suspended: 30 Days. Cost: $114.00 Fine