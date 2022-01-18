Police Log & Court News For January 5th, 2022

Facebook

WAUSEON POLICE

December 15th

•320 Sycamore St., Animal Call

•125 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•415 Cole St. Unit 44, Welfare Check

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•220 Greco Sr., Animal Call

•230 Clinton St., Sex Offense

•240 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•141 W. Chestnut St., Trespassing

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 707, Loud Noise

•845 E. Leggett St., Loud Noise

•231 W. Chestnut St., Runaway Or Unruly

•112 Depot St., Accident – Property Damage

December 16th

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1000, Juveniles

•455 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•100-B W. Elm St., Debris/ Item In Roadway

•725- S. Shoop Ave., Accident – Property Damage

•398 S. Shoop Ave., Accident – Property Damage

•415 Cole St., Unit 15, Vandalism

•724 Fairway Dr., Suspicious Person

December 17th

•400-B Indian Rd., Animal Call

•257 Maple St., Missing Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•254 W. Chestnut St., Accident – Property Damage

•224 Madison St., Suspicious Activity

•830 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•435 E. Chestnut St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

December 18th

•123 N. Fulton St., Trespassing

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1379 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•E. Leggett St. & S. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•Clinton St. & W. Oak St., Accident – Property Damage

December 19th

•618 N. Fulton St., Threats, Harassment

•655 Hemlock, Animal Call

•450 N. Brunell St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•320 Frances Dr., Disorderly Conduct

December 20th

•1043 N. Ottokee St., Open Door

•1369 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•RR & Fulton, Traffic Jam Or Road Block

•725 S. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•317 N. Fulton St., Accident – Property Damage

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Accident – Property Damage

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 207, Investigate Complaint

•1290 N Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident- Property Damage

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Accident – Property Damage

•430 Marshall St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

December 21st

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1305, Welfare Check

•420 N. Shoop Ave., Lost & Found – Recovered

•407 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•123 N. Fulton St., Response To Resistance

December 22nd

•720 N. Shoop Ave., Junk or Abandoned Vehicle

•536 Third St., Vandalism

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 902, Loud Noise

•221 Greco Dr., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 403, Disorderly Conduct

•840 W. Elm St. unit 1005, Loud Noise

•611 Beech St., Suspicious Activity

December 23rd

•227 Wabash St., Trespassing

•407 N. Fulton St., Suicidal Thoughts

•133 S. Fulton St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•133 S. Fulton St., Threats & Harassment

•Ottokee St. & Airport Hwy., Debris / Item In Roadway

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Suicidal Threats

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Larceny

•604 N. Fulton St., Sex Offense

•1375 N. Shoop Ave., Accident – Property Damage

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident – Injury

•599 Douglas Dr., Welfare Check

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Accident – Property Damage

•728 Fairway Dr. Unit 10, Disorderly Conduct

December 24th

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., Assault

•1180 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•1090 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Activity

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

•730 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up – Contact In Person

•217 E. Leggett St., Accidental Overdose

•1497 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

December 25th

•407 N. Fulton St., Suicidal Threats

•665 E. Linfoot St., Disorderly Conduct

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Threats / Harassment

December 26th

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 702, Threats / Harassment

December 27th

•152 S. Fulton St., Animal Call

•735 S. Shoop Ave., Accident – Property Damage

•704 Fairway Dr. Unit 310, Civil Matter

December 28th

•Darlene Dr. & E. Chestnut, Animal Call

•227 Clinton St., Junk / Abandoned

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•407 N. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•E. Linfoot St. & N. Fulton St., Accident – Property Damage

WEST UNITY POLICE

December 13th

• Suspicious Activity

• Speed/ Warning

• Suspicious Activity

• Driving Under Suspension/ Citation

December 14th

• Disorderly Conduct

• Found Property

• Medical Emergency

• Animal Problem

• Mental

• Speed/Warning

December 15th

• Mental

• Found Property

• Theft

• Lockout

• Equipment/ Warning

December 16th

• Medical Emergency

• Funeral Escort

• Unruly Child

• Funeral Escort

• Speed/Warning

December 17th

• Keep The Peace

• 911 Hang Up

• Speed/ Warning

• Speed/Warning

December 18th

• No Calls

December 19th

• Civil

• Speed/ Warning

December 20th

• Traffic Crash

• Traffic Crash

December 21st

• Theft

• Found Property

• Medical Emergency

December 22nd

• Lock – Out

• Medical Emergency

• Neighbor Problem

• Parking Problem

• Unsecured Premises

• Animal Complaint

• Speed/ Warning

December 23rd

• Animal Complaint

• Trespassing

December 24th

• Medical Emergency

December 25th

• Lock Out

• Suspicious Vehicle

December 26th

• Agency Assist

• Extra Patrol

GORHAM-FAYETTE FIRE

December 13th

•State Route 108 and County Road S, Fayette, Ohio – Injury Accident

•County Road 22 and County Road N, Fayette, Ohio – Public Assist

December 14th

•400 Block of East Main, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•200 Block of College, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•300 Block of Fulton, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•100 Block of South Fayette, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 15th

•300 Spring Street, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•25000 Block of U.S. 20, Fayette, Ohio – Accident

•U.S. 20 and County Road 21, Fayette, Ohio – Accident

•400 Block of East Gamble, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•600 Block of North Gorham, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

•100 Block of East Main, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 17th

•400 Block of Park, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 18th

•300 South Fayette, Fayette, Ohio – Ill Patient

December 19th

•24000 Block of County Road L, Fayette, Ohio – Structure Fire

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Jessie De La Garza, 31, of Fayette, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to two counts of Criminal Damaging and Tampering With Evidence. He did knowingly, by any means, cause or create a substantial risk of physical harm to property of two people, and he tampered with evidence.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. De La Garza to 30 days in jail for each count of Criminal Damaging, and 12 months in prison for Tampering With Evidence, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another, for a total prison term of 12 months.

•Rahshon Stallworth, 31, of Delta, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He did knowingly cause or attempt to cause physical harm to a family or household member. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Stallworth to 18 months in prison.

•Kaleb Lark, 30, of Holgate, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence and Violating a Protection Order. He did knowingly cause or attempted to cause physical harm to a family or household member, and he recklessly violated the terms of a protection order.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Lark to 4 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 6:00 am. curfew, obtain a successfully discharge from the Batterer’s Intervention Program, and complete any recommend aftercare, complete a dual diagnosis at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio for drug/alcohol and mental health, and successfully complete any recommended treatment, and serve 11 days at CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Lark spending 11 months in prison for Domestic Violence, and 180 days in CCNO for Violating a Protection Order, said sentences to be served concurrently with one another for a total prison term of 11 months.

•Jarred Jasso, 39, of Wauseon, Ohio, was found guilty during a jury trial of Assault. He caused physical harm to a police officer. Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Jasso to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed counsel fees, serve 90 days In CCNO beginning on December 31, 2021, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 11:00 pm. to 7:00 am. curfew, be assessed by Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio, and complete any recommended treatment and any aftercare, once released from CCNO, be placed on TAD monitoring for 90 days, and pay in full prior TAD monitoring fees.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Jasso spending 17 months in prison.