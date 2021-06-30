Police Log & Court News For June 30th, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JUNE 21

•25850 Co. Rd. F, Assist Other Unit

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., Road Blocked

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 142, Animal Call

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 30, Fraud

•25850 CR F, Assist Police

•N. Defiance St. @ Walnut St., 911 Hang Up

•200 W. Beech St., 911 Hang Up

•700-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

JUNE 22

•300-B N. Defiance St., Found Property

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Unlock Vehicle

•314 N. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•E. Beech St. @ Sauder St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Stryker St. @ West Field Dr., Traffic Offense / Citation

•SR 66 @ S. Village Limits, Assist Police Unit

•833 W. Barre Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•309 Middle St., Domestic Trouble

•500 Sauder St., Suspicious Vehicle

•603 S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

JUNE 23

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•218 E. Holland St. Unit 000, Parking Violations

•602 N. Defiance St., Parking Violations

•211 N. Defiance St., Follow Up

•701-8 E. Lutz Rd., Unlock Vehicle

•600 Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Clydes Way @ E. Lutz Rd., Disabled Vehicle

•100-B Woodland Dr., Unlock Vehicle

•100-B Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•404 S. Pleasant St., Assist Fire or Rescue

JUNE 24

•2130 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•221 Linda Ct., Larceny

•2300-B S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•720 W. Barre Rd., Vandalism

•200 Lafayette St. Unit 000, Found Property

•1200 Stryker St., Larceny

•1105 N. Buehrer St., Neighborhood Trouble

•1806 S. Defiance St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•900-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

JUNE 25

•S. Defiance St. @ South St., Traffic Offense / Warning

WAUSEON POLICE

JUNE 16

•1460 Clermont Dr., Unwanted Subject

•415 Cole St. Unit 37, Welfare Check

•248 N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•100-B Lawrence Ave., Investigate Complaint

•600 Wood St., Larceny

•1343 N. Ottokee St., Civil Matter

•447 Marshall St., Trespassing

•00 Wabash St., Suspicious Person

•1160 N. Shoop Ave., Domestic Violence

JUNE 17

•N. Ottokee St. @ W. Linfoot St., Debris in Roadway

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•00 E. Leggett St., Run Away or Unruly

•715 W. Linfoot St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•E. Chestnut @ S. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•630 E. Linfoot St., Investigate Complaint

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

JUNE 18

•224 S. Fulton St., Open Door

•115 N. Fulton St., Larceny

•E. Elm St. @ N. Fulton St., Suspicious Vehicle

•1285 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JUNE 19

•N. Ottokee St. @ W. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•820 Third St., Animal Call

•634 Vine St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•226 N. Franklin St., Open Door

•E. Oak St. @ Cedar St., Disabled Vehicle

1120 N. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

JUNE 20

•606 S. Shoop Ave., Suspicious Person

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•506 W. Chestnut Ct., Animal Call

•880 Burr Rd., Welfare Check

•850 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•Vine St. @ W. Leggett St., Investigate Complaint

•224 Madison St., Investigate Complaint

JUNE 21

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Elm St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•800-B S. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•327 Vine St., Investigate Complaint

•476 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

•230 Clinton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•237 Madison St., Lost / Found / Recovered

JUNE 22

•230 Clinton, Check Street Lights Throughout City

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1100, Juveniles

•1354 N. Shoop Ave., Hit-Skip

•230 Clinton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1101, Investigate Complaint

WEST UNITY POLICE

JUNE 14

•Well-Being Check

•Disorderly Conduct

•Medical Emergency

JUNE 15

•Disabled Vehicle

•Unruly Juvenile

•Criminal Damaging

•Agency Assist

•Equipment / Warning

•Speed / Warning (3)

JUNE 16

•Medical Emergency

•Animal Problem

•Suspicious Activity

•Found Property

•Ordinance Violation (2)

JUNE 17

•Agency Assist

•Disorderly Conduct

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Activity

•Telephone Harassment

•Speed / Warning

•Red Light / Warning (5)

JUNE 18

•Juvenile Problem

•Unsecure Premises

•Well-Being Check

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed / Warning

JUNE 19

•Disorderly Conduct

•Unauthorized Use of a Motor Vehicle

•Agency Assist

•Speed / Warning

JUNE 20

•Ordinance Violation

•Speed / Warning (2)

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following case(s) from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

Sarah E. Jackson, age 40, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to and was sentenced on the charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree, and Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.

She was sentenced to a term of twenty-three months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

FULTON COUNTY EASTERN DISTRICT COURT

Jamie S. Earl, Delta. Speed. $132.

Victor D. Wiebeci, Swanton. Speed. $132.

Jessica Gasche, Swanton. Failure to confine dog, $100 fine and costs.

Nikki Kolasinski, Lyons. Speed. $132.

Justin Hughes, Wauseon. Speed, $187 fine and costs, third offense in one year.

Dustin McQuillin, Delta. Speed, $122.

Fayth M. Hall, Delta. Speed, $132.

Nathan A. Whitman, Wauseon. Speed, $122.

Samuel T. Sledz, Swanton. Speed, $132.

Dawn M. Rodriguez, Wauseon. Speed, $162.

Cynthia Pelton, Delta. Failure to confine dog, $100 fine and costs.

Heather McClusky, Swanton. Speed, $132.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Lisa R. Hunt, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $884.25 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Ada Shaver, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $400.75 and costs.

State Bank and Trust Co. vs. Ryan Frederick, Lyons, Judgement for plaintiff by default of $301.97 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Nicole R. Ballin, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $3,066.25 and costs.

Fulton County Heath Center vs. Lee and Bonnie Buck, Delta. Judgement for costs only $55.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Daniel and Brenda Ostrander, Swanton. Judgement for the plaintiff by default of $635 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Jessica Channell aka Aleshire, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $511.95 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Ashley Yarnell and Damien S. Winterfeld, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $271.60 and costs.

Northwest Veternairy Hospital Inc. vs. Jessica N. Shaffer, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $132.66 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Thomas Floering Jr., Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default $172.58 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Jacob W. Perry, Delta. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $1,669.50 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Amber L. Walters, Swanton. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $2, 594.55 and costs.

Fulton County Health Center vs. Amanda K. Hockenberry, Delta and Daniel J. Smith. Judgement for plaintiff by default of $4,098.30 and costs.