Police Log & Court News For June 23rd, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JUNE 11

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•102 Wilson St., Found Property

•409 Hawthorn Dr., 911 Hang Up

•904 Olds Ln., Welfare Check

•606 S. Pleasant St., Parking Violations

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 601, Warrant

JUNE 12

•1200 S. Defiance St. Unit 000, Suspicious Person

•400-B Stamm St., Parking Violations

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Detail

•600-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•E. Mechanic St. @ West St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Miller Ave. @ Pin Oak Pl, Traffic Offense / Citation (2)

•Miller Ave. @ Rosewood Ct., Traffic Offense / Citation

•22799 SR 2, Threats or Harassment

•22611 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

JUNE 13

•N. Defiance St. @ Quail Run, Traffic Offense / Warning

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Follow Up

•216 Meadow Rd., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200 W. Williams St Unit 000, Animal Call

•610 N. Defiance St., Animal Call

•801 E. Lutz Rd., Loud Noise

JUNE 14

•S. Defiance St. @ Miller Ave., Traffic Offense / Warning

•548 Quail Run, 911 Hang Up

•415 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 33, Assist Fire or Rescue

•100-B N. Defiance St., Crash

•918 Monterey Ct., Civil Problem

JUNE 15

•125 Taylor Pkwy., 911 Hang Up

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Assist Police

•Murbach St. @ Vine St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 30, Fraud

•2001 S. Defiance St. Unit 53, Fraud

• 405 E. Lutz Rd., Lost Property

•300 W. Lutz Rd., Animal Call

•Burke St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JUNE 16

•1921 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•200-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•Stryker St. @ West Field Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•801 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•415 Walnut St., Juvenile

•210 Ditto St., Lost Property

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•700-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 E. Holland St., Welfare Check

•22611 SR 2, 911 Hang Up

JUNE 17

•1910 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Activity

•600-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•1500-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Found Property

•700 North St., Special Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

SWANTON POLICE

JUNE 1

•E. Airport Hwy., Trespassing

•W. Garfield, 911 Hang-Up

•Maddie St., Telephone Harassment

•Lincoln St., Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Welfare Check

•N. Main, Criminal Damage

•Cass St., Dispute

•Zeiter Way, Harassment

JUNE 2

•W. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Person

•S. Main St., Property Damage

•E. Airport Hwy., Private Property Crash

•Cass St., Domestic Dispute

JUNE 3

•Brookside Dr., Found Dog

•Speedway, Non-injury Crash

•Maddie St., Neighbor Dispute

•Kierra Ln., Suspicious Vehicle

•Allen Dr., Juveniles on RR Tracks

•High School, Suspicious Person

JUNE 4

•Dodge St., Non-Injury Accident

•Valley Crt., Welfare Check

•N. Main St., Citizen Assist

•S. Munson Rd., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Dog Inside Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Harassment

•E. St. Clair St., Non-Injury Crash

•Woodside Dr., Accidental Alarm

•Sanderson St., Animal Complaint

JUNE 5

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•E. Airport Hwy., Curfew Violation

•E. Airport Hwy., Dispute

•Co. Rd. J, Assist Deputy

•Munson Rd., Person on RR Tracks

JUNE 6

•S. Main St., Skateboarders on Sidewalk

•Lincoln St., 911 Hang-Up

•E. Airport Hwy., Reckless Vehicle

•High School, Suspicious Vehicle

JUNE 7

•N. Main St., Suspicious Vehicle

•W. Airport Hwy., Disabled Vehicle

•Norfolk Southern, Disorderly Conduct

•SH 64 South, Suspicious Vehicle

•N. Main St., 911 Hang-Up

•Maddie St., Blocked Sidewalk (2)

JUNE 8

•Airport @ SH 64 South, Non-injury Crash

•Black Canyon, Reckless Driving

•Maddie St., Loose Dog

JUNE 9

•Maddie St., Dispute

•Valleywood Dr., Suspicious Person

•Memorial Park, Children Unattended

•Kierra Ln., Possible Gunshot Sounds

•Chestnut @ Hallett, Drug Abuse

JUNE 10

•S. Munson Rd., Welfare Check

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

JUNE 11

•Franklin St., Found Child

•Co. Rd. 2 @ Airport, Assist OSP-Accident

•Veronica St., Assist Deputy

•Dodge St., Neighbor Dispute

•Dodge St., Suspicious Noise

•Woodland Ave., Accidental Alarm

•Wilkins Rd., Assist Metroparks

•Bassett St., Welfare Check

JUNE 12

•E. Airport Hwy., Accidental Alarm

JUNE 13

•Dodge St., Domestic Dispute

•E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•Brookside Dr., Assist Fire Dept.

•E. Airport Hwy., Private Property Crash

•W. Airport Hwy., Tenant / Landlord Dispute

•Dodge St., Fireworks

•Memorial Park, Suspicious Vehicle

JUNE 14

•N. Main St., Assist Rescue-Injury

•West Dr., Suspicious Persons

•S. Main St., Peace Keep

•Parkside Dr., Telephone Harassment

JUNE 15

•N. Main St., 911 Hang Up-Assault

•Airport @ Turtle Crk., Drug Abuse

WAUSEON POLICE

JUNE 9

•224 Barney Oldfield Dr., Larceny

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 601, Larceny

•714 Wauseon Senior Villas, Welfare Check

•Mulberry St. @ N. Fulton St., Juveniles

•770 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•840 Parkview, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•300-B E. Linfoot St., Juveniles

•516 Cherry St., Domestic Violence

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 403, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 17, Civil Matter

JUNE 10

•625 Cherry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•100-B N. Brunell St., Suspicious Vehicle

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Larceny

•847 Wood St., Welfare Check

•W. Willow St. @ Ottokee St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1150 N. Shoop Ave., Juveniles

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 100, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1093 Barney Oldfield Dr., Larceny

•847 Wood St., Missing Person

•319 Clinton St., Suspicious Person

•1120 N. Shoop Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

JUNE 11

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 601, Trespassing

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1106, Larceny

•1495 N. Ottokee St., Juveniles

•129 Courthouse Plaza, Lost / Found / Recovered

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1101, Identity Theft

•624 W. Park St., Larceny

•824 N. Shoop Ave., Debris / Item in Roadway

•E. Linfoot St. @ N. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

JUNE 12

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•308 Depot St., Domestic Violence

•E. Oak St. @ Glenwood Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 50, Welfare Check

JUNE 13

•704 Fairway Dr., Loud Noise

•N. Shoop Ave. @ E. Oak St., Disabled Vehicle

•132 Birch St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•813 E. Linfoot St., Investigate Complaint

•230 Clinton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

JUNE 14

•1380 N. Shoop Ave., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•230 Clinton St., Investigate Complaint

•200-B E. Elm St., Animal Call

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 601, Civil Matter

•N. Ottokee St. @ West Dr., Road Block

•621 E. Oak St., Juveniles

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

JUNE 15

•1460 Clermont Dr., Suicidal Threats

•135 S. Fulton St., Welfare Check

•800-B N. Shoop Ave., Lost / Found / Recovered

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•621 E. Oak St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1000 N. Glenwood Ave., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Accident (Property Damage)

•821 Ottokee St., Animal Call

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Child Abuse

•773 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•South Park Unit 1, Investigate Complaint

JUNE 16

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

WEST UNITY POLICE

JUNE 7

•Funeral Escort

•911 Hang-Up

•Unsecure Premises

•Found Property

JUNE 8

•911 Hang-Up

JUNE 9

•Agency Assist

•Funeral Escort

•Found Property

• 911 Hang Up

•Speed / Warning

June 10

•Lock-Out

•Ordinance Violation

•Telecommunications Harassment

•Speed / Warning

JUNE 11

•Found Property

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning (2)

JUNE 12

•Agency Assist

•Theft

•Found Property

•Funeral Escort

•Trespassing

•Speed / Warning

JUNE 13

•Found Property

•Animal Problem

•Speed / Warning

•Driving Under Suspension / Citation

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Tomas Ramos, III, age 34, previously pled guilty to Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle and Criminal Damaging. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Ramos operated a motor vehicle without the owner’s consent and caused a substantial risk of physical harm to property.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Ramos to credit for time served in the amount of 109 days at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio and ordered him to pay court costs and a $250 fine.