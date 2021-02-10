Police Logs & Court News For February 3rd, 2021

ARCHBOLD POLICE

JANUARY 22

•121 West Field Dr. Unit 4, Follow Up

•815 E. Lutz Rd., Suspicious Activity

•23000-B CR D, Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 404, Larceny

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 402, 911 Hang Up

JANUARY 23

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 404, Assist Police Unit

•N. Defiance St. @ Stryker St., Crash

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•1925 S. Defiance St., Found Property

•Nolan Pkwy @ Weires Dr., Traffic Detail

•800-B Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JANUARY 24

•620 S. Clydes Way, Animal Call

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•100-B S. Clydes Way, Traffic Offense / Warning

•109 S. Defiance St., Vandalism

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lugbill Rd., Suspicious Vehicle

•1400-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

JANUARY 25

•606 S. Pleasant St., Juvenile

•304 Stryker St., Juvenile

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ E. Lugbill Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•800-B W. Barre Rd., Crash

JANUARY 26

•500-B Vine St., Parking Violations

•1901 S. Defiance St., Fraud

•811 Stryker St., Fraud

•S. Defiance St. @ S. Village Limits, Domestic Trouble

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Lafayette St. @ CR 24, Disabled Vehicle

•500-B Short-Buehrer Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

JANUARY 27

•100-B Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•304 Stryker St., Juvenile

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•811 Stryker St., Civil Problem

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning (2)

•S. Defiance St. @ Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Defiance St. @ Woodland Dr., Traffic Offense / Warning

JANUARY 28

•100-B Woodland Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•103 N. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•Franklin St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked by Train

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Fraud

•304 Stryker St., Juvenile

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Traffic Offense / Warning

•305 S. Defiance St., Civil Problem

•22000-B SR 2, Disabled Vehicle

JANUARY 29

•300 Walnut St., Assist Fire or Rescue

•200-B S. Lincoln St., Community Service

•W. Beech St. @ S. Defiance St., Community Service

•600-B S. Pleasant St., Community Service (3)

•100-B Sylvanus St., Community Service (2)

BRYAN POLICE

JANUARY 15

•Bryan Main Stop, forgery/fraud, report taken

•CCNO, warrants, arrested an adult

•333 E. High St., animal call, handled

•322 N. Lynn St., assisted civilian, handled

•Fountain Park Assist, auto violation, subject gone and unable to locate

•Bryan Community Health Center, lockouts, handled

•Foxy Salon, suspicious person, handled

•Wal-Mart, assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•1115 Bavarian Ln, assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•Winthrop Terrance Apts, harassment, handled

•Bryan Police Department, assisted civilian, handled

•Nostrum Laboratory, forgery/fraud, handled

•632 S. Cherry St., disturb the peace, handled

•11515 County Road F, crew, in service

•1212 S. Portland, assisted civilian, handled

•Main & Bryan, traffic stop, warning issued

•1126 Meadowbrook Road, assisted civilian, handled

•CHWC, assisted other department, report taken

JANUARY 16

•Hand Cheryl, 911 hand up call, handled

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, lockouts, handled

•Main & Chief, traffic stop, warning issued

•1032 Bellaire Ave., 911 hang up call, handled

•853 E. High St., larceny, civil matter

•532 E. South St., 911 hang up call, handled

•China Garden, 911 hang up call, handled

•Apartment Building at 230 Allen St., •911 hang up call, handled

•Union & Titan Tire, traffic stop, warning issued

•300 W. High St, assisted civilian, handled

•Main & Bryan, auto violation, subject gone and unable to locate

•915 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, assisted civilian, handled

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, citation issued

•Mulberry & Portland, traffic stop, warning issued

•Wilson & Main, non-report accident, report taken

•Wilson & Main, crew, call cancelled

•Union Trailer Court, assisted civilian, handled

•604 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•100 W. Mulberry St., lockouts, handled

•Wal-Mart, assisted civilian, report taken

•510 S. Walnut St., assisted civilian, advised

JANUARY 17

•910 S. Main St., assisted other department, report taken

•Main & Bryan, traffic stop, warning issued

•325 W. Perry St., 911 hang up call, handled

•137 Dorothy Dr., 911 hang up call, handled

•Circle K, traffic stop, closed

•800 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•Superior Auto, trespass, handled

•502 N. Myers St., accident non-injury, referred to another department

•Full Circle Salon, accident non-injury, report taken

•Wal-Mart, lockouts, handled

•116 Deerfield Circle, 911 hang up call, handled

•503 E. Wilson St., assault, handled

•910 S. Main St., assisted civilian, handled

•322 S. Beech St., assisted civilian, handled

•100 N. Main St., traffic stop, warning issued

•New Era Ohio, 911 hang up call, handled

JANUARY 18

•Chief Supermarket, traffic stop, warning issued

•Pioneer Quick Lube, traffic stop, investigative stop

•615 S. Lynn St., assisted other department, report taken

•1416 Summer Field Ln., forgery/fraud, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., disturb peace, handled

•102 Flynn Dr., assisted civilian, handled

•Wal-Mart, auto suspicious, subject gone and unable to locate

•Pizza Hut, 911 hang up call, handled

•Union & Titan Tire, traffic stop, citation issued

•Allen & Holden, traffic stop, warning issued

•600 S. Union St., traffic stop, citation issued

•Center & Wesley, traffic stop, warning issued

•Titan Tire, traffic stop, citation issued

•600 W. South St., 911 hang up call, handled

•Main & Butler, traffic stop, warning issued

•Shaffer’s Restaurant, traffic stop, warning issued

•300 E. Bement St., traffic stop, waring issued

JANUARY 19

•Bryan Police Department, suspicious auto, handled

•Edgerton & Rolland, traffic stop, arrested adult

•902 Jackson Ave., general, closed

•Main & Hamilton, traffic stop, citation issued

•1300 Markey Dr., hazardous condition, handled

•Cherry & Hamilton, dog complaint, handled

•307 Toy St., junk vehicles, report taken

•Oberlin Turnbull Funeral Home, property damage, extra patrol

•923 S. Beech St., junk vechiles, report taken

•Foxy Salon, junk vehicles, report taken

•905 E. Bryan St., harassment, report taken

•John’s Towing & Repair, 911 hang up call, handled

•First Federal Bank, business checks, handled

•Huntington Bank, accident no report, closed

•New Home Development, assisted civilian, subject gone and unable to locate

•107 S. Cherry St., assisted civilian, report taken

•100 N. Emmett St., hazardous condition, handled

•915 E. Bryan St., disturbing the peace, subject gone and unable to locate

•Center & Taylor, traffic stop, warning issued

•Union, traffic stop, warning issued

•Tomco, traffic stop, warning issued

JANUARY 20

•Union & Mulberry, traffic stop, citation issued

•Parkview Physicans Group, burglar alarms, handled

•407 S. Beech St., lockouts, handled

•Bryan High/Middle School, juvenile complaint, handled

•Mulberry & Main, traffic stop, citation issued

•316 Arthur Dr., dog complaint, handled

•Perry & Union, hazardous condition, handled

•Portland & Bryan, traffic stop, warning issued

•Wilson & Olive, traffic stop, warning issued

•Wilson & Toy, traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Police Department, accident no report, report taken

•Get-N-Go Mart, larceny, handled

•Allen & High, traffic stop, warning issued

•Main near Ford dealership, traffic stop, warning issued

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, handled

JANUARY 21

•S. Main St. at Walmart, traffic stop, warning issued

•Myers & Wilson, juvenile complaint, handled

•123 Vine St., accident injury, report taken

•300 W. High St., warrants, report taken

•Wal-Mart, forgery/fraud, report taken

•109 S. Lebanon St., assisted civilian, report taken

•611 S. Union St., assisted civilian, closed

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department, handled

•High & Lebanon, accident – no injury, handled

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, assisted civilian, handled

•McDonalds, lockouts, handled

•Union & Fountain Grove Dr., traffic stop, warning issued

•614 N. Walnut St., assisted other department, arrested an adult

•Bryan Senior Center, accident no injury, handled

•409 E. Bryan St., assisted civilian, handled

WAUSEON POLICE

JANUARY 20

•110 S. Brunell St., Trespassing

•263 W. Chestnut St., Investigate Complaint

•318 W. Chestnut St., Suspicious Activity

•151 S. Fulton St., Civil Matter

•210 Cherry St., Rape

JANUARY 21

•465 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•541 N. Fulton St., Lost / Found / Recovered

•940 E. Oak St., Larceny

•231 E. Superior St., Civil Matter

•244 Depot St., Domestic Violence

•303 W. Leggett St., Civil Matter

•1339 N. Park Lane, Domestic Violence

•230 Clinton St., ERT Team Callout

JANUARY 22

•1496 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop

•1209 Apache Dr., Civil Matter

•1280 S. Park Ln., Zone Violation

•117 E. Elm St., Welfare Check

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1008, Welfare Check

•620 E. Airport Hwy., Welfare Check

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Junk / Abandoned / Vehicle

•374 W. Elm St., Civil Matter

•230 E. Elm St., Animal Call

•639 Cherry St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1339 N. Park Ln., Civil Matter

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 95, Mental

•132 Cedar Court, Domestic Violence

JANUARY 23

•568 Douglas Dr., Vandalism

•1130 Barney Oldfield Dr., Animal Call

•156 W. Chestnut St., Juveniles

JANUARY 24

•241 Franklin St., Investigate Complaint

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Alarm Drop (2)

•110 S. Brunell St., Trespassing

•507 N. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

JANUARY 25

•200-B W. Linfoot St., Hit-Skip

•122 E. Willow St., Identity Theft

JANUARY 26

•328 S. Oakwood St., Stolen Vehicle

•910 E. Leggett St., Welfare Check

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 58, Child Abuse

•100-B E. Elm St., Welfare Check

•128 Lincoln St., Threats / Harassment

•1105 N. Shoop Ave., Fight

JANUARY 27

•128 Depot St., Alarm Drop

WEST UNITY POLICE

JANUARY 19

•Medical Emergency

•Theft

JANUARY 20

•Suspicious Vehicle

•911 Hang-Up

•Suspicious Activity

•Drugs

•Civil

•Speed / Warning (2)

•Improper Passing / Warning

JANUARY 21

•Harassment

•Traffic Crash (2)

•Civil

•Fail to Control / Citation

•Fictious Plates / Citation

JANUARY 22

•Lockout

•Medical Emergency (2)

•Illegal Burning / Ordinance Violation

•Agency Assist

•No Taillights, DUS / Citation

JANUARY 23

•Disabled Vehicle

•Menacing

•Juvenile Complaint

JANUARY 24

•Medical Emergency

•Speed, No Operators License / Citation

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Deshawn Moore, 25, of 16876 CO. Rd. F, Wauseon, previously pleaded guilty to Domestic Violence. He caused or attempted to cause physical harm to a family member.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Moore to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs and court appointed counsel fees, have no contact with the victim, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by an 10:00 pm. to 5:00 am. curfew, successfully complete the Center for Child & Advocacy’s Batterer’s Treatment Program, and serve 5 days in CCNO, with credit for days already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Moore spending 180 days in CCNO.

•Alan Haas, 20, of 12523 US 20A, previously pleaded guilty to Possession of Cocaine.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Haas to 3 years of community control and ordered him to pay prosecution costs, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, abide by a 10:00 pm. to 5:00 a.m. curfew, be held at CCNO until a bed is available at the SEARCH Program, successfully complete the SEARCH Program, and any recommended aftercare, and complete a drug and alcohol assessment, and successfully comply with any recommendations and aftercare.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Haas spending 11 months in prison.

FULTON COUNTY COURT NEWS

•Jared Mitchey, Metamora. Speed, $132.

•Shirley Tressler, Delta. Speed, $132.

•Brandon Burkhart, Swanton. Failure to control, $187.

•William Wiesniewski, Swanton. Speed, $122.

•Alyssa Williamson, Swanton. Speed, $122.

•Steven L. McDowell, Lyons. Speed, $122.

•Shelley Hinton, Swanton. No license, $150 fine and costs, failure to control, dismissed at the defendants costs.

•Tillman Sandusky, Delta. Physical control, $460, 1 year license suspension with privileges for work, reportable probation until January 14, 2022. Drug and alcohol assessment and any aftercare recommended; 72 hour alcohol program within 90 days, non-reportable probation until January 14, 2026; failure to control, dismissed at costs, $56.

•Cristy Robbins, Delta. Redlight, $122.

•Michael Eckenrode, Delta. Red light, $122.

•Cory G. Waugh, Delta. Seat belt, $78.

•Kimberly S. Fall, Wauseon. Speed, $122.

•Cole J. Detrick, Swanton. Speed, $162.

•Brittany D. Frederick, Wauseon. Speed, $122.

•Sean Shelley, Swanton. Disorderly conduct, electronic monitoring with house arrest, compliance with civil protection order, report to probation, $250 fine and costs.

•Timothy Schieber, Swanton. Phyical control, $500 fine and costs; 3 day program complete in 90 days, reportable probation, 6 months license suspended, comply with aftercare if needed and treatments.

•Gregory A. Moore, III, Wauseon. Speed, $122.

•Rafael Perez Hernandez, Wauseon. Failure to control, $102 fine and costs, to pay restitution to Toledo Edison.

•Michael Harrison, Wauseon. OVI, $325 fine and costs; 3 day program to complete in 90 days, alcohol and drug assessment, 1 year license suspended report to probation, get a valid license and job no licesene $150 fine and costs, failure to control, $102 fine and costs.

•Aubrie Abbott, Delta. Speed, $132.