Police Logs & Court News For The Week Of December 16th

ARCHBOLD POLICE

DECEMBER 4

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•S. Defiance St. @ Short-Buehrer, Traffic Offense / Arrest

•100-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•200-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

DECEMBER 5

•CR 24 @ W. Lutz Rd., Debris in Roadway

•200-B N. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•S. Clydes Way @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Detail

•100-B E. Holland St., 911 Hang Up

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

DECEMBER 6

•N. Defiance St. @ Norfolk Southern RR, Train Blocking Road

•1308 S. Buehrer St., Unlock Vehicle

•N. Lincoln St. @ Murbach St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•403 West St., Community Service

•204 Dogwood Ct., 911 Hang Up

DECEMBER 7

•1600-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•2200-B S. Defiance St., Crash (Property Damage)

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•701 E. Lutz Rd. Unit 602, Found Property

•405 E. Lutz, Community Service

•405 S. Pleasant St., Animal Call

•500 Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•811 Stryker St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•Middle St. @ W. Barre Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Bankey Ave. @ Stryker St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•S. Buehrer St. @ Monumental St., Traffic Offense / Warning

DECEMBER 8

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail

•1950 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

• 900 S. Defiance St., Lost Property

•S. Defiance St. @ Mechanic St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•205 Stryker St., Suspicious Vehicle

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Special Detail

•600 Park St. Unit 12, Larceny

•108 Ditto St., Fight

DECEMBER 9

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Detail (2)

•600-B W. Barre Rd., Community Service

•500-B Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•Garden Dr. @ E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Citation

•Lafayette St. @ Victory Ln., Traffic Offense / Warning

•300-B Nolan Pkwy, Traffic Offense / Warning

•500-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Detail

•400-B E. Lutz Rd., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ W. Holland St., Traffic Offense / Citation

DECEMBER 10

•1950 S. Defiance St., Debris in Roadway

•606 S. Pleasant St., Assist Other Unit

•S. Defiance St. @ Lafayette St., Traffic Offense / Citation

•405 E. Lutz Rd., Civil Problem

•1200-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

•N. Defiance St. @ N. Village Limits, Suspicious Person

•Primrose Ln. @ Quail Run, Suspicious Vehicle

•100-B W. Holland St., Parking Violations

•100-B Miller Ave., Suspicious Vehicle

•1500 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•602 W. Barre Rd., Assist Police Unit

DECEMBER 11

•1000-B S. Defiance St., Traffic Offense / Warning

BRYAN POLICE

NOVEMBER 26

•Meadow Creek Apartments, disturb peace

•703 Avenue A, assault

Walgreens, traffic stop

•Dollar General, burglar alarms

•408 Lawndale Dr., non-injury accident

•617 S. Portland St., assisted civilian

•CHWC, assisted other department

•1805 Sean Lane, assisted civilian

•1143 Bellaire Ave, assisted civilian

•Main & Perry St., traffic stop

Fountain Grove Cemetery, auto suspicious

NOVEMBER 27

•Johns Sons Donut Depot, traffic stop

•High & Enterprise, traffic stop

•Walmart, foot patrol

207 E. Trevitt St., assisted civilian

•Fountain City Ice House, trash complaint

•102 S. Allen St., juvenile complaint

•Cherry & South, non-injury accident

•Wild Bill’s Tabacco, non-injury accident

•El Mariachis Mexican Restaurant, lockouts

•716 S. Main St, assisted civilian

•Center & Portland, traffic stop

•Main & Mulberry, traffic stop

•South & Union, traffic stop

•High & LaGlyda, traffic stop

•High & Walnut, traffic stop

•High & Emmet, traffic stop

•100 E. Bryan St., traffic stop

•Get N Go Mart, traffic stop

•310 E. High St., lockouts

•400 N. Main St., traffic stop

•Walmart, shoplifting

•Bryan Police Department, warrant

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department

•716 S. Main St., assisted civilian

•Bryan Main Stop, auto suspicious

•Bryan Main Stop, property found

•112 Bona Vesta Dr., assist other department

•Cherry & High, junk vehicles

•CCNO, warrants

•Titan Tire, assisted other department

NOVEMBER 28

•116 N. Beech St., burglar alarms

•716 S. Main St., assisted civilian

•Main & Butler, traffic stop

•Main & Pierce, traffic stop

•222 N. Allen St., messages

•604 S. Lebanon St., non-injury accident

•400 N. Main St., traffic stop

•300 N. Main St., traffic stop

•VFW Hall, assisted civilian

•727 S. Cherry St., juvenile complaint

•Center & Portland, dog complaint

•Walmart, lockouts

•418 E. Edgerton St., assisted civilian

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilian

•120 N. Myers St., parking violation

•1102 Oakwood Ave., 911 hang up

•830 W. Bryan St., auto violation

NOVEMBER 29

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb peace

•Walmart, assisted civilian

•100 N. Rolland, traffic stop

•884 E. Trevitt St., narcotics

•1113 S. Lynn St., assisted civilian

•120 N. Myers St., parking violation

•100 E. High St., traffic stop

•149 Union Place Dr., assisted department

•107 S. Cherry St., assisted civilian

•1800 W. High Street, auto suspicious

NOVEMBER 30

•Newdale Circle & Barder, disturb peace

•Meadow Creek Apartments, assisted civilians

•522 W. Bryan St., narcotics

•Center & Noble, traffic stop

•348 E. Edgerton St., assisted civilian

•119 Deerfield Circle, identity theft

•1107 Fairlawn Dr., 911 hang up

•Main & Wilson, traffic stop

•S. Union at Titan Tire, traffic stop

•Walmart, business checks

•Family Video, traffic stop

•429 S. Main St., larceny

•Walmart, traffic stop

DECEMBER 1

•Union in front Titan Tire, assisted civilian

•Bryan Main Stop, traffic stop

DECEMBER 2

•Bridge on Townline north of High, traffic stop

•Bryan Main Stop, suspicious person

•Bryan Municipal Court, burglar alarms

•516 E. Perry St., harassment

•Peebles, shoplifting

•Garden & Mulberry St., juvenile complaint

•808 E. High St., harassment

•300 W. High St., traffic stop

•West Bryan Main Stop, auto violation

•Fountain Park Assist, assisted civilian

•Apartment Buildings, lockouts

•Shell Spee-D-Mart, lockouts

•Phil’s One Stop Marathon, lockouts

•West Bryan Main Stop, fail to pay

•814 Cardinal Dr., assisted civilian

•100 E. High St., traffic stop

•High at Town & Country, traffic stop

•Burger King, traffic stop

•Main & Trevitt, traffic stop

•North High & Townline, assisted other department

•Bryan Police Department, assisted other department

Circle K, assisted other department

•1413 Colonial Lane, larceny

•715 E. Bryan St., disturb peace

DECEMBER 3

•Plaza Motel, lockouts

•CHWC, assisted other department

•617 S. Portland St., assisted civilian

•Center & Portland, non-injury accident

•603 E. Butler St., property damage

•418 E. Edgerton st., assisted other department

•1209 W. High St., lockouts

•YMCA, assisted other civilian

•Main & Hamilton, traffic stop

•Town & Country, traffic stop

1103 Cardinal Dr., harassment

•409 E. Bryan St., harassment

•High & Glen Arbor, traffic stop

•Bryan & Myers, traffic stop

•Walmart, lockout

•403 N. Walnut St., assisted civilian

•Main & High, traffic stop

•Main & Trevitt, traffic stop

•Main & High, traffic stop

DECEMBER 4

•208 Avenue B, notification

•300 W. High St., assisted civilian

•102 E. Trevitt St., disturb peace

•A Cut Above Salon, lockouts

•Taco Bell, non-injury accident

•Donaldson Ace Hardware, lockouts

•617 S. Portland St., property damage

•616 S. Beech St., rape

•Walnut & High, non-injury accident

•300 W. High St., assisted other department

•Walmart, mischief

•Bryan Senior Center, assisted civilian

•Main & South, traffic stop

WAUSEON POLICE

DECEMBER 1

•211 S. Fulton St., Larceny

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•495 E. Airport Hwy., Lost / Found / Recovered

•239 Commercial St., Mental

•230 Clinton St., Telephone Harassment

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact On Person

•133 S. Fulton St. Unit 3, Trespassing

DECEMBER 2

•N. Glenwood @ Wagner, Investigate Complaint

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 4, DOA

•1339 N. Park Lane, Civil Matter

•1354 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•624 W. Park St., Junk / Abandoned Vehicle

•270 Neva Dr., Sex Offense

•230 Clinton St., Identity Theft

DECEMBER 3

•N. Ottokee St. @ W. Linfoot St., Debris / Item in Roadway

•214 Depot St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1140 Royal Bounty Ln., Zone Violation

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Juveniles

•1205 N. Shoop Ave., Funeral Escort

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

DECEMBER 4

•Oak @ Clinton, Animal Call

•119 N. Fulton St., Alarm Drop

•840 W. Elm St., Sex Offense

•230 Clinton St., Civil Matter

DECEMBER 5

•405 W. Chestnut St., Animal Call

•1495 N. Shoop Ave., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Investigate Complaint

•117 E. Elm St., Alarm Drop

•1339 N. Park Lane, Welfare Check

DECEMBER 6

•Jefferson St. @ Monroe St., Loud Noise

•200-B E. Oak St., Investigate Complaint

•N. Fulton St. @ W. Oak St., Accident (Property Damage)

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 136, Larceny

•261 W. Willow St., 911 Hang Up Contact On Person

•226 W. Elm St., Disorderly Conduct

•935 Fairway Ln., Welfare Check

•Glenwood Ave. @ E. Linfoot St., Animal Call

•495 S. Shoop Ave., Drunk

DECEMBER 7

•1120 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 11, Civil Matter

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Disorderly Conduct

•810 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

WEST UNITY POLICE

NOVEMBER 30

•Medical Emergency

DECEMBER 1

•Telephone Harassment

•Criminal Mischief

•Speed / Warning

DECEMBER 2

•Traffic Crash

•Juvenile Problem

•Utility Problem

•Suspicious Vehicle (2)

DECEMBER 3

•Agency Assist

•Domestic Violence / Arrest

•Theft

•Medical Emergency

•Utility Problem

•Unauthorized Use of Vehicle

•Equipment / Warning

DECEMBER 4

•Medical Emergency

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Speed / Warning

DECEMBER 5

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Lock Out

•Speed / Warning

•Speed / Citation (2)

DECEMBER 6

•Agency Assist

•Found Property

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Vincent M. Petty, age 27, of Stryker, Ohio, pled guilty to Attempted Possession of Fentanyl. According to Fulton County Prosecutor Scott Haselman, Mr. Petty attempted to possess Fentanyl.

Judge Jeffrey Robinson sentenced Mr. Petty to two years of community control. He ordered Mr. Petty to pay prosecution costs and court-appointed attorney fees; successfully complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Therapy program; successfully complete treatment at Recovery Services of Northwest Ohio and aftercare; not enter bars and/or taverns; and wear an alcohol monitor. Mr. Petty received credit for 21 days served in CCNO.

Failure to abide by these conditions could result in Mr. Petty serving 180 days in jail.

WILLIAMS COUNTY PROSECUTOR

Williams County Prosecutor Katherine J. Zartman reports the following cases from the criminal docket in the Williams County Common Pleas Court:

November 19, 2020 – Daniel J. Beavers, age 26, of Butler, Indiana was sentenced on the charge of Domestic Violence, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to a term of 11 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

November 24, 2020 – Rustin R. Lanius, age 36, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charge of Theft, a felony of the fifth degree.

November 30 – Keith D. Carlin, age 22, of Williams County, was sentenced on two counts of Endangering Children, both felonies of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to four years of community control, a term of 180 days (90 days suspended) in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $2500.

November 30, 2020 – Isaiah D. Solomon, age 21, of Wauseon, Ohio pleaded guilty to the charges of Attempted Burglary, a felony of the third degree, and Menacing by Stalking, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 4, 2021.

December 1, 2020 – Emma Dennis, age 52, of Williams County pleaded guilty to the charges of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree, and Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the fifth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 6, 2021.

December 2, 2020 – Brandon L. Barrett, age 34, was sentenced on the charge of Failure to Notify Change of Address, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to a term of 30 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction.

December 2, 2020 – Kenneth T.D. Richards, age 22, of Williams County was sentenced on two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to three years of community control and a term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio.

December 3, 2020 – Angel J. Pabon, age 38, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to three counts of Unlawful Sexual Conduct with Minor, all felonies of the third degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 20, 2021.

December 7, 2020 – Justin E. Day-Hemenway, age 41, of Williams County was sentenced on the charge of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, a felony of the third degree. He was sentenced to four years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $750.

December 7, 2020 – Jermaine D. Livingston, age 19, of Holgate pleaded guilty to the charge of Grand Theft of a Motor Vehicle, a felony of the fourth degree. Sentencing is scheduled for January 11, 2021.

December 7, 2020 – Michaela H. Studer, age 30, of Williams County, pleaded guilty to two counts of Aggravated Possession of Drugs, both felonies of the fifth degree. Scheduling is scheduled for January 11, 2021.

December 8, 2020 – Matthew L. McClaine, age 19, of Williams County, was sentenced on the charge of Attempted Endangering Children, a felony of the fourth degree. He was sentenced to three years of community control, a suspended term of 180 days in the Correction Center of Northwest Ohio, and a fine of $1000.

December 8, 2020 – Keith W. Steinmetz, age 45, of Williams County was sentenced on the charges of Attempted Illegal use of Minor or Impaired Person in Nudity-Oriented Material or Performance, a felony of the third degree, and Possession of Cocaine, a felony of the fifth degree. He was sentenced to a term of 18 months of incarceration to be served at the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction and ordered to pay a fine of $1250.