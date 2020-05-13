Week Of May 13th, 2020

ARCHBOLD POLICE

MAY 1

•103 Franklin St., Animal Call

•304 Stryker St., Loose Dog

•205 W. Mechanic St., Man With A Gun

•W. Lutz Rd.@North Pointe Dr., Suspicious Vehicle

•1003 N. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

•302 Ditto St., Civil Problem

•100 W. Park Dr., 911 Hang Up

MAY 2

•2130 S. Defiance St., Unlock Vehicle

•201 Linda Ct., Unruly Juvenile

•817 West St. Unit A, 911 Hang Up

•200-B West Field Dr., Loud Music

MAY 3

•311 S. Defiance St., Vandalism

MAY 4

•405 S. Defiance St., Juvenile

•Franklin St.@Park St., Suspicious Person

•200-B Frey Rd., Found Property

MAY 5

•102 E. Beech St., Attempted Burglary

•N. Defiance St.@Norfolk Southern RR, Road Blocked

•100 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

•314-1/2 Stryker St., Assist Police Unit

•312 S. Lincoln St., Welfare Check

•1701 S. Defiance St., Suspicious Vehicle

MAY 6

•705 Siegel Dr., Assist Fire or Rescue

•600 N. Defiance St., Welfare Check

•700-B E. Lutz Rd. Accident (Property Damage)

•107 Stryker St., Accident (Property Damage)

•22611 SR 2, Fraud

•1800-B S. Defiance St., Miscellaneous Complaints

BRYAN POLICE

MAY 1

•518 S Walnut St. Well check.

•600 S Cherry St block. Mischief. Possible mischief; unable to locate.

•Shell Spee-D-Mart. Disturb peace. Loud stereo from vehicle.

•518 S Walnut St. Well check.

•Plaza Motel. Auto theft. Complainant states her boyfriend is using her vehicle without authorization.

•715 E Bryan St. Assist civilian. Complainant stated she was assaulted.

•110 E Pierce St. Larceny. Reports her EBT was activated by another person.

•Union St/Fountain Grove Dr. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Townline Rd/Center St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•Union St/Fountain Grove Dr. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•804 Navarre Ave. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•702 S Main St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Main St/Perry St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; driving on the wrong side of the road.

•Wal-Mart. Traffic stop. Citation issued; driving under suspension.

•320 E High St. Harassment. Request officer.

•900 S Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Viaduct. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Tano’s pizza. Trespass. Request officer.

•Moore pool. Juvenile complaint. Request officer.

•High St/Enterprise St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bryan Main Stop. Suspicious auto. Report of suspicious vehicle; employee stated that a black SUV and white SUV were parked on the side of the building for over an hour.

MAY 2

•Allen St/Butler St. Suspicious person.

•Antiques on the square. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Disturb the peace. Report of people arguing in the parking lot.

•Foxglove Apartment. Assist civilian. Report of broken window.

•Imagination Station. Suspicious auto. Report of a silver SUV with a male sitting it, having been parked in the lot for and hour and a half.

•Wal-Mart. Assist civilian. Person in a tan car was in distress.

•Lick Creek Church. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•500 S Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•High St/Enterprise St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•421 N Williams St. 911 hang-up. Williams County Sheriffs Office reports a 911 hang-up.

•315 E Trevitt St. Dog complaint. Report of a barking dog.

•St Patrick Church. Assist civilian. Report of driving complaint.

•233 S Beech St. Family-domestic violence. Request officer; report taken.

•1800 Middle Ct. Juvenile complaint. Complainant requests officer.

•710 Navarre Ave. 911 hang-up.

MAY 3

•Colonial Ln/Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; sound amplification.

•324 E Maple St. Assist civilian. Request officer.

•John St/ High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; failure to dim.

•CCNO. Warrant. Katherine Slone Lucas was arrested on a warrant and transported to CCNO.

•CHWC. Assist civilian. Unknown substance.

•523 S Williams St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Edgerton St/Myers St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•Walnut St/High St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Bryan St/Union St. Suspicious auto. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

•1103 Markey Dr. Assault. Report of assault; arrest made.

MAY 4

•Taco Bell. Suspicious person. Report of suspicious person and advised to stay on the sidewalk.

•High St/Vine St. Hazardous condition. Glass in roadway.

•Pure Yoga. Hazardous condition. Debris in roadway.

•CHWC. Assist other department.

•404 E Wilson St. Assist civilian. Reports an open safe in yard.

•Walnut St/High St. Assist civilian. Request to talk to officer; report taken.

•322 W Butler St. Assist civilian. Request to talk to officer.

•US Post Office. Non-injury accident. Report of hit & run.

•510 Holden St. Assist civilian. Well-being check.

•237 S Portland St. Parking violation. Report of vehicle sitting for over a month.

•200 Lewis St block. Parking violation. Request officer.

•Yangfeng. Harassment. Thymithy Boroff was warned for harassment.

•Classic Hair Design. Auto violation. Fulton County Sheriff Office requests an officer make contact with person.

•1000 S Union St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•Colonial Manor Motel. Warrant. Warrant issued; unable to locate.

•600 W High St block. Crew. Complainant states there is a lot of smoke coming from a bonfire.

•317 W Maple St. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with an officer.

MAY 5

•600 S Main St block. Suspicious auto. Person warned for going through garbage.

•Main St/High St. Traffic stop. Driving without headlights.

•CHWC. Disturb the peace. Report of persons fighting and yelling; warned for disorderly conduct.

•Center St/Avenue A. Suspicious person. Attempted to stop a person on a bicycle; warned for no lights on the bicycle.

•817 Haver Dr. Suspicious auto. Vehicle unoccupied and secured; no one around.

•High St/Rolland St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•325 N Garden St. Larceny. Report of a credit card stolen and used.

•McDonald’s. Littering. Report of an altercation with a customer.

•High St/Union St. Traffic stop. Thomas Bellamy was charged with •OVI, speed and traffic control device.

•217 W Bryan St. Assist civilian. Report trespassing.

•129 Elm Dr. 911 hang-up.

•110 S Cherry St. Assist civilian. Request officer; report taken.

•Bryan Police Department. Warrants. Johnathon Deyarmond was arrested and sent to CCNO.

•U-Store storage. Assist civilian. Report of an unlocked storage unit.

MAY 6

•510 S Walnut St. Assist other department. Request an officer to assist medics.

•313 E Emmett St. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer.

•900 S Allen St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; stop sign.

•915 E Bryan St. Family-domestic violence. Jacob Burdine was charged with domestic violence and child endangerment and was taken to CCNO.

•100 Rolland St block. Assist civilian. Report of yellow ATV riding down the alley; unable to locate.

•1114 Center St. Forgery/fraud. Report of fraud; report taken.

•Lynn St/Trevitt St. Assist civilian. Requests officer; subject arrested on warrant and transported to CCNO.

•104 S Allen St. Larceny. Report dog was stolen; report taken.

•Bryan Community Apartment. Assist civilian. Request to speak with officer; gave advice.

MAY 7

•N Main St/US 127. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•1100 E Wilson St block. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•207 S Lynn St. 911 hang-up.

•401 S Beech St. Trash complaint. Report of trash and refuse on the property; report taken.

•830 E Wilson St. Trash complaint. Report of trash and refuse on the property; report taken.

•243 S Portland St. Mischief. Report of his vehicle being egged; report taken.

•100 S Beech St block. Hazardous condition. Report of trailer blocking the northbound lane.

•Bryan St/Main St. Traffic stop. Warning issued; speed.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•Titan Tire. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•110 E Pierce St. Harassment. Complainant requests to speak with officer.

•South St/Union St. Traffic stop. Citation issued; speed.

•West Bryan Main Stop. Failure to pay. Complainant request for officer.

•Skate park. Juvenile complaint. Request officer.

•Parkview Physicians Group. Assist civilian. Complainant requests to speak with officer; arrest made.

•Bryan Police Department. Missing person. Request officer; report taken.

•1012 Clover Rd. Crew. Report of person who fell and can’t get back up/no injuries.

STRYKER POLICE

APRIL 29

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Curfew Violation

MAY 1

•Traffic Stop/Warning (2)

•Traffic Stop/Citation

MAY 2

•Traffic Stop/Warning

MAY 3

•Well-Being Check (3)

•Citizen Assist

•Parking Complaint

•Traffic Stop/Warning

•Assist Medic

MAY 4

•Ordinance Violation (2)

MAY 5

•Assist Other Agency

•Ordinance Violation (2)

•Sex Offense

•Alarm

MAY 7

•Accident (Private Property)

•Neighborhood Dispute

MAY 8

•Open Door

WAUSEON POLICE

APRIL 29

•218 W. Willow St., Civil Matter

•628 Cherry St., Narcotics

•104 W. Chestnut Ct Unit A, Civil Matter

•123 S. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Alarm Drop

•235 N. Franklin St., Domestic Violence

•441 Edgewood Dr., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

APRIL 30

•716 Lawrence Ave. Unit 207, Robbery

•288 E. Linfoot St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•716 Lawrence Ave., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1004, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 93, Run Away or Unruly

•1290 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 10, Larceny

•840 W. Elm St., Unit 1000, Loud Noise

•425 Cole St., Loud Noise

MAY 1

•404 W. Oak St., Pickup With Rear Door Open

•219 S. Fulton St., Funeral Escort

•510 W. Elm St., Missing Person

•1489 N. Shoop Ave., Disabled Vehicle

•725 S. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•1135 N. Shoop Ave., Accident (Property Damage)

•501 W. Chestnut Ct., Investigate Complaint

•840 W. Elm St. Unit 1404, 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•1170 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 42, Assault

•448 Marshall St., Loud Noise

MAY 2

•319 Clinton St., Loud Noise

•229 N. Fulton St., Open Door

•W. Elm St.@Grant St., Investigate Complaint

•620 Potter St., Civil Matter

•500-B W. Elm St., Fireworks

MAY 3

•300-B S. Fulton St., Investigate Complaint

•100-B S. Fulton St., Juveniles

•1285 N. Shoop Ave. Unit 6, Animal Call

•138 Birch St., Neighborhood Trouble

•233 Greco Dr., Accident (Property Damage)

MAY 4

•257 Maple St., Welfare Check

•Commercial St.@S. Brunell St., Loud Noise

•310 E. Walnut St., Animal Call

•832 Burr Rd., Zone Violation

•123 S. Fulton St., Lost/Found/Recovered

•485 E. Airport Hwy., Suspicious Vehicle

•1200 N. Shoop Ave., Welfare Check

•1100 Barney Oldfield Dr., Threats/Harassment

•139 Cherry St., Accident (Property Damage)

MAY 5

•320 Sycamore St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•600 Wood St., Animal Call

•230 West Dr., Animal Call

•618 W. Park St., 911 Hang Up Contact In Person

•800-B E. Linfoot St., Loud Noise

MAY 6

•200-B Willow St., Loud Noise

WEST UNITY POLICE

APRIL 27

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Criminal Mischief

•Medical Emergency

•Speed/Citation

APRIL 28

•Found Property

APRIL 29

•Agency Assist

•Keep the Peace

APRIL 30

•Domestic Dispute/Arrest

•Theft

•Neighborhood Problem

•Lock-Out

MAY 1

•Suspicious Vehicle

•Animal Complaint

•No Taillights/Warning; Warrant Drugs/Arrest

MAY 2

•911 Hang-Up

•Animal Complaint

FULTON COUNTY PROSECUTOR

The following individuals were sentenced in the Fulton County Common Pleas Court according to county prosecutor Scott A. Haselman.

•Jacob Swartz, 31, of Syivania, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Having Weapons While Under Disability. While being under disability for a prior felony offense, he did knowingly have a firearm.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Mr. Swartz to 2 years of community control and ordered him to pay a $500 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, complete the Court’s Cognitive Behavioral Treatment Program, the firearm to be forfeited to the State, and serve 31 days in CCNO, with credit for 17 day already served.

Failure to comply could result in Mr. Swartz spending 12 months in prison.

•Amy Winningham, 47, of Port Clinton, Ohio, previously pleaded guilty to Operating a Vehicle While Intoxicated. She did operate a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol.

Judge Jeffrey L. Robinson sentenced Ms. Winningham to 3 years of community control and ordered her to pay prosecution costs, pay a $1,350 fine, stay out of bars/taverns, not possess or consume alcohol, three years license suspension, successfully complete treatment and all aftercare recommendations by Bayshore, and serve a mandatory 60 days in CCNO.

Failure to comply could result in Ms. Winningham spending 12 months in prison.

WILLIAMS COUNTY CRIMINAL

•Box, Rachel N (Bryan, OH) Criminal trespass. Fine: $200. Costs: $84. Jail time: 30 days with 30 days suspended.

•Dlubac, Christopher S (Defiance, OH) Possession. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.

•Dupuie, Robert L (Montpelier, OH) Violate temporary protection order. Fine: $350. Costs: $211.36. Jail time: 180 days.

•Page, Mathew N (Montpelier, OH) Drug paraphernalia. Fine: $150. Costs: $85. OVI. Fine: $650. Costs: $90. Jail time: 20 days with 17 days suspended. Operator’s license suspended until 4/29/2021, no future violations within next 2 years, 1st Timers Retreat within 120 days.

•Trux, David (Bryan, OH) Dog at large. Fine: $96. Costs: $79. Fail to file registration. Fine: $85. Costs: $40.

WILLIAMS COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Callaway, Kathy J (Edon, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Grzymkowski, Larry A (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Landwehr, Edward H Jr (Kunkle, OH) No motorcycle endorsement. Fine: $150. Costs: $79. Failure to control. Fine: $50. Costs: $40.

•Muehlfeld, Nicole M (Edon, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Nickells, Ashley N (Montpelier, OH) Assured clear distance ahead. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Reasor, Mckenzie L (Montpelier, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Roth, Emily S (Archbold, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Russell, Michelle R (Stryker, OH) Renew registration. Fine: $40. Costs: $85.

•Scantlen, Christina (Bryan, OH) Improper start/backing. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Sweeney, Ellen J (Bryan, OH) Failure to control. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Thiel Maag, Tyler J (Edon, OH) Speed. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

•Whitlock, Amber M (Montpelier, OH) Stop sign. Fine: $71. Costs: $79.

FULTON COUNTY CIVIL

•Barber, Caitlyn R (Wauseon, OH) Marijuana. Fine: $75. Costs: $83.

•Riegsecker, Steven N (Wauseon, OH) Disorderly conduct. Fine: $77. Costs: $83.

FULTON COUNTY TRAFFIC

•Rodriguez, Sabrina M (Delta, OH) Expired license. Fine: $150. Costs: $85.