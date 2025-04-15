Police Search For Suspect In Defiance Armed Robbery

PRESS RELEASE – On April 14, 2025, at 10:47 p.m., deputies from Defiance County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an armed robbery in the parking lot of Newman’s Carryout, 1421 Ralston Ave., Defiance.

Two subjects at the property were approached outside the business by a male wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, black ski mask, and black hat, that brandished a gun and demanded money from the two victims.

The male fled on foot after receiving an undetermined amount of cash from the victims.

Responding deputies searched the area, along with assistance from Defiance Police Department, Defiance Police Department K-9, and Ohio State Highway Patrol, and the suspect was not located. The suspect remains at large, and the investigation is ongoing.